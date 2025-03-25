HOME > The Bachelor > The Bachelor 29 Disney/Anne Marie Fox

'The Bachelor': Grant Ellis blindsides Litia Garr and gets engaged to Juliana Pasquarosa

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/25/2025



finale featured



ADVERTISEMENT At the Final Rose Ceremony in the Dominican Republic, Grant dumped Litia, a 31-year-old venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, UT, in second place and picked Juliana, a 28-year-old client service associate from Newton, MA, as his winner.



Grant and Juliana got engaged in Punta Cana and revealed on : After the Final Rose that they are still together and in love.



broadcast began with Grant about to introduce his Final 2 bachelorettes to his parents, Robert and Renee, who hadn't been in the same room for nearly a decade since their split. Grant's sister Taylor was also present for the important meet and greets.



Litia was up first, and Grant said Litia was loving, patient, kind and beautiful. He knew she was ready for marriage, and so he anticipated his family was going to love her.



Robert thought Grant and Litia looked super cute together with their dimples, and Taylor noted that she liked Litia from the start.



Litia told Renee that she knew she was in love with Grant when he was so conscientious with her family and wanted to take care of everyone around him. Litia said she wanted a man like that to be the father of her children and she'd be willing to move to a neutral place with Grant where they could figure it out together.



Renee said Grant had been through so much and so it was a joy to see him so happy with Litia.



Litia confirmed that she had no doubts about Grant and would say "yes" to his marriage proposal, and that was very important for Renee to hear. Renee liked how the bachelorette was humble and genuine, and she thought Litia would be a great daughter-in-law.



Robert, who said Grant knew better than to follow the wrong path he had chosen, also thought Litia was a nice girl with good values. He felt reassured that Litia would always fight for her marriage.



Grant told his dad afterward that Litia wanted to start trying for a child in two years when he really wanted to travel and have fun for the next three of four years since he had dedicated so much of his life to work and playing basketball.



Robert warned Grant that he shouldn't anticipate a scripted life and he wasn't going to agree with his wife on every single thing.



Grant always dreamed of this moment, when both his mother and father would help and support him.

After introducing Litia to his family, Grant told the bachelorette that the meeting reaffirmed his love for her.



"I didn't really say this before, but, like, I haven't said it before to someone -- that I love them," Litia shared with Grant.



"I just know with you, and I just love you. I am just so excited to spend more time with you."



"I'm excited too," Grant noted with a smile and a giggle.



Litia boasted to the cameras about how she and Grant were in love, and she added, "Grant makes me feel special... After today, I am the most confident that I'll be engaged at the end of the week and become Mrs. Ellis!"



Juliana then met Grant's family. Grant said he had a slight fear that Juliana wasn't 100 percent ready to get engaged, and so he was admittedly nervous.



Juliana had yet to say, "I love you," to Grant, and she was afraid that she wouldn't let herself get there with him.



Renee thought Juliana was a positive and vibrant woman who probably brought peace to Grant's life. Juliana gushed to Renee about how she had deep conversations with Grant about feeling alone and that he understood her.



"I've been holding back in a sense just because of what that means," Juliana shared.



"If you're not there yet, how do you know you'll ever get there?" Renee asked.



"That's a really good question, and it's definitely one that has been on my head. But, you know, an engagement means forever to me," Juliana said.



"Love means forever to me, and he is truly someone I can see being in love with and spending the rest of eternity with. Some hesitancy is that I just want to make sure I can give him that."



Juliana desperately wanted to tell Renee that Grant's heart would be safe with her, but she struggled to drop the L-bomb considering there was still another woman in the picture.



Renee therefore warned Grant that Juliana wasn't quite there yet. Grant predicted that Juliana didn't feel safe enough to express herself, and he said he didn't fault her for that. Renee told Grant that Juliana was kind, compassionate, loving and protective.



"But as your mom, this is about you and your heart and your head. So if she doesn't tell you she loves you, I am asking you to walk away from that," Renee told her son.



