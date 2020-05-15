'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart' spoilers: Who wins 'Listen to Your Heart'? Is the winning couple still together?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/15/2020
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart spoilers reveal the Final 2 couples and the winning couple, in addition to the latest on whether either -- or both -- of those pairs have found sincere love.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart is heading into its final episode on Monday, May 18, which will feature the remaining three couples continuing to date each other and find the perfect musical blend for the final performance show.
[The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers for the finale of Listen to Your Heart and reveals spoilers for The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart's winning couple.]
After five Rose Ceremonies, heartbreak and many eliminations, the remaining couples of the show are Chris Watson, a 30-year-old from Los Angeles, CA, and Bri Stauss, a 28-year-old waitress from Provo, UT; Trevor Holmes, a 29-year-old in social media marketing from Thousand Oaks, CA, and Jamie Gabriellea, a 21-year-old hostess from Nashville, TN; and Matt Ranaudo, a 32-year-old musician from Milford, CT, and Rudi, a 24-year-old studio vocalist from San Antonio, TX.
As fans saw in last week's episode, Ryan Neal, a 28-year-old ophthalmic technician from Dearborn Heights, MI, and Natascha Bessez, a 33-year-old pop singer from New York, NY, were ousted from the competition after four couples performed in a hotel in Las Vegas.
Although Ryan and Natascha had clear chemistry on and off the stage, Natascha said she sang the wrong line of "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran and threw Ryan off his game, especially when he was trying to play his guitar and she handed him a microphone to hold.
Ryan and Natascha were therefore criticized for having a "disconnected" performance and putting on a show that just didn't hit home or engage the audience.
However, both Natascha and Ryan planned to continue dating once they left the show.
"I got everything I wanted with me and Ryan right now. I got it all, and I f-cking dropped it. I'm so stupid," Natascha vented following the couple's ouster, blaming herself for messing up their performance.
"We were meant to be on this journey together and it was beautiful because I was so happy and felt so fulfilled just by how he made me feel. I am a lucky girl that I got to have a partner like that through this journey. He's been so good to me. He's been SO good to me."
That left three couples, all of whom will appear in the finale.
Bri and Chris seem to be madly in love with each other at this point in the season, and Jamie and Trevor have insisted they are falling in love and smitten with one another.
However, Adam and Rudi are a little behind. While Rudi told Matt that she was falling in love with him in the latest episode, Matt had walls up and just couldn't say he reciprocated such strong feelings yet.
Will Matt's lack of vulnerability and confidence in his romance ruin his chance of winning Listen to Your Heart with Rudi?
"The ultimate dream of the show is that at the end of the day, we have one superstar couple that is the Listen to Your Heart champion couple, and they are deeply, madly in love," host Chris Harrison recently told Entertainment Tonight.
"Look, I don't have to preach to the choir here," Harrison added, "but that moment at the Oscars when Bradley and Lady Gaga were performing together, and we all thought they could literally fall on the stage and make a baby right at that moment, that is what we're trying to create."
"That's what Listen to Your Heart is -- can you create that chemistry?"
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Final 2 couples spoilers
Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone reported which two couples made it all the way to the end of the show, shortly after The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart filmed its finale in February.
In a February 13 blog post as well as in a series of matching tweets, Carbone revealed the finale was filmed on February 12 in Nashville, TN.
According to the spoiler blogger, the finale taped in front of an audience at The Country Music Hall of Fame in the CMA Theater.
The two couples who faced off in a musical showdown were Chris and Bri as well as Trevor and Jamie, Carbone reported.
It remains unclear whether Matt and Rudi performed and finished in third place or crashed and burned as a couple and therefore didn't compete in the final showdown.
According to Carbone, the last two couples standing each took the stage and sang twice in the final performance show for Kaitlyn, Jason, Taye Diggs, Jewel, and Rita.
Bri and Chris took the stage with "Give Me Love" by Ed Sheeran and "To Make You Feel My Love" by Adele.
And Trevor and Jamie sang an original song in addition to "Speechless" by Dan and Shay.
While Bri and Chris have already made their mutual love known to all on the show, Kaitlyn reportedly asked Jamie and Trevor onstage if they were in love, and Trevor said they were on that path and intended to continue dating after the show.
When asked if they fell in love because of the show or because of their shared love of music, both Trevor and Jamie insisted they just got each other and had never experienced that before with anyone else.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart winning couple spoilers
The judges deliberated after the four performances, and according to Carbone, Bri and Chris were named the winners of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.
Bri and Chris reportedly won the opportunity to write and record some original music and make at least one music video.
Bri and Chris were also supposed to be leaving on a tour after The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart's finale airs on ABC in May -- however the tour is presumably not happening any time soon due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Chris and Bri reportedly planned to remain a couple after The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart wrapped filming, as did Trevor and Jamie.
However, Carbone predicted weeks ago Trevor and Jamie's relationship would not last long because Trevor didn't have the best of intentions going on the show. Carbone even went as far as to call Trevor "a dog."
"[Four] women emailed to tell me what a f**k boy he is. So Jamie has no idea what she's in for once this is all said done," Carbone wrote in his blog earlier this year.
"He will leave her in a heartbeat when this is over. I'm in double digits now of women who've contacted me telling me about this guy and his playboy ways. Good luck, Jamie."
In a subsequent April 22 blog post, Carbone reported Trevor and Jamie's relationship did in fact take a dramatic turn and is already over.
Carbone wrote Trevor has already "broken up with Jamie" and "had no intention of ever being serious with [her] in the first place, regardless of what he told her."
This wasn't Trevor's first time on a reality TV show.
Before appearing on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, Trevor auditioned for American Idol and is best remembered for having flirty exchanges with judge Katy Perry.
At the time he competed on American Idol, Trevor had a girlfriend, who even stood in the room during his first audition in front of Katy and the other two Idol judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.