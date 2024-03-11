'The Bachelor's Kelsey Anderson reacts to viewers wanting her dad to be 'The Golden Bachelor' star
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/11/2024
The Bachelor'sKelsey Anderson has reacted to viewers' requests and pleas on social media for her father, Mark Anderson, to become the next The Golden Bachelor star.
AfterThe Bachelor aired Joey Graziadei going to his Final 4 women's hometowns on March 4, Kelsey took to TikTok and playfully vented about how fans all over the world were obsessing about her handsome New Orleans-based father and rooting for him to star on Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor.
"Please just no more Sexy Red edits of my dad.. Use Billy Joel or something. That's all.. I'll let Mark have his moment," Kelsey captioned her post, referring to how fans have made video montages of Kelsey's dad set to the sexually-explicit song "SkeeYee" by Sexyy Red.
Kelsey said in the video, "I would just like to thank everyone for the nightmares that I will have tonight in regards to the posts y'all have made about my dad. It is frightful indeed -- very!"
"Why are there thirst traps of my father on TikTok?" the bachelorette went on. "I don't even have thirst traps y'all!"
One fan wrote how Mark was her "favorite" part of the hometown dates, and Kelsey called that shoutout "tasteful" and "beautiful."
But then Kelsey proceeded to lament about how she's "scarred for life" after seeing people match clips of her dad to the lyrics of "SkeeYee."
Kelsey suggested that she'd be open to her dad dating on a reality TV show, or at least in the public eye.
"I feel like I need to make my dad a business email for all of these people, trying to set him up with their mom, their sister, their aunt, their niece or themselves," Kelsey quipped.
"I'm like, 'Y'all, Marky Mark for Golden Bachelor!' Come on! Can they just do that?! I don't know. I feel like we should riot? Should we riot? I'll riot. Okay, guys."
Earlier that day, Kelsey had posted a different TikTok video that showed Mark revealing if he'd even be interested in starring on The Golden Bachelor, following in Gerry Turner's footsteps.
Kelsey had filmed herself asking her family members how they felt about their pending TV debut on ABC's The Bachelor.
Mark had taken care of Kelsey's mother, Denise Anderson, until she passed away from breast cancer in 2018, which was a tragic event for Kelsey's whole family.
"It's now so easy to understand what qualities Kelsey is looking for in her potential husband, because those are the same qualities and feelings that her dad has towards her mother," Jesse told EW.
On The Bachelor, Mark spoke to his beloved daughter in private, and Kelsey shared how she had gone through ups and downs during The Bachelor process but really felt like Joey was her boyfriend.
"I told him about mom and how you took care of mom through how sick she got and everything that you did for her," Kelsey told Mark, breaking down into tears.
"You were such a good husband to her, and I feel like that's what I really look for -- is, you know, someone that would be there through the hard times and the good times. Knowing that after you saw the love of your life pass away and knowing that you had to take care of all of us and be there for all of us, I can't imagine."
Mark flashed his daughter a sweet smile and tried not to cry right along with her.
"I want somebody like that for me, and mom and you always told us that's what we deserve -- and not to settle for someone that doesn't give us everything that we deserve," Kelsey noted.
"I feel like Joey does that and I could see him doing those things, for sure."
Mark explained to Kelsey that the way Joey acted around her and treated her was very reassuring to him.
"I want you to feel that feeling I had with your mom," Mark said, "because it's the best feeling in the world."
"It's crazy! Oh my god, I'm going to cry," Kelsey said. "I think I love him."
Mark then whispered to his little girl, "I love you."
And Kelsey replied, "I love you."
Mark told The Bachelor cameras at the end of Kelsey's hometown date, "I feel very, very happy... and it was wonderful to see Kelsey and Joey and the connection that they have. I do hope she is engaged when she gets home."
Kelsey wished her mother could've been at her hometown date, but she left the evening feeling uplifted and hopeful about the future. She even gushed to the cameras how she felt ready to blurt out, "I love you," to Joey.
"I am ready for whatever may come. I am ready to fight for him, and I hope that he feels the same way," Kelsey noted.