Robert then spoke to Juliana about how Grant had some bad days and wouldn't take help from him. Robert admitted Grant probably didn't trust him at that time because his house was a little fiery. Robert said Grant was going to be a better husband and Grant felt safe around Juliana.



Grant then had a sweet and emotional moment in which he finally confided in his father. Robert expressed how he was so proud of his son and the man he has become.



Robert broke down into tears and admitted, "Man you put up with some stuff... You've been there for me. You're my heart, man. It's because of you that I'm here. In spite of my madness... you still love me. I made some bad decisions," Robert cried, adding how Grant had his father back and he was never going to leave him again.



"I know you're going to make the right choice, and whoever finds you is the luckiest woman in the world."



Grant then walked Juliana out, and he decided to put his heart out there as well.



"I have been waiting to tell you that I do love you, and after today, I can feel that."



Juliana replied, "I think I'm finally realizing after meeting your family it's not one particular moment when it hit me; I think I've known that I love you, and I want it to be you and I at the end of this. I love you too!"



Grant then hoped to find the clarity he was looking for with his last dates in the Dominican Republic with Juliana and Litia.



Juliana and Grant snuggled on the deck of a boat for the day portion of the date, and then Grant wanted to know that evening if Juliana would accept his marriage proposal in two days or potentially break his heart.



Juliana was also afraid of getting crushed, but she reiterated how she loved Grant and felt prepared to get engaged. Juliana said she'd love to be his wife and be married to him.



"We can handle anything together... On my end, heck yeah, I'm ready!" Juliana gushed.



Juliana admitted that if Grant didn't choose her, it would be "devastating."



For Grant's last date with Litia, they went horseback riding in the rain. Grant said he knew from the beginning that Litia was right for him and she was the perfect picture of what he was looking for.



Grant confessed he had a bit of a heavy heart during his date with Litia because he knew the Final Rose Ceremony was only a day away.



That night, Grant asked Litia if she felt pressure from her family to have a child, and she said the desire to be a mom came from her heart and no one pushed that timeline on her.



Litia also said if Grant wasn't ready for kids within two years, like if there were more things he wanted to accomplish before that, she'd happily wait for him. Litia said she'd wanted Grant to feel excited and ready to be a dad.



Litia said Grant had made her feel safe enough to express her love and that's how she knew she wanted to marry him.



"Your heart is probably the most special part about you, and that is something that's really hard to find," Grant noted, adding, "I know what I need, and I see that in you."



Litia interjected and playfully quipped, "Pick me!"



"You're funny," Grant said with a laugh. "I love you."



Grant admitted he was in "a scary place" because he loved both women and didn't want to hurt anybody in the end. He said they were both caring, loving, beautiful, and smart women.



On the day of the Final Rose Ceremony, Grant told the cameras, "I went to bed last night thinking I knew what I wanted, but I woke up and I realized that I still don't. This is the biggest day of my life. For me to not know what I'm going to do is tearing me up inside. Both of these women are equally amazing... but in this moment, I can't lean on them. I feel alone."



Grant said he had to make a decision -- and fast -- and he didn't know what he was going to do.



But then Robert visited his son and tried to help him out. Grant explained how he had a 31-year-old woman who knew what she wanted and would be there for him no matter what as well as a woman with whom he had a "more fun" relationship.



Grant said he was dreading the idea of breaking someone's heart, but Robert told him that life would go on and he had to make the choice that would be best for him.



"I know you're good. I know you're going to make the right decision, and the future is bright, son," Robert said.



Ahead of the Final Rose Ceremony, Grant met with Neil Lane and picked out a diamond engagement ring. Neil asked Grant, "Who is forever," but he clearly still wasn't sure.



"I think that's a testament to how amazing these two women are... It's an impossible decision, but time is winding down."



