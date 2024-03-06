Maria Georgas has spoken out about her exit from Joey Graziadei's The Bachelor season and revealed if she thinks he had made the right decision.

ADVERTISEMENT
Joey eliminated Maria, a 29-year-old executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario, after he met her family during The Bachelor's latest episode that aired Monday night on ABC.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Maria took to Instagram with a statement about her time on the show on Tuesday, March 5.

"Wow. What an experience this was! I have nothing but gratitude and love for everyone involved. That's including the amazing people I've met along the way," Maria captioned a carousel of photos featuring her beloved family and moments with Joey on The Bachelor's 28th season.

"The love and support I've received has been incredible, I am truly in awe of it and it doesn't go unnoticed. I can't express enough how much it means to me."

Maria also thanked her family and friends "who have supported" her through The Bachelor journey.

Maria then confirmed that she's not the woman for Joey, hinting that everything played out the way it was meant to.

"I want to thank Joey, who made the right decision," Maria noted.

"And lastly, myself for staying true to who I am. All 3 woman equally deserve to be there and are there for a reason. Don't send hate to anyone because of this!!"

Joey's Final 3 bachelorettes are Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson and Rachel Nance.

Maria continued in her post, "I've personally grown so much from this it's insane. I will continue to grow as I go. I want to thank everyone who has been watching and experiencing this process with me, you have seen me through it all."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Maria said fans were able to see "the good, the bad and the ugly" of her The Bachelor stint.

"If you can take one thing from watching me, it would be to always be yourself and know it's ok to not always fit the mold," Maria wrote.

"You won't be everyone's cup of tea but you'll be someone's shot of tequila. This experience was something I'll never forget. I didn't get the man but I got the most amazing support behind me and for that I will be just fine."

The brunette beauty concluded, "You all amaze me. It's all happening #thebachelor."

On The Bachelor's latest episode, Maria told Joey that he's "the epitome" of what she's ever wanted in a man. However, seeing Joey with other women was getting the best of her.

Before introducing Joey to her father, brothers and best friend, she revealed how she had never brought a man home before.

"I'm blown away to find out I'm the first person whom Maria has ever brought home. I'm realizing more and more how much Maria has not shown this to anyone," Joey told The Bachelor cameras.

"Part of me takes that as, 'How special is that? It's me.' But also, I'm like, 'How has she gone this far in life without opening up to someone and showing this side of herself?'"

ADVERTISEMENT
Joey ultimately asked Maria's father Nick for his blessing to propose marriage to Maria -- and he received permission -- but Maria shut down at the end of her hometown date.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Maria told Joey that she felt strongly for him and her feelings were continuing to grow, but then all she said was, "I appreciate you being here."

Once Joey drove off, Maria immediately regretted not expressing herself. She admitted to The Bachelor cameras that she completely froze in the moment.

Before Joey handed out his first rose at the Rose Ceremony following hometown dates, he told The Bachelor cameras how he knew which three women he wanted to proceed with -- but then Maria interrupted Joey and asked to speak with him in private.

"I told myself that I could see myself falling in love with you, and the truth is, I can't, because I am falling in love with you," Maria told The Bachelor star.

"I didn't feel like I got to tell you that that night. Regardless of what happens tonight, honestly, I just wanted you to know that I would regret not telling you that."

Joey then handed out his three roses to Daisy, Kelsey and Rachel anyway.

Joey explained to Maria that this decision was very difficult for him, and although they had a bumpy ride together on the show, he always fought for her and their relationship.

Joey was referring to the drama Maria had gotten mixed up in with Sydney Gordon, Lea Cayanan and Jess Edwards during the season. Maria had been accused of being a catty and manipulative bully, and Sydney even aimed a gaslighting rant at Maria after her ouster aired on The Bachelor.

Joey claimed in the media that Maria was misunderstood, but Maria admitted she was "not innocent" in the drama.

"I was ready to see what came next, and you said everything I needed to hear... I hope you know that I was trying my best to get there," Joey told Maria before letting her go.

"Tonight, I just felt like it would be dishonest to move forward with the amount of doubts that I have."

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Click here to learn more about Joey's The Bachelor bachelorettes or click here to read spoilers that reveal how Joey's season ends and who he picked as his winner.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 28
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 28 NEWS