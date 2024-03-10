"I cried watching Kelsey's talk with her dad!" Jesse shared withEntertainment Weekly on Tuesday, March 5.
"It's now so easy to understand what qualities Kelsey is looking for in her potential husband, because those are the same qualities and feelings that her dad has towards her mother."
Jesse called Kelsey and her father Mark Anderson's conversation "truly heartwarming."
Kelsey's mother and Mark's late wife, Denise Anderson, passed away in 2018 after battling breast cancer. Once Denise died, Kelsey and her father became extremely close, and Kelsey also has three brothers.
When Kelsey brought The Bachelor star home to meet her family, Kelsey wished she could hear her mother's opinion about Joey, especially because she was falling in love with him.
Kelsey teared up and admitted it was "difficult" thinking about the future and not having her mother there for big moments, but she had a feeling that her mom was watching over her.
When Joey spoke to Mark alone, The Bachelor star said Mark would be so proud of his daughter and he was extremely lucky and grateful to have met her.
"When I met Kelsey's mom, it was like I knew it right away. In a normal dating situation, ideally you would date one person at a time. How do you know when you actually find the right one?" Mark asked Joey.
Joey said he was struggling with a lot of feelings that were real for multiple women and so he was holding back from expressing those feelings in order to make sure he spoke with intention and protected the hearts of his remaining bachelorettes.
After Joey said he felt very "hopeful" about having a future with Kelsey and that he really cared about her, Mark felt reassured.
Mark then talked to his beloved daughter in private, and Kelsey shared how she had gone through ups and downs during The Bachelor process but really felt like Joey was her boyfriend.
"I told him about mom and how you took care of mom through how sick she got and everything that you did for her," Kelsey told Mark, breaking down into tears.
"You were such a good husband to her, and I feel like that's what I really look for -- is, you know, someone that would be there through the hard times and the good times. Knowing that after you saw the love of your life pass away and knowing that you had to take care of all of us and be there for all of us, I can't imagine."
Mark flashed his daughter a sweet smile and tried not to cry right along with her.
"I want somebody like that for me, and mom and you always told us that's what we deserve -- and not to settle for someone that doesn't give us everything that we deserve," Kelsey noted.
"I feel like Joey does that and I could see him doing those things, for sure."
Mark explained to Kelsey that the way Joey acted around Kelsey and treated her was very reassuring to him.
"I want you to feel that feeling I had with your mom," Mark said, "because it's the best feeling in the world."
"It's crazy! Oh my god, I'm going to cry," Kelsey said. "I think I love him."
Mark then whispered to his little girl, "I love you."
Although there was a possibility Kelsey may get her heart broken, Mark said Kelsey was ready for happiness and for enjoying life.
"And with that, she has to be ready to suffer through heartbreak, if that's what happens," Mark explained to The Bachelor cameras after his chat with his daughter. "I feel very, very happy... and it was wonderful to see Kelsey and Joey and the connection that they have."
"I do hope she is engaged when she gets home," Mark gushed.
Kelsey's date ended with her telling Joey that things felt "so right" with him, and Joey mentioned about how he'd love to be a part of her family.
"That reassurance from my family was very pivotal for me. Having my mom there would've been amazing, but throughout the whole day, I felt my mom's presence. She wouldn't have missed this for the world, and I think she would've loved Joey," Kelsey shared in a confessional.
"I just want to blurt out that I love him. I am ready for whatever may come. I am ready to fight for him, and I hope that he feels the same way."
Many The Bachelor fans are now rooting for Mark to become The Golden Bachelor for Season 2. Kelsey recently joked on TikTok about how "thirst traps" for her dad are grossing her out but she'd definitely be supportive of him finding love again.
