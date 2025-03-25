On The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, which aired Monday night on ABC, Grant and Juliana went public with their relationship for the first time after getting engaged during the Final Rose Ceremony of Season 29 in the Dominican Republic.
Grant told The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer that his engagement to Juliana was one of the happiest days of his life and he made his final decision with his heart.
"I'm so happy that Juliana is somebody who is my rock, and she's my best friend," Grant gushed of his new fiancee.
"She's had my back through highs and lows. My family, along with her family, has had my back, and I'm thankful. It's something that I've always wanted, and now that I'm 31, I get to have that! And I'm blessed."
Litia was convinced that she was going to be Grant's future wife, and so she felt blindsided and crushed by their breakup.
"I approached each date with everything that I had and each relationship, because I truly was searching for my wife -- and I found that. It's a difficult and unusual situation that's expedited -- it's really short -- and I really had to try my best to find my person, and I did it," Grant said.
Grant confirmed "it was all worth it" to find his life partner in Juliana, who then walked onstage and joined Grant for the first time in the public eye.
Juliana told Jesse it felt "surreal" to be out in the open with Grant and they spent the last several months reconnecting.
Juliana said she couldn't wait to go out for dinner with Grant and just enjoy a glass of wine with him.
Grant shared how Juliana's character and outlook on life is why he had picked her as well as the way she carries herself. Grant said he knew that Juliana would provide him with a solid foundation for love as well as a friendship to fall back on during challenging times.
When asked if she's given Grant any grief over how conflicted and torn he was between his Final 2 bachelorettes at the end of his The Bachelor journey, Juliana chose to use the word "grace" instead of "grief."
Juliana elaborated, "I think I've given him grace because he's the type of man that really does lead with his heart, and he came into this open-minded, and he really let himself experience what you need to experience with all of the amazing women that we had."
Juliana said Grant had "such a great group of girls" and she wanted him to feel "sure" about her.
"I am confident in who I am, and I am confident in what we had that it's up to him! I think he made a good decision," Juliana said.
"I chose right," Grant quipped.
Juliana also praised her amazing support system and joked about how the outside noise didn't really bother her while watching The Bachelor back.
Juliana admitted she "had fun with" playing into online speculation and uncertainty because "life is too serious to take seriously."
Juliana then revealed that Grant will be moving to Boston to be with her.
Jesse proceeded to surprise the couple with a trip to Italy so they can brush up on their pizza-making skills and eat more cannolis together.
On the pre-taped portion of The Bachelor finale, Juliana told Grant at the Final Rose Ceremony in Punta Cana that he gave her a reason to fight the beliefs in her mind that she wasn't deserving of true love.
Juliana told Grant that she wanted to protect his heart with every piece of hers, celebrate the good days with him, and create a safe space for him to open up to her when he's down. Juliana said the sky was the limit for them and she truly loved him.
"You'd make me the luckiest girl in the world if I could spend the rest of my life with you," Juliana concluded.
Grant told Juliana in turn that they always had a connection and she kept him laughing with her contagious smile. Grant called Juliana his best friend, and he pointed out how he didn't want her to go through any tough times in life alone.
"I will be there for you as your man, your friend and your partner," Grant said.
Grant then got down on one knee and presented Juliana with a Neil Lane diamond engagement ring.
"Will you marry me?" Grant asked.
"Yes!" Juliana replied. "A million times yes!"
Juliana told Grant that she loved him so much, and she shouted while kissing him in disbelief, "Shut up!"
Grant promised Juliana they'd make it through all the good and bad things together, and Juliana gushed about how Grant was finally her man.
Grant then offered his final rose to Juliana, and she was thrilled to accept it and become a member of his wolf pack.