Bri and Chris, however, had plans to continue making music together post-split, and they thanked fans for their support and for respecting their privacy.
Bri was a 28-year-old waitress from Provo, UT, and Chris was a 30-year-old from Los Angeles, CA, when they met on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.
During the ABC reality spinoff's finale that filmed in February 2020 in Nashville, TN, and aired in May 2020, Bri and Chris won the opportunity to create and record original music together.
But even more than that, the couple fell completely in love after partnering up on the very first night of filming for duets throughout the season.
On The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, Chris and Bri were the first solid couple in the mansion and they never wavered from their relationship. They had chemistry both off and on the stage, musically and physically.
Chris and Bri won the show with their two final performances of "Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan and "Give Me Love" by Ed Sheeran. They defeated the runner-up couple, Trevor Holmes and Jamie Gabrielle, who have also split since the show.
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After Listen to Your Heart wrapped, Bri and Chris quarantined in different states amid the coronavirus pandemic and wrote all of their songs over FaceTime.
While Bri and Chris admitted to having moments of frustration with the distance between them, they ultimately released an album titled Chris and Bri that included five songs they wrote together as well as five romantic cover songs.