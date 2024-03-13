Joey even felt certain that Daisy -- who had been the furthest behind in her feelings for The Bachelor star -- would say "yes" to a marriage proposal if she made it to the Final Rose Ceremony.
But once Joey returned to his hotel room in Tulum, Mexico after all three overnight dates, a note from Kelsey was waiting for him in the door that read, "We need to talk," with no explanation.
"'We need to talk' can mean a lot of things. Normally, it's not great," Jesse, 45, teased to Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday, March 12.
"Nobody, including Joey or myself, had any idea where this was going."
Joey had just told Kelsey that he was "falling in love" with her, which was a momentous occasion for the pair considering Joey had been holding his feelings back in fear of getting dumped and left alone at the end of The Bachelor process.
Leslie had advised Kelsey to stay hopeful in Tulum but not expect to be Joey's winner or to get engaged. Leslie ultimately warned Kelsey that heartbreak at the end of The Bachelor process can be difficult to recover from.
Despite being madly in love with Joey, and quite confident in what they shared, Kelsey needed to talk with Joey before the Rose Ceremony following Fantasy Suites.
"There's, like, a conversation that needs to be had before going into the Rose Ceremony," Kelsey explained to The Bachelor cameras.
"It is more pressing now than later. I don't want to blindside Joey -- ever. I just want to be honest and I want to be able to tell him everything that's on my mind. I would rather leave now than have my heart completely broken."
Joey became flustered and upset when he read the note because he didn't understand what it was about at all. Joey wondered if something was wrong or if Kelsey was going to dump him.
Joey therefore broke down into tears and cried in a confessional, "I don't want her to leave. I want her to want to be here. I don't know what to do. I'm so done with this."
Joey called the situation with Kelsey his "worst nightmare coming true," and he added, "I am over giving everything I can and feeling like they're not choosing me!"
ADVERTISEMENT
If Kelsey does quit on Joey, he will surely be crushed.
Joey recently told Us Weekly that he started falling in love with Kelsey in Montreal and then his feelings were confirmed in Jasper, Canada.
"It was really after our second one-on-one in Jasper, how just great that day was, how much we were starting to continue to see things move forward and not take any steps back. That was when I kind of truly knew that I was falling in love with her," Joey shared.
"But as always, it's a feeling -- it takes time for you to feel comfortable to share those words and there needs to be the right space and you need to think everything through."
The Bachelor's March 11 episode ended on a cliffhanger, and fans will find out what happens next on the upcoming March 18 episode. The conclusion of Joey and Kelsey's conversation will air duringThe Bachelor: The Women TellAll special.
In a preview of what's to come, Kelsey asks Joey if he's okay, and he replies in tears, "No."
Click here to learn more about Joey's The Bachelor bachelorettes or click here to read spoilers that reveal how Joey's season ends and who he picked as his winner.