Grant appeared distraught and confessed to the producers, "I have a ring, and I don't know who I'm going to give it to."



host Jesse Palmer then met with Grant, who shared how his final decision was heavily weighing on him.



Jesse asked Grant which woman he wanted to speak to first, and things really came down to the wire.



"I love Litia and I love Juliana, and knowing I have to break someone's heart does not make me feel good at all... I could see [both of them] being my wife," Grant shared.



"It's really having two hearts in the palm of your hand. To me it boils down to, 'Who is the best fit for me?' And I've made my decision."



Grant said he was going to follow his heart, and with that being said, Litia stepped out of the SUV first in a strapless gold sparkly dress.



Litia walked up to Grant ready to get engaged and prepared to give -- and receive -- an extremely high standard of love.



When Grant reunited with Litia at the Final Rose Ceremony, she said she started falling for him during Week 2 and then knew she loved him in Scotland. Litia said she wanted to give Grant a family so he'd never feel alone again. She shared how Grant made her feel complete and she could see him as her husband.



"You have shown me how I want to be loved forever," Litia concluded.



Grant, in turn, was already crying. Grant said they had an emotional connection and she was one of the most amazing and beautiful women he had ever met. Grant said she deserved love and to be treated right.



"When did it change?" Litia asked.



"It didn't change. I do love you. I don't want you to feel like I haven't been open and I haven't been honest, because I have been," Grant insisted.



Grant apologized again and hoped Litia wouldn't view him any differently.



"Well, I do, for sure," Litia said with a snarky smile. "Come on, now."



Grant said this moment wasn't about him, but Litia argued that it was all about him and she got her answers.



"I'm disappointed. You're different than I thought," Litia snapped.



Grant wasn't sure what to say or how to argue with that. He agreed that if he were in Litia's shoes, he'd feel the same way about her.



Grant explained that he just needed to choose the person who best suited him.



"Juliana is a beautiful woman, and she deserves love. And I love her. And I would have a lot of questions if I were her from the things that you said to me, and I think those are some things for you guys to work out," Litia noted.



"I don't want to end things like this, but this is how I feel, and I have to be honest," Grant said.



"Sure. Yeah," Litia muttered under her breath. "Things you've said to me along the way makes this decision even more devastating. This switch up is crazy."



Grant said he was truly sorry, but Litia made it clear that she felt "confused and sad and mad" in that moment.



Litia then gave Grant a cold hug goodbye.



"Okay. Wow. What a surprise! How disappointing. I felt like he loved me and he picked someone else that he loved more," Litia said in her final words.



"I hope that I can find someone that will love me like that forever -- not today though. It definitely hurts."



Juliana then arrived at the Final Rose Ceremony in an off-the-shoulder coral sparkly dress.



Grant said Juliana made him happy and she's a compassionate and caring woman with strong character who he could see "a forever love" with.



When Juliana walked up to Grant, the man of her dreams, she shared how there was a part of her that felt like she wasn't deserving of true love but Grant gave her a reason to fight those beliefs.



Juliana told Grant that she wanted to protect his heart with every piece of her, celebrate the good days with him, and create a safe space to open up to her when he's down. Juliana said the sky was the limit for them and she loved him.



"You'd make me the luckiest girl in the world if I could spend the rest of my life with you," Juliana concluded.



Grant told Juliana they always had a connection and she kept him laughing with her contagious smile. Grant called Juliana his best friend and said she wouldn't have to go through the toughest times in her life alone.



"I will be there for you as your man, your friend and your partner," Grant said.



"Will you marry me?" Grant asked.



"Yes!" Juliana replied. "A million times yes!"



Juliana told Grant that she loved him so much, and she shouted while kissing him, "Shut up!"



Grant promised Juliana they'd make it through all the good and bad things together, and Juliana gushed about how Grant was her man.



Grant then offered his final rose to Juliana, and she was thrilled to accept it. Juliana and Grant boasted about how they were no longer lone wolves. Instead, they had proudly formed a wolf pack together.









