The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart has revealed its cast of nearly two dozen single singers and songwriters looking for love when the show premieres this spring.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart will be hosted by Chris Harrison and feature 23 hopefuls in search of a lasting partnership singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, in attempt to form attractions through the melodies and ultimately fall in love.

The contestants are all talented musicians and people whose lives and work revolve around music.

The eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will meet and explore their relationships while living together under one roof and going on The Bachelor-style dates that focus on music.

Once the couples commit to each other, the harmony of the couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by big names in the music industry.

The performances will determine which couples get to advance and continue in the competition.

The couples whose performances showcase love and their devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.

Whether there is a prize at the end of the season has yet to be disclosed.

Fans can expect to see special appearances by some of Bachelor Nation's favorite couples and artists in music. The identities of the special guests will be announced soon.

As previously announced, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart is set to premiere with a two-hour episode on Monday, April 13 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart will likely have a short run given The Bachelorette's sixteenth season is still expected to premiere in the spinoff's Monday night time period in May.

ABC had first revealed it was developing a new unspecified The Bachelor spinoff in August 2019.

The Bachelor franchise has already pushed out numerous spinoffs including The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and The Bachelor Winter Games.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart is being produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.

Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Louis Caric and Chris Harrison are serving as executive produce the series.

Below is the cast of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart and their musical interests:

THE WOMEN

- Bekah, a 25-year-old from Washington, D.C. (musical theater)

- Bri, a 28-year-old from Provo, UT (pop)

- Cheyenne, a 23-year-old from Lawndale, CA (R&B)

- Jamie, a 21-year-old from Nashville, TN (country)

- Julia, a 27-year-old from Wayne, PA (pop)

- Mariana, a 23-year-old from Dallas, TX (R&B)

- Mel, a 27-year-old from Brooklyn, NY (indie rock)

- Natascha, a 33-year-old from Los Angeles, CA (pop)

- Ruby, a 25-year-old from Austin, TX (indie pop)

- Rudi, a 24-year-old from Los Angeles, CA (R&B and pop)

- Savannah, a 25-year-old from Nashville, TN (acoustic and pop)

THE MEN

- Brandon, a 34-year-old from Nashville, TN (American folk pop)

- Chris, a 30-year-old from Los Angeles, CA (soul)

- Danny, a 26-year-old from Sherman Oaks, CA (singer/songwriter)

- Gabe, a 28-year-old from Houston, TX (soul and folk)

- Jack, a 38-year-old from Dallas, TX (country)

- Josh, a 31-year-old from Nashville, TN (country and pop)

- Matt, a 32-year-old from Encino, CA (neo soul)

- Michael Todd, a 31-year-old from Atwater, CA (singer/songwriter)

- Russell, a 26-year-old from New York, NY (American folk)

- Ryan, a 28-year-old from Dearborn Heights, MI (jazz, funk, pop and R&B)

- Sheridan, a 27-year-old from Austin, TX (R&B, soul and pop)

- Trevor, a 29-year-old from Encino, CA (country and pop)

