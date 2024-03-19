FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
When asked if she ever regretted leaving Joey halfway through the show, Lexi told Us that she questioned her decision on the drive to the airport.
"I wondered if I should have given it an additional week, but after having time to reflect, I think a lot of that was just rooted in emotion because you give so much to this journey," Lexi explained.
"We had such an emotional conversation together. I think ultimately I'm confident in my decision, but at the time it was obviously an emotional choice."
Lexi, who battles endometriosis and had her eggs frozen less than two weeks before appearing on Joey's The Bachelor season, may not be able to have children of her own due to the disease in her reproductive system.
While Joey told Lexi that he definitely wants to have kids, he said he'd like to have a two-to-three year engagement and then be married to his wife for a couple of years before bringing a baby into the picture.
Lexi, meanwhile, would like to start a family as soon as possible since she may have trouble conceiving. She is also due for another endometriosis surgery in the near future.
Lexi recently shared of her situation on Instagram, "My doctor wants me to have my second surgery as close as possible to the time I want to try to start conceiving."
"Having a third or fourth surgery later on," she continued, "could cause a lot of scar tissue. I am kind of in a place right now of a waiting game. I'm in a lot of pain. I'm not in a place to have children right now. I am hopefully going to be there soon, but I just can't have the surgery at this moment."
Many fans have argued that Joey should be ready for marriage if he leaves The Bachelor engaged, but Lexi apparently doesn't hold that against him.
"I think everyone's timeline is true to themselves and I didn't know what his was before I came on, so I think it's fair that his answer would differ from mine," Lexi said.
"I think I am glad I opened up about it when I did and I'm glad we had that tough conversation so other people could stay here that aligns a little bit more with his timeline than I did. So no, I don't fault him at all."
Lexi pointed out how "everyone has their own journey" on this franchise that "they're marching towards," and she added, "It doesn't have to align with yours, but the person that I ultimately end up with, it will. And that's all that matters."
When Lexi broke up with Joey, she unexpectedly showed up at his hotel room in Montreal and explained how his timeline for having children was not something she had the privilege of doing due to her health crisis.
"As someone who has infertility, I have to take that really seriously as I date, knowing I'm in my thirties now. [Having a kid] is something that's going to have to happen at a little bit of a faster pace for me," Lexi explained to The Bachelor star.
Lexi therefore concluded, "I think it would be unfair of me to [have you] keep me here when I'm just on a different timeline."
Joey admitted he was "stunned" by her decision to leave him. He told Lexi that he'd never forget their one-on-one date in Malta and, up to that point, he had zero doubts that he could see a future with her.
"I never felt scared when you said that," Joey insisted to the bachelorette. "If anything, the only thing I felt... was, 'Does that mean she needs to have kids now? Because I need to get my head wrapped around that.'"
Lexi was very emotional when dumping Joey, who admitted he was "crushed" by the news.
"I hate this. This isn't what I had in my head of what I thought was going to happen... But you're going to get everything that you want, and you're going to make a remarkable mother," Joey told Lexi.