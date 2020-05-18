'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart' spoilers: Who are 'Listen to Your Heart's winners? Are the finale couples still together?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/18/2020
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart spoilers give away what viewers are waiting to see in the finale -- the winning couple and who finished in second place, as well as which couples found lasting love.
ABC is about to air The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart's final episode on Monday, May 18, and three couples are left in the running to win. The winning couple must have serious chemistry on and off the stage in addition to an undeniable musical blend.
[The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Spoilers Warning: This report features spoilers about the finale of Listen to Your Heart and reveals spoilers for The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart's winning couple.]
"A Bachelor finale like never before," The Bachelor teased Monday on its official Twitter page.
The final episode of The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart will star Chris Watson, a 30-year-old from Los Angeles, CA, and Bri Stauss, a 28-year-old waitress from Provo, UT; Trevor Holmes, a 29-year-old in social media marketing from Thousand Oaks, CA, and Jamie Gabriellea, a 21-year-old hostess from Nashville, TN; and Matt Ranaudo, a 32-year-old musician from Milford, CT, and Rudi, a 24-year-old studio vocalist from San Antonio, TX.
Those three couples will be shown competing for an opportunity to record music and maybe even tour the country one day.
As viewers saw in last week's episode, Ryan Neal, a 28-year-old ophthalmic technician from Dearborn Heights, MI, and Natascha Bessez, a 33-year-old pop singer from New York, NY, were ousted from the competition after the Final 4 couples performed in a hotel in Las Vegas.
Ryan and Natascha definitely bonded through the process and became close, but they appeared disconnect onstage in Vegas.
Natascha said she sang the wrong line of "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran and threw Ryan off his game, especially when he was trying to play his guitar and she handed him a microphone to hold with one hand.
Natascha and Ryan failed to engage the audience and seem crazy about each other, so they were denied roses. However, both individuals wanted to keep dating after leaving the mansion.
"I got everything I wanted with me and Ryan right now. I got it all, and I f-cking dropped it. I'm so stupid," Natascha cried following the couple's ouster, blaming herself for messing up their performance.
"We were meant to be on this journey together and it was beautiful because I was so happy and felt so fulfilled just by how he made me feel. I am a lucky girl that I got to have a partner like that through this journey. He's been so good to me. He's been SO good to me."
That left three couples, all of whom will appear in the finale.
Bri and Chris appear to be madly in love with each other, and Jamie and Trevor have insisted they are falling in love and smitten with one another.
However, Adam and Rudi are a little bit behind the other. While Rudi told Matt that she was falling in love with him in the most recent episode, Matt admittedly had his guard up and couldn't be vulnerable and express himself.
Will Matt's lack of confidence in his romance ruin his chance of winning Listen to Your Heart with Rudi?
"The ultimate dream of the show is that at the end of the day, we have one superstar couple that is the Listen to Your Heart champion couple, and they are deeply, madly in love," host Chris Harrison recently told Entertainment Tonight.
"Look, I don't have to preach to the choir here," Harrison added, "but that moment at the Oscars when Bradley and Lady Gaga were performing together, and we all thought they could literally fall on the stage and make a baby right at that moment, that is what we're trying to create."
"That's what Listen to Your Heart is -- can you create that chemistry?"
Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone reported which two couples made it all the way to the end of the show, shortly after The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart filmed its finale in February.
In a February 13 blog post as well as in a series of matching tweets, Carbone revealed the finale was filmed on February 12 in Nashville, TN.
According to the spoiler blogger, the finale taped in front of an audience at The Country Music Hall of Fame in the CMA Theater.
The two couples who faced off in a musical showdown were Chris and Bri as well as Trevor and Jamie, Carbone reported.
It remains unclear whether Matt and Rudi performed and finished in third place or crashed and burned as a couple and therefore didn't compete in the final showdown.
According to Carbone, the last two couples standing each took the stage and sang twice in the final performance show for the five judges.
Bri and Chris took the stage with "Give Me Love" by Ed Sheeran and "To Make You Feel My Love" by Adele.
And Trevor and Jamie sang an original song in addition to "Speechless" by Dan and Shay.
While Bri and Chris have already made their mutual love known to all on the show, Kaitlyn reportedly asked Jamie and Trevor onstage if they were in love, and Trevor said they were on that path and intended to continue dating after the show.
When asked if they fell in love because of the show or because of their shared love of music, both Trevor and Jamie insisted they just got each other and had never experienced that before with anyone else.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart winning couple spoilers
After the judges deliberated on the four performances, Carbone reported Bri and Chris were named the winners of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart!
Bri and Chris reportedly won the opportunity to write and record some original music and make at least one music video.
Bri and Chris were also supposed to be leaving on a tour after The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart's finale airs; however, the tour has presumably been delayed -- or canceled altogether -- due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Chris and Bri reportedly planned to remain a couple after The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart wrapped filming, as did Trevor and Jamie.
However, Carbone predicted over a month ago Trevor and Jamie's relationship would not last long because Trevor didn't have the best of intentions going into the show. Carbone went as far as to accuse Trevor of being "a dog."
"[Four] women emailed to tell me what a f**k boy he is. So Jamie has no idea what she's in for once this is all said done," Carbone wrote in his blog earlier this year.
"He will leave her in a heartbeat when this is over. I'm in double digits now of women who've contacted me telling me about this guy and his playboy ways. Good luck, Jamie."
In a subsequent April 22 blog post, Carbone claimed Trevor and Jamie's relationship is already over.
Carbone wrote Trevor has already "broken up with Jamie" and "had no intention of ever being serious with [her] in the first place, regardless of what he told her."
Trevor has already sought fame on American Idol.
Before appearing on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, Trevor auditioned for Idol and is best remembered for having flirty exchanges with judge Katy Perry.
At the time he competed on American Idol, Trevor had a girlfriend, who even stood in the room during his first audition in front of Katy and the other two Idol judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.