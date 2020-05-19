Not only did Chris and Bri win the opportunity to create and record original music and eventually tour, but they completely fell in love.
During a Monday interview withAccess, Bri and Chris -- who both participated remotely through Skype -- were asked if they're still a couple, and Bri responded, "Definitely."
"Yeah, we're still together and we're more of a couple now than we were on the show, for sure," Chris said.
"Which is a good thing," Bri added.
However, Chris, a 30-year-old from Los Angeles, CA, and Bri, a 28-year-old waitress from Provo, UT, are currently quarantining themselves in different states.
"I'm in Utah and he's in Los Angeles and we had plans obviously to be together, but we were able to be together for two weekends [after the show], and then when I came back to Utah, things really started to lock down within about two days," Bri shared with Access.
"And we kind of just got stuck apart from each other. So that's why we're apart. Otherwise, we definitely would have quarantined together."
Bri said they're keeping their love alive by having frequent FaceTime dates, and Chris noted the distance has made him realize how much he misses Bri and wants to kiss and touch her.
"The love is there. We've already scheduled hanging out with each other, whenever we do... We're happy," Chris insisted.
Chris then dished on the idea of getting engaged to Bri, although the couple admitted they've been "very busy with albums" and "in business mode."
"I'm trying to put a ring on Bri but I'm not trying to rush her there at any point. Engagement is a very real part of our relationship... but we're not rushing that. We're going to take our time," Chris explained.
"[Hearing that] definitely makes me want him more," Bri gushed, "so he's playing his cards right. If it was the opposite, I'd be like, 'Ugh, get away!' But everything about him has just been so smooth."
Bri elaborated, "We've definitely talked about [getting engaged] and we've definitely talked about our future together. We jumped in with both feet and that's what we're doing. So [we're] just continuing to take it a day at a time and figuring things out together, and hopefully it will end up that way."
Bri and Chris also shared how they knew they were in love with each other during their first date on Listen to Your Heart when they sang "Can't Help Falling In Love" by Elvis Presley together at a guitar center.
"I never thought you could fall in love over a song, but that's exactly what happened," Bri revealed.
"And it's really cool that it was recorded because now we get to watch it. The feelings changed and they were just there. It was magical; it was completely 100 percent real... It's not me to fake love."
Bri and Chris admitted they had never expected to fall in love on a reality TV show.
"Never, ever, ever," Bri confessed.
"No," Chris agreed. "We were open to the possibility of having love in our lives, but we didn't think that this was it... This goes to show you need to be prepared for whatever life throws at you."
The couple apparently enjoyed watching The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart season back and reliving many intimate moments they shared.
"We saw things we didn't see before... and it's definitely made us fall even deeper in love because it's just so amazing to see that and have it documented," Bri said, referencing one moment in particular when Chris teared up over how his father would have loved his girlfriend.
Bri concluded she can't wait to be with Chris once coronavirus subsides and they'll never separate again.
"I'm very, very glad that we listened to our hearts," Bri quipped.
On The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, Chris and Bri were the first solid couple in the mansion and they never wavered from their relationship. They had chemistry both off and on the stage, musically and physically.
Chris and Bri won the show with their two final performances of "Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan and "Give Me Love" by Ed Sheeran. They defeated the runner-up couple, Trevor Holmes and Jamie Gabrielle, who have split since the show, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.