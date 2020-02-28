'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart' cast formally announced by ABC
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/28/2020
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart has revealed its cast of nearly two dozen single singers and songwriters looking for love when the show premieres this spring.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart will be hosted by Chris Harrison and feature 23 hopefuls in search of a lasting partnership singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, in attempt to form attractions through the melodies and ultimately fall in love.