The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! will kick off this summer with the first three episodes reliving three memorable seasons starring Sean Lowe, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Ben Higgins.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! is a new retrospective spinoff that will revisit and recap an entire prior season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette in a single three-hour broadcast.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

The 10-episode series will be hosted by Chris Harrison and feature a format in which each episode will spotlight one of most memorable seasons in The Bachelor's 24-season history and The Bachelorette's 15-season history.

ABC has announced Sean's seventeenth season of The Bachelor, which originally aired in 2013, will be featured on the premiere of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! on Monday, June 8 from 8-11PM ET/PT.

Sean's "unforgettable proposal stands out as one of the greatest in the history of The Bachelor," according to ABC.

Prior to getting engaged to his now-wife and the mother of his three children, Catherine Giudici, Sean from Dallas, TX, met 26 women who stepped out of the limos.

Among his group of women, the former Kansas State football player dated Lesley Murphy, with whom Sean broke the Guinness World Record for longest on-screen kiss; AshLee Frazier, who shared with the Bachelor how she was adopted; and Sarah Herron, who wowed Sean with her courage.

The Bachelor viewers will also take a trip down memory lane by watching the most "dramatic and heartbreaking moments" of Sean's edition -- including Tierra LiCausi's explosive fight with AshLee, Desiree Hartsock's confrontational hometown visit; and Lindsay Yenter's devastating rejection at the Final Rose Ceremony.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)

And then on Monday, June 15, fans will watch the best moments from Kaitlyn's The Bachelorette season from 8-11PM ET/PT.

Kaitlyn, who starred on The Bachelorette's eleventh season in 2015, got engaged to Shawn Booth at the conclusion of her season, but the pair split about three years later.

Kaitlyn was an outspoken Bachelorette who was not shy when it came to speaking her mind, sharing her sense of humor, and expressing her sexuality.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Her season famously featured Nick Viall finishing as the runner-up after he and Kaitlyn slept together mid-season before their overnight Fantasy Suite date.

Kaitlyn is now seriously dating The Bachelorette 14 alum Jason Tartick.

The following week, ABC will air highlights of Ben's The Bachelor season on Monday, June 22 from 8-11PM ET/PT.

After finishing Kaitlyn's The Bachelorette season in third place, Ben starred on Season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016.

Ben -- best remembered for being sweet, sincere and completely torn in his heart -- fell in love with and got engaged to Lauren Bushnell during the season finale, but only after he memorably also told his runner-up, JoJo Fletcher, that he was in love with her.

Ben and Lauren later starred on Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? on Freeform, but they split in May 2017.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Ben is currently engaged to a woman outside of Bachelor Nation, Jessica Clarke from Tennessee.

ADVERTISEMENT
Each Monday night, Harrison will kick things off from The Bachelor mansion in Malibu, CA, and reach into the Bachelor vault to provide viewers with a look back at a favorite prior season -- including crushing Rose Ceremonies, passionate marriage proposals, unexpected new arrivals, emotional meltdowns, big breakups, and romantic moments.

The episodes will also include virtual updates from The Bachelor franchise alums, who will reveal what's been happening in their lives ever since the final rose.

Given the next The Bachelorette season starring Clare Crawley has yet to begin production due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Harrison told Variety in April this spinoff gives Bachelor Nation something to watch amid these uncertain and unpredictable times.

"Immediately, there was this clamoring and desire from our fans to watch old seasons," Harrison said, explaining that the idea for the summer show came from viewer input on Twitter.

Other seasons to be featured on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! have yet to be announced, but Variety reported Season 18 of The Bachelor starring Juan Pablo Galavis will probably make the cut given it marked Clare's introduction to Bachelor Nation, as well as the very first editions of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette starring Alex Michel and Trista Rehn, respectively.

ABC initially announced the premiere of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons â€“ Ever! in April under a different title: The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable -- Ever!.

The spinoff is being produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and executive produced by Harrison, Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, and Peter Geist.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 17
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 17 NEWS