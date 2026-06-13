The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart winner Bri Stauss now has a husband to sing to!

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Bri got married to her fiance, Jared Ludwig, in an oceanside destination wedding.

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Bri posted a photo from her wedding day, which took place in Hawaii, on Instagram on Tuesday, June 9.

In the photo, Jared was dipping his bride as they kissed on the ocean shore at sunset.

Bri captioned the picture with their wedding date, "04-25-26," and also shared a video of her big day via Instagram Stories.

Bri added, "Sooo many pics and vids I can't wait to show you! I'll be posting more soon."

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in December 2025.

"It was always you," Bri captioned photos of Jared's sweet winter marriage proposal.

Prior to falling in love with Jared, Bri was in a highly-publicized relationship with Chris Watson, whom she met on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.

Bri and Chris were crowned the winners of the show.

After nearly one year of dating, Bri and Chris announced their breakup up January 2021.

"With deep admiration and respect for one another, we have decided to end our relationship and go our separate ways," the pair said in a joint statement to E! News at the time.
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"We will always look back on our journey with deep fondness, and will continue to support each other both personally and professionally."

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Bri and Chris, however, had plans to continue making music together post-split, and they thanked fans for their support and for respecting their privacy.

Bri was a 28-year-old waitress from Provo, UT, and Chris was a 30-year-old from Los Angeles, CA, when they met on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.

During the ABC reality spinoff's finale that filmed in February 2020 in Nashville, TN, and aired in May 2020, Bri and Chris won the opportunity to create and record original music together.

But even more than that, the couple fell completely in love after partnering up on the very first night of filming for duets throughout the season.

On The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, Chris and Bri were the first solid couple in the mansion and they never wavered from their relationship. They had chemistry both off and on the stage, musically and physically.

Chris and Bri won the show with their two final performances of "Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan and "Give Me Love" by Ed Sheeran. They defeated the runner-up couple, Trevor Holmes and Jamie Gabrielle, who have also split since the show.

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After Listen to Your Heart wrapped, Bri and Chris quarantined in different states amid the coronavirus pandemic and wrote all of their songs over FaceTime.

While Bri and Chris admitted to having moments of frustration with the distance between them, they ultimately released an album titled Chris and Bri that included five songs they wrote together as well as five romantic cover songs.

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Bri and Chris also dropped a Christmas album in December 2020 titled Wrapped Under the Tree.

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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