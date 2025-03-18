Grant denied Zoe, a 27-year-old tech engineer and model from New York, NY, a rose in the Dominican Republic following his overnight Fantasy Suite dates, which advanced Litia, a 31-year-old brunette beauty from Salt Lake City, UT, and Juliana Pasquarosa, a 28-year-old from Newton, MA, as his Final 2 bachelorettes during Week 8 of The Bachelor process.
"It's been hard to find love in my life, you know, the tough exterior is obviously built for a reason, and underneath it is just a small girl looking for love and people who care about her," Zoe said in her final words.
"I'm still deserving of romance, and the right man will see that and think I'm deserving of that. He'll give me all the amazing things, and I'll give the same to them. I know that I'm ready to be an amazing partner to my person -- when I find them."
The Bachelor broadcast began with Grant in the Dominican Republic, where his late grandmother was from and he previously played professional basketball.
Juliana, Litia and Zoe all learned to focus on their own relationship with Grant and not think about the other women. They were also advised to stop holding back because withholding feelings and emotions from Grant could only hurt their relationship in the end.
Juliana's date with Grant was up first, and the pair went for a wild ATV ride in the jungle.
Grant told Juliana that she was smart, strong and had a positive outlook on life; however, he thought she worried too much about her looks considering she's such a beautiful woman naturally.
The fact it could not be Juliana in the end apparently made the bachelorette struggle because it reminded her of her last relationship when the man had cheated on her for a while with multiple "chicks on the side." Juliana never felt chosen by her ex.
The pair both said they were "falling in love" with each other, but Grant told The Bachelor cameras that he wanted Juliana to feel comfortable enough with him to dive even deeper.
That night, Juliana shared with Grant how her ex-boyfriend had cheated on her and lied to her when she had done -- and given -- everything for him over the course of almost seven years.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Juliana broke down into tears and explained how she had felt so "minimized" and insignificant in her last relationship.
"It screwed me up, and I'm a little broken. I'm still working to fix myself. I want it so bad, but I'm so afraid that somebody is not going to love me for the full me," Juliana cried to Grant, adding how she was pushing herself emotionally for him.
Grant admitted parts of him were broken as well and he wanted to get through things "together" with his partner. Grant said he wanted to be there for Juliana and have her back in life like the man before him had failed to do.
Grant gifted Juliana a Polaroid from the pizzeria in Boston where their hometown date had begun, and then Juliana accepted an invitation into the Fantasy Suite, calling it "a no brainer."
Grant said he loved the way that he and Juliana talked, looked at each other and smiled at each other. Grant appeared smitten with Juliana, who said that she wanted him to be her person forever.
The next morning, Grant told Juliana that she was a "keeper," and the couple enjoyed a beautiful breakfast together. Grant hinted that he had tossed Juliana in the mud, and she joked about how she can get down and dirty sometimes.
Zoe's Fantasy Suite was up next, but Zoe had received the least amount of one-on-one time with Grant during the season. Zoe said she needed more security in the relationship and to hear from Grant how he pictured their daily lives unfolding after the show.
ADVERTISEMENT
Grant told The Bachelor cameras that Zoe made him feel alive and they understood each other, and then they participated in an awkward couples' yoga session.
Grant and Zoe were admittedly uncomfortable most of the time, but they ended up finding a groove and being connected and in sync with each other.
That evening, Grant acknowledged to Zoe how their ride to this point was a little bumpy but he continued to want to know more about her and get to know her better.
Zoe flipped the script and set out to learn more about Grant that night because she had talked about herself through most of the journey. Zoe said she wanted to host parties, travel, build an empire and have kids in a few years with a partner.
"I see all these things, and these are things that really intrigue me. I messed up your favorite color, but there are things that are way more important that I see in you and that I know and that I notice," Grant told the bachelorette.
Zoe and Grant had very similar upbringings and desired the same family dynamic later in life, and so they decided to go into a Fantasy Suite together. Grant said he could very much see an engagement with Zoe.
The next day, Zoe and Grant enjoyed breakfast on the beach while Litia was battling intrusive thoughts of Grant in the Fantasy Suite with other women.
For the first half of their date, Grant took Litia ziplining so that he could see her adventurous side, and she wasn't exactly thrilled about his choice of activity for them that day.
"This is not what I was expecting. I'm not one normally for adventure," Litia confessed to The Bachelor cameras. "But there is a first time for everything."
