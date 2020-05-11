'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart' spoilers: Who wins 'Listen to Your Heart'? Which couples make the finale?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/11/2020
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart spoilers have leaked the winning couple of the show as well which pair finished in second place, in addition to the latest on whether either -- or both -- of those couples found lasting love.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart is heading into its fifth episode on Monday, May 11, which will continue to feature musicians, singers and songwriters looking for love and the perfect musical blend and partnership.
After four Rose Ceremonies, love triangles and blooming romances, the remaining couples of the show are Chris Watson, a 30-year-old from Los Angeles, CA, and Bri Stauss, a 28-year-old waitress from Provo, UT; Trevor Holmes, a 29-year-old in social media marketing from Thousand Oaks, CA, and Jamie Gabriellea, a 21-year-old hostess from Nashville, TN; Matt Ranaudo, a 32-year-old musician from Milford, CT, and Rudi, a 24-year-old studio vocalist from San Antonio, TX; and Ryan Neal, a 28-year-old ophthalmic technician from Dearborn Heights, MI, and Natascha Bessez, a 33-year-old pop singer from New York, NY.
As fans saw in last week's episode, Brandon Mills, a 34-year-old in security detail from Louisville, KT, and Julia Rae, a 27-year-old patient advocate from Philadelphia, PA, were eliminated after another round of performances because they lacked chemistry and a clear connection onstage.
When Brandon expressed he had a conflicted heart to Savannah, a 25-year-old yoga instructor from Nashville, TN, she chose to leave the show, which resulted in Brandon having no choice but to pair up with Julia.
However, Brandon was actually Julia's first choice, and so she broke the bad news to Sheridan, a 27-year-old musician from Austin, TX, who decided to quit The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart since he didn't want to be a woman's second choice.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart will continue to feature couples competing against each other by singing well-known songs.
The harmony and chemistry of the couples will be tested and judged by celebrities and fan-favorite Bachelor Nation couples.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart couples whose performances best showcase love and their devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.
"The ultimate dream of the show is that at the end of the day, we have one superstar couple that is the Listen to Your Heart champion couple, and they are deeply, madly in love," host Chris Harrison recently told Entertainment Tonight.
"Look, I don't have to preach to the choir here," Harrison added, "but that moment at the Oscars when Bradley and Lady Gaga were performing together, and we all thought they could literally fall on the stage and make a baby right at that moment, that is what we're trying to create."
"That's what Listen to Your Heart is -- can you create that chemistry?"
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart finale spoiler details
Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone reported which two couples made it all the way to the end of the show, shortly after The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart filmed its finale in February.
In a February 13 blog post as well as in a series of matching tweets, Carbone revealed the finale was filmed on February 12 in Nashville, TN.
According to the spoiler blogger, the finale taped in front of an audience at The Country Music Hall of Fame in the CMA Theater.
Bri and Chris took the stage with "Give Me Love" by Ed Sheeran and "To Make You Feel My Love" by Adele.
And Trevor and Jamie sang an original song in addition to "Speechless" by Dan and Shay.
While Bri and Chris had already made their mutual love known to all, Kaitlyn reportedly asked Jamie and Trevor onstage if they were in love, and Trevor said they were falling in love and planned to continue dating after the show.
When asked if they fell in love because of the show or because of their shared love of music, both Trevor and Jamie insisted they just got each other and had never experienced that before with anyone else.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart winner couple spoilers
The judges deliberated after the four performances, and according to Carbone, Bri and Chris were named the winners of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.
Bri and Chris reportedly won the opportunity to write and record some original music and make at least one music video.
Bri and Chris were also supposed to be leaving on a tour after The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart's finale airs on ABC in May -- however the tour is now in doubt given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.