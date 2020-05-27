The 10-episode series will be hosted by Chris Harrison and feature a format in which each episode will spotlight one of most memorable seasons in The Bachelor's 24-season history and The Bachelorette's 15-season history.
ABC has announced Sean's seventeenth season of The Bachelor, which originally aired in 2013, will be featured on the premiere of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! on Monday, June 8 from 8-11PM ET/PT.
Sean's "unforgettable proposal stands out as one of the greatest in the history of The Bachelor," according to ABC.
Prior to getting engaged to his now-wife and the mother of his three children, Catherine Giudici, Sean from Dallas, TX, met 26 women who stepped out of the limos.
Among his group of women, the former Kansas State football player dated Lesley Murphy, with whom Sean broke the Guinness World Record for longest on-screen kiss; AshLee Frazier, who shared with the Bachelor how she was adopted; and Sarah Herron, who wowed Sean with her courage.
The Bachelor viewers will also take a trip down memory lane by watching the most "dramatic and heartbreaking moments" of Sean's edition -- including Tierra LiCausi's explosive fight with AshLee, Desiree Hartsock's confrontational hometown visit; and Lindsay Yenter's devastating rejection at the Final Rose Ceremony.
Ben -- best remembered for being sweet, sincere and completely torn in his heart -- fell in love with and got engaged to Lauren Bushnell during the season finale, but only after he memorably also told his runner-up, JoJo Fletcher, that he was in love with her.
Ben and Lauren later starred on Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? on Freeform, but they split in May 2017.
Ben is currently engaged to a woman outside of Bachelor Nation, Jessica Clarke from Tennessee.
ADVERTISEMENT
Each Monday night, Harrison will kick things off from The Bachelor mansion in Malibu, CA, and reach into the Bachelor vault to provide viewers with a look back at a favorite prior season -- including crushing Rose Ceremonies, passionate marriage proposals, unexpected new arrivals, emotional meltdowns, big breakups, and romantic moments.
The episodes will also include virtual updates from The Bachelor franchise alums, who will reveal what's been happening in their lives ever since the final rose.
Given the next The Bachelorette season starring Clare Crawley has yet to begin production due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Harrison told Variety in April this spinoff gives Bachelor Nation something to watch amid these uncertain and unpredictable times.
"Immediately, there was this clamoring and desire from our fans to watch old seasons," Harrison said, explaining that the idea for the summer show came from viewer input on Twitter.
The spinoff is being produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and executive produced by Harrison, Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, and Peter Geist.