Maria took to Instagram with a statement about her time on the show on Tuesday, March 5.
"Wow. What an experience this was! I have nothing but gratitude and love for everyone involved. That's including the amazing people I've met along the way," Maria captioned a carousel of photos featuring her beloved family and moments with Joey on The Bachelor's 28th season.
"The love and support I've received has been incredible, I am truly in awe of it and it doesn't go unnoticed. I can't express enough how much it means to me."
Maria also thanked her family and friends "who have supported" her throughThe Bachelor journey.
Maria then confirmed that she's not the woman for Joey, hinting that everything played out the way it was meant to.
"I want to thank Joey, who made the right decision," Maria noted.
"And lastly, myself for staying true to who I am. All 3 woman equally deserve to be there and are there for a reason. Don't send hate to anyone because of this!!"
Maria continued in her post, "I've personally grown so much from this it's insane. I will continue to grow as I go. I want to thank everyone who has been watching and experiencing this process with me, you have seen me through it all."
Maria said fans were able to see "the good, the bad and the ugly" of her The Bachelor stint.
"If you can take one thing from watching me, it would be to always be yourself and know it's ok to not always fit the mold," Maria wrote.
"You won't be everyone's cup of tea but you'll be someone's shot of tequila. This experience was something I'll never forget. I didn't get the man but I got the most amazing support behind me and for that I will be just fine."
The brunette beauty concluded, "You all amaze me. It's all happening #thebachelor."
On The Bachelor'slatest episode, Maria told Joey that he's "the epitome" of what she's ever wanted in a man. However, seeing Joey with other women was getting the best of her.
Before introducing Joey to her father, brothers and best friend, she revealed how she had never brought a man home before.
"I'm blown away to find out I'm the first person whom Maria has ever brought home. I'm realizing more and more how much Maria has not shown this to anyone," Joey told The Bachelor cameras.
"Part of me takes that as, 'How special is that? It's me.' But also, I'm like, 'How has she gone this far in life without opening up to someone and showing this side of herself?'"
Joey ultimately asked Maria's father Nick for his blessing to propose marriage to Maria -- and he received permission -- but Maria shut down at the end of her hometown date.
Maria told Joey that she felt strongly for him and her feelings were continuing to grow, but then all she said was, "I appreciate you being here."
Once Joey drove off, Maria immediately regretted not expressing herself. She admitted to The Bachelor cameras that she completely froze in the moment.
Before Joey handed out his first rose at the Rose Ceremony following hometown dates, he told The Bachelor cameras how he knew which three women he wanted to proceed with -- but then Maria interrupted Joey and asked to speak with him in private.
"I told myself that I could see myself falling in love with you, and the truth is, I can't, because I am falling in love with you," Maria told The Bachelor star.
"I didn't feel like I got to tell you that that night. Regardless of what happens tonight, honestly, I just wanted you to know that I would regret not telling you that."
Joey then handed out his three roses to Daisy, Kelsey and Rachel anyway.
Joey explained to Maria that this decision was very difficult for him, and although they had a bumpy ride together on the show, he always fought for her and their relationship.