The Bachelor runner-up Litia Garr has admitted she's been "surprised" by some of Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquaorsa's comments in the media.

"Has anything that they've said since the show surprised you?" Serena Pitt asked Litia during a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, which Serena co-hosts with Joe Amabile.

"Oh yeah, of course," Litia responded.

Litia laughed and then hesitated before reiterating, "Yeah."

She continued, "But that's fair on their part. I think I never said anything intentionally with ill will towards either of them. I was just sharing my experience, and they can share their experience."

Litia was apparently taken aback that Grant and Juliana allegedly never reached out to her personally.

"It has been surprising, I think, just mostly because it's only been publicly, like, there was never any attempt to clear the air privately," Litia claimed.

"That was just a good indicator to me of what our friendship meant," she added, before blurting out, "which is totally fine."

Joe voiced how he believes reality TV stars should talk privately before everything is aired out for public viewing.

Litia, however, opted to give Grant and his fiancee the benefit of the doubt.

"I think, too, you can't control the questions that you're asked, and I think a lot of the surprising things came as a response to a question," Litia reasoned.

"And I do want to give them a little bit of grace because it is their first time navigating it, and you don't always know the effect or impact your words will have on a group of people until you're in the middle of it."
While Litia shared that she feels "no ill will" towards Grant, she confirmed that the pair "don't have a relationship" at all these days.

"I don't have a relationship with Grant. I don't," Litia noted.

"I think we kind of hashed it all out. I don't think there's anything else for us to really chat about. But I'm on good terms with him... I want him to be happy and I wish him the best, and same with Juliana."

On The Bachelor's 29th season, Grant was in love with both Litia and Juliana, and his decision at the Final Rose Ceremony appeared to come down to the last minute.

Grant decided to break up with Litia in second place and propose marriage to his winner, Juliana.

Litia claimed on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March that Grant had lied to her for weeks saying she was The One for him.

Litia alleged Grant had told her during their first solo date that he was going to pick her as his winner and then he never let up on that promise.

Litia also told The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer that Grant had expressed his love for her and said they were going to get engaged the very night before the Final Rose Ceremony.

Litia also made a couple of comments that could have been interpreted as slams against Juliana.

Litia said she was relieved and grateful that the last week of Grant's The Bachelor journey won't be a part of her forever love story -- when it will clearly be a part of Juliana's -- and she also noted how Juliana should "have a lot of questions" for Grant.

Juliana previously admitted that Litia's After the Final Rose "jabs" were "uncalled for" and "hurt" her feelings. Grant's winner added that Litia was not "the kindest" following the March finale.

But Litia told Joe and Serena that she's no longer mad at Grant and she certainly feels no "hostility" towards Juliana.

Following a whirlwind romance and quite a bit of drama, Grant will be moving to Boston soon to be close to Juliana's family; however, the couple is in "no rush" to tie the knot.

Grant and Juliana also shared during their own recent episode of "Bachelor Happy Hour" earlier this month that they have "moved on" from any issues they had with Litia.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




