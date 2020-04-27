The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart spoilers reveal the two couples who make it all the way to the finale and which musical couple wins the show -- and also spoilers revealing if those couples found lasting love on the ABC reality spinoff.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premiered April 13 on ABC and has aired two episodes featuring musicians, singers and songwriters looking for love, as well as the perfect musical blend and partnership.

[The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing who wins Listen to Your Heart and what happens in the finale of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.]

After two Rose Ceremonies and a lot of dating twists and turns, the remaining couples are Chris Watson, a 30-year-old from Los Angeles, CA, and Bri Stauss, a 28-year-old waitress from Provo, UT; Trevor Holmes, a 29-year-old in social media marketing from Thousand Oaks, CA, and Jamie Gabriellea, a 21-year-old hostess from Nashville, TN; Matt, a 32-year-old musician from Milford, CT, and Rudi, a 24-year-old studio vocalist from San Antonio, TX; and Ryan, a 28-year-old ophthalmic technician from Dearborn Heights, MI, and Natascha, a 33-year-old pop singer from New York, NY.

The rest of the couples who will appear in Episode 3 on April 27 are Danny, a 26-year-old from Sherman Oaks, CA, and Bekah, a 25-year-old from Washington, D.C.; Brandon Mills, a 34-year-old in security detail from Louisville, KT, and Savannah, a 25-year-old yoga instructor from Nashville, TN; Gabe Baker, a 28-year-old community organizer from Houston, TX, and Ruby, a 25-year-old private music instructor from Austin, TX; and Sheridan, a 27-year-old musician from Austin, TX, and Julia, a 27-year-old patient advocate from Philadelphia, PA.

Bri and Chris already revealed to each other they're falling in love, and Jamie and Trevor's romance survived Natascha's allegations Trevor had cheated on and lied to his ex-girlfriend.

But love triangles are still being navigated, and some relationships have yet to really develop.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart upcoming spoilers

The couples are going to move on to the musical portion of the show and compete against each other by singing well-known songs.

The harmony of the couples will be tested through musical challenges, and performances will determine which couples get to advance and continue in the competition.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart couples whose performances best showcase love and their devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.

The celebrity judges who will be featured this season include Toni Braxton, Jewel and Taye Diggs, Andy Grammer, Kesha, Pat Monahan, Jason Mraz, Ashlee Simpson-Ross, Evan Ross, and Rita Wilson.

Fans will also be treated to upcoming performances by John Alagia, Valentine in the Morning, Marty and Elayne, Chris Lane, and Shaggy.
ABC also previously revealed the following memorable couples from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette series will make an appearance on the show: JoJo Fletcher and fiance Jordan Rogers, Rachel Lindsay and husband Bryan Abasolo, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and wife Lauren Burnham, and Kaitlyn Bristowe and boyfriend Jason Tartick.

"The ultimate dream of the show is that at the end of the day, we have one superstar couple that is the Listen to Your Heart champion couple, and they are deeply, madly in love," host Chris Harrison recently told Entertainment Tonight.

"We're looking for [Bradley Cooper] and Lady Gaga [from A Star Is Born]."

"Look, I don't have to preach to the choir here," Harrison added, "but that moment at the Oscars when Bradley and Lady Gaga were performing together, and we all thought they could literally fall on the stage and make a baby right at that moment, that is what we're trying to create."

"That's what Listen to Your Heart is -- can you create that chemistry?"

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart finale spoilers

Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone reported which two couples made it all the way to the end of the show when The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart's finale was filmed in February.

In a February 13 blog post as well as in a series of matching tweets, Carbone revealed the finale was filmed on February 12 in Nashville, TN.

According to the spoiler blogger, the finale was filmed in front of an audience at The Country Music Hall of Fame in the CMA Theater, and two couples competed in a musical showdown.

The two couples who faced off were Trevor and Jamie as well as Chris and Bri, Carbone reported.

Each couple took the stage and sang twice in a final performance show in front of five judges -- Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Taye Diggs, Jewel, and Rita Wilson.

Bri and Chris reportedly professed they're in love with each other backstage before their final performance.

Bri and Chris performed "Give Me Love" by Ed Sheeran and "To Make You Feel My Love" by Adele.

And Trevor and Jamie sang an original song in addition to "Speechless" by Dan and Shay.

Kaitlyn reportedly asked Jamie and Trevor onstage if they were in love, and Trevor said they were falling in love and planned to continue dating after the show.

When asked if they fell in love because of the show or because of their shared love of music, both Trevor and Jamie insisted they just got each other and had never experienced that before with anyone else.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart winner couple spoilers

The judges deliberated after the four performances, and Bri and Chris were named the winners of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, Carbone reported.

Bri and Chris reportedly won the opportunity to write and record some original music and make at least one music video.

Bri and Chris were also supposed to be leaving on a tour after The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart's finale airs on ABC in May -- however that would now appear to be in doubt, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Chris and Bri reportedly planned to remain a couple after The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart wrapped filming, as did Trevor and Jamie.

However, Carbone predicted weeks ago Trevor and Jamie's relationship would not last.

The spoiler blogger said he had heard from many women who came forward that Trevor is allegedly "a dog."

"[Four] women emailed to tell me what a f**k boy he is. So Jamie has no idea what she's in for once this is all said done," Carbone wrote in his blog earlier this year.

"He will leave her in a heartbeat when this is over. I'm in double digits now of women who've contacted me telling me about this guy and his playboy ways. Good luck, Jamie."

And in an April 22 blog post, Carbone reported Trevor and Jamie's relationship is in fact already over.

Carbone wrote Trevor has already "broken up with Jamie" and "had no intention of ever being serious with [her] in the first place, regardless of what he told her."

Prior to appearing on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, Trevor auditioned for American Idol and is best remembered for having flirty exchanges with judge Katy Perry.

At the time he competed on American Idol, Trevor had a girlfriend, who even stood in the room during his first audition in front of Katy and the other two Idol judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

