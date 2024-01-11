The Bachelor franchise host Jesse Palmer and his wife, Emely Fardo, have welcomed their first child together.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jesse, 45, and Emely's baby girl was born on Monday, January 8, but the happy couple didn't announce their big news until Wednesday, January 10.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

"Our worlds have been forever changed... She's finally here," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a selfie of their immediate family.

Jesse and Emely, a 37-year-old fashion model, named their baby girl Ella Reine Palmer.

"Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude. #Love #Family #Baby #Parents," they concluded.

Jesse and Emely first announced they were expecting a baby in August 2023.

"We've been keeping a secret... Our family is growing and our hearts are so full!" the pair captioned a set of their maternity photos at the beach.

"This is a dream come true for us and we're so thrilled to be welcoming our baby girl in January 2024."

When Jesse hosted ABC's live The Golden Wedding special on January 4 at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, CA, he let viewers know that his wife could go into labor at any moment.

"On a personal note, I actually wasn't sure that I was going to make it here tonight, and that's because my beautiful wife Emely is at home right now and we're expecting the birth of our very first child at any moment," Jesse said at the top of the show.

"Seriously, it could happen tonight! So Emely, I know you're at home watching. I love you so much and I miss you."

Jesse added with a big smile on his face, "Please call me if you feel anything! I will leave here immediately and I will leave everything in the capable hands of people I've enlisted to help me out here tonight... Charity Lawson and... Kathy Swarts."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Jesse, a former NFL player, starred on Season 5 of The Bachelor in 2004. He picked Jessica Bowlin as his winner at the time but didn't propose marriage, and their relationship was very short lived after his finale aired on TV.

Jesse and Emely began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019, according to Us Weekly.

The couple initially planned to tie the knot in Provence, France, in 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to quietly wed later that year in Connecticut.

Emely then revealed in July 2022 that she and Jesse were able to have their dream ceremony -- a secret second wedding -- in France.

"And so this happened... I got to marry the love of my life AGAIN but this time in front of our immediate family," Emely wrote via Instagram at the time. "It was a dream come true and the most beautiful and [emotional] day of my life! I'll never forget it."

Jesse currently serves as the host of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and the franchise's new spinoff, The Golden Bachelor, which wrapped in November 2023.

Jesse was first announced as the franchise's host on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose for Clayton Echard's season in March 2022. He then went on to host The Bachelorette's nineteenth edition co-starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

ADVERTISEMENT
While Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams co-hosted The Bachelorette's seventeenth and eighteenth seasons -- which starred Katie Thurston and Michelle Young, respectively -- a source told Us in early 2022 that ABC was "testing" Jesse out "for a more permanent role."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

The source said The Bachelor franchise was "trying to get back to more of the Chris Harrison style" when it comes to hosting.

The source also insisted that Kaitlyn, who starred on Season 11 of The Bachelorette, and Tayshia, who starred on Season 16 of the series, were not blindsided by the news and had been informed of Jesse's casting "prior to the announcement" on March 15.

The ladies were reportedly a "part of the conversation" with producers behind the scenes.

"Kaitlyn and Tayshia had a little bit of a heads up," the insider shared. "[The women] did not learn about them not returning as co-hosts on the live [The Bachelor] finale."

While Kaitlyn and Tayshia maintained an amicable relationship with ABC, Kaitlyn made it known in the press that she was bothered by her title of "special guest" in the credits rather than co-host and the fact the women had allegedly been paid less.

The franchise's longtime host, Chris Harrison, permanently exited the show following his early 2021 racism controversy involving The Bachelor alums Rachael Kirkconnell and Rachel Lindsay.

ABC and Chris publicly announced in June 2021 that Chris' voluntary leave of absence from The Bachelor franchise -- which began in February of that year -- would become a permanent one and he will not be returning as host for any future seasons.

Last year, Chris admitted on "The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison" that he would've liked to see Wells, the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise, replace him as host.

"[I have] no reaction, really," Jesse told Us in February 2023. "I mean, he's obviously entitled to his own opinion as everybody is. I'm just really happy for Chris and wish him the best in his next venture."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!

ADVERTISEMENT



About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 28
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 28 NEWS