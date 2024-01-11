"We've been keeping a secret... Our family is growing and our hearts are so full!" the pair captioned a set of their maternity photos at the beach.
"This is a dream come true for us and we're so thrilled to be welcoming our baby girl in January 2024."
When Jesse hosted ABC's live The Golden Wedding special on January 4 at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, CA, he let viewers know that his wife could go into labor at any moment.
"On a personal note, I actually wasn't sure that I was going to make it here tonight, and that's because my beautiful wife Emely is at home right now and we're expecting the birth of our very first child at any moment," Jesse said at the top of the show.
"Seriously, it could happen tonight! So Emely, I know you're at home watching. I love you so much and I miss you."
Jesse added with a big smile on his face, "Please call me if you feel anything! I will leave here immediately and I will leave everything in the capable hands of people I've enlisted to help me out here tonight... Charity Lawson and... Kathy Swarts."
Jesse, a former NFL player, starred on Season 5 of The Bachelor in 2004. He picked Jessica Bowlin as his winner at the time but didn't propose marriage, and their relationship was very short lived after his finale aired on TV.
Jesse and Emely began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019, according to Us Weekly.
The couple initially planned to tie the knot in Provence, France, in 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to quietly wed later that year in Connecticut.
Emely then revealed in July 2022 that she and Jesse were able to have their dream ceremony -- a secret second wedding -- in France.
"And so this happened... I got to marry the love of my life AGAIN but this time in front of our immediate family," Emely wrote via Instagram at the time. "It was a dream come true and the most beautiful and [emotional] day of my life! I'll never forget it."
Jesse currently serves as the host of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and the franchise's new spinoff, The Golden Bachelor, which wrapped in November 2023.