Litia was a good sport and put on a brave face for Grant, but her stomach was a little queasy and she felt nervous because she didn't feel ready for intimacy with Grant just yet.
The couple then moved on to a picnic next to a blue lagoon, and Litia shared how she'd be open to moving away from Utah. Grant noted how his father needed support in his New Jersey rehab facility, and so Litia suggested that maybe New York would be a good landing spot for them.
Litia told Grant that her feelings for him were really strong and so she was having some anxiety at this stage in the game.
That night, Litia shared in a confessional that she had chosen not to be intimate even though she was very attracted to Grant. Litia hoped Grant would take the news well because she said she was ready to be a wife and mother, hopefully in two years.
ADVERTISEMENT
"My brain just spirals a lot. I know that you are exploring other connections that you have. That's a tough part of the process for me, and I'm worried about my feelings," Litia told Grant.
"It's my anxiety of the unknown... and so, I don't really want to know or hear about how your time is spent with other people. I just want to focus on what we have."
Grant said he understood and had nothing but respect for Litia and her mindset.
Grant then invited Litia into a Fantasy Suite, but she was hesitant to accept it.
Litia explained to Grant that he was a respectful guy with good intentions but it was hard for her to think about intimacy in the Fantasy Suite since there were other women still in the picture.
"I have to make choices that will help me kind of predict my feelings and my peace, and so, sex is just not on the table for me," Litia declared.
"Honestly, I respect that one thousand percent. It's important and it's special, but it's not the foundation of a relationship," Grant told Litia in reply.
"I think the maturity you bring is great, and I like the ground that you stand on. I know where your priorities are and what's important to you, and it's what you are on the inside where I can see myself with you and I can see you as my wife."
Grant then added, "Because I do love you."
Litia told Grant that love to her meant safety, support and kindness, which are things she never felt before from a man.
"I love you," Litia responded.
ADVERTISEMENT
In the Fantasy Suite that night, Grant confirmed to The Bachelor cameras that he had more than just a physical connection with Litia.
"Litia is a once-in-a-lifetime woman to me. Tonight, we really opened up. It feels like we're supposed to be together," Grant gushed of the bachelorette.
That was only the second time Grant had ever said, "I love you," to a woman.
The next morning, Grant told Litia how he felt they were on the same page and he was very happy with where they were at.
"She's someone I want to spend every day with, but I also feel maybe I should've waited a little longer to look somebody in the eyes and say that and see them light up," Grant said in a confessional, suggesting he had some regret.
"I knew in the back of my mind, 'Well, I have other people I feel that for.' I don't know. How do I maneuver through this? I do love her, but I am also falling hard -- if not very close to 'in love' -- with somebody else."
Grant said he never thought it would be possible to be in love with multiple women and so he felt pretty overwhelmed.
"Do I stop here? Do I pick Litia now or do I continue to pursue someone else I also have strong feelings for? What do I do? I don't know how to navigate it," Grant vented in a confessional.
At the Rose Ceremony following Fantasy Suites, Grant announced that he needed to follow his heart, and then he handed out roses to Litia and Juliana.
When Grant walked Zoe out, he admitted their breakup was very hard for him and he apologized.
Zoe said it was sad to see their relationship come to an end because he's a very kind and empathetic man, which is rare in this world. But Zoe said she was happy for Grant that he was going to find his person.
"Zoe and I weren't in the place to get married. We just weren't," Grant explained.
ADVERTISEMENT
Grant woke up the next day feeling "torn" and "conflicted," and he only had a couple of days before making the biggest decision of his life.
Grant was then shown meeting with his family, including his mother Renee and father Robert.
Grant admitted he had been on an emotional roller coaster and he wanted his engagement at the end of the week to be "final."
"Are you closer to getting there with one girl more than the other?" Renee asked her son.
"That's the difficult part. I am trying to figure that out, currently," Grant confessed, adding how he felt torn when he was away from the two women.
"Each relationship brings a different dynamic."
When asked how he was going to choose between two women he was in love with, Grant replied, "I don't know yet. I honestly can't say."
Grant admitted he was "freaking out" and he couldn't decide between Litia and Juliana.
"I don't know who my future wife is going to be yet. I've never been this indecisive in my life. One minute I'm here and the next I'm there -- I'm not like that. So stay tuned for my demise," Grant concluded.