The finale of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart filmed in mid-February in Nashville, TN, and just aired Monday night on ABC.
Not only did Chris and Bri win the opportunity to create and record original music and eventually tour together, but they completely fell in love, and the couple is still apparently dating and happy.
Bri, a 28-year-old waitress from Provo, UT, recalled the first weekend after the show ended, she visited Chris, a 30-year-old from Los Angeles, CA, in L.A.
"We went to The Village recording studio with The Final Rose band from the show and District 78, the music producers. And we were able to spend all day with them while they recorded the instrumental version of the covers and had us sing along and be with everyone," Bri explained.
"And then the next weekend is when we met with District 78 and really started to kind of hash out album ideas and everything, and then that's when everything moved to FaceTime."
Bri and Chris are now quarantining separately in different states. The couple was therefore asked if they've recorded any songs for their upcoming album via FaceTime.
"All of our songs were written over FaceTime," Chris replied.
"When we kind of first started writing 'I Do,' I think it was before we even saw each other. We just realized, 'Hey, we're going to have to be writing these songs -- sometimes together and sometimes apart' -- so we were just like, 'Hey, let's try to write them over FaceTime,'" Chris explained.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"And that's how that song came about, and little did we know that every song was going to be just like that."
Chris and Bri revealed their album will have five original songs on it, as well as the five cover songs fans already heard them sing on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.
As far as what the vibe of the five original songs will be, Chris shared, "I feel like the songs we got on the show, they definitely embody us and our relationship. Stylistically, they might be a little more ballady than we would tend to sing all the time."
"So we definitely have more R&B and pop sensibilities when it comes to recording music together, so I feel like we tried to show a little bit of that with the original songs, for sure."
While creating music over FaceTime definitely presented challenges for the couple, Bri said the experience was "incredible."
"It was just an extension of the show, so luckily we had that foundation of knowing we felt like we could do anything and had done everything. And when that happened, we were like, 'Okay, we can do even harder things,'" Bri gushed.
"So being able to work through it together, we've said so many times, like, I would not be able to do that alone/be able to. So we just really balanced each other out and kept each other going -- and when one is frustrated, the other is not."
Bri added, "We've tried to be there for each other in that way and not be too much of the same."
Chris agreed they're very lucky and "it's been nice" because on the days that he's frustrated, his girlfriend is calm and composed, and vice versa.
Bri said she and Chris are looking forward to "being together" and "not separating ever again" once coronavirus concerns subside.
"We're always working on new music and we fully plan to tour once everything is open again and safe," Bri said.
"We have a lot to look forward to. We're just taking it a day at a time, but in the future, there is so much that's going to happen."
Chris admitted there are "things that are on hold because of coronavirus" but they're excited about new opportunities that will present themselves down the road.
"If you don't listen to your heart, you're not giving yourself a chance to fall in love," Bri noted. "So I am very, very glad that we listened to our hearts."
On The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, Chris and Bri were the first solid couple in the mansion and they never wavered from their relationship. They had chemistry both off and on the stage, musically and physically.
Chris and Bri won the show with their two final performances of "Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan and "Give Me Love" by Ed Sheeran. They defeated the runner-up couple, Trevor Holmes and Jamie Gabrielle, who have split since the show, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.