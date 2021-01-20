Bri and Chris, who were crowned the winning couple of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart last year, explained in a joint statement to E! News they have decided to call it quits on their relationship after nearly one year of dating.
"With deep admiration and respect for one another, we have decided to end our relationship and go our separate ways," the couple said.
"We will always look back on our journey with deep fondness, and will continue to support each other both personally and professionally."
Just because the pair's romantic relationship has ended, however, doesn't mean Bri and Chris will stop recording songs together.
"We look forward to sharing more updates with you all as we navigate our future making music together. Thank you all for your love, support and privacy," the pair concluded.
Bri was a 28-year-old waitress from Provo, UT, and Chris was a 30-year-old from Los Angeles, CA, when they met on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.
During the ABC reality spinoff's finale that filmed in February 2020 in Nashville, TN, and aired in May of last year, Bri and Chris won the opportunity to create and record original music together.
But even more than that, the couple fell completely in love after partnering up on the very first night of filming for duets throughout the season.
On The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, Chris and Bri were the first solid couple in the mansion and they never wavered from their relationship. They had chemistry both off and on the stage, musically and physically.
Chris and Bri won the show with their two final performances of "Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan and "Give Me Love" by Ed Sheeran. They defeated the runner-up couple, Trevor Holmes and Jamie Gabrielle, who have also split since the show.
After Listen to Your Heart wrapped, Bri and Chris quarantined in different states amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and wrote all of their songs over FaceTime.
While Bri and Chris admitted to having moments of frustration with the distance between them, they previously told Access that they balanced each other out and had confidence they could get through anything together and eventually go on tour.
The musicians ultimately released an album together titled Chris and Bri that included five songs they wrote together as well as five romantic cover songs.
Bri and Chris also dropped a Christmas album in December titled Wrapped Under the Tree.