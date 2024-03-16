When thinking back to her pre-hometowns meltdown, Maria explained to E! News how she felt her relationship with Joey was slipping, or at least falling slightly behind the other bachelorettes, because Joey was well aware she was always embroiled in conflict.
Joey told Maria that he needed a partner who was going to fight for him and never leave him during tough times, especially since he feared being in love and having that woman walk away from him.
Maria therefore decided to stay, and she and Joey continued to build on the connection they had established in Montreal, Canada.
"I was willing to say like, 'Okay, I will let you continue your great relationships with everyone else. I think that I'm not going to be able to catch up.' It was overwhelming and everything accumulated into me trying to run away," Maria shared.
"I was really going to go. I was not in a good headspace."
"People who were fighting me and trying to come for my character, I just couldn't stand for," Maria explained. "I wish that we were able to come to common ground in the moment. I wish I was able to make that happen."
"Wow. What an experience this was! I have nothing but gratitude and love for everyone involved. That's including the amazing people I've met along the way," Maria wrote.
"The love and support I've received has been incredible, I am truly in awe of it and it doesn't go unnoticed. I can't express enough how much it means to me."
Maria thanked family and friends for their support and then confirmed that she's not the woman for Joey, hinting that everything played out the way it was meant to.
"I want to thank Joey, who made the right decision," Maria noted.
"And lastly, myself for staying true to who I am. All 3 woman equally deserve to be there and are there for a reason. Don't send hate to anyone because of this!!"
Maria continued in her post, "I've personally grown so much from this it's insane. I will continue to grow as I go. I want to thank everyone who has been watching and experiencing this process with me, you have seen me through it all."
Maria said fans were able to see "the good, the bad and the ugly" of her The Bachelor stint.
"If you can take one thing from watching me, it would be to always be yourself and know it's ok to not always fit the mold," Maria wrote.
"You won't be everyone's cup of tea but you'll be someone's shot of tequila. This experience was something I'll never forget. I didn't get the man but I got the most amazing support behind me and for that I will be just fine. You all amaze me. It's all happening."