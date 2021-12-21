'The Bachelor' Franchise Couples Now: Who is still together? Where are they now? (PHOTOS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/21/2021
The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Pad, and TheBachelor Winter Games have formed dozens of couples during the last two decades, however only about 20 couples actually still remain together today.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Bachelor debuted in 2002, and its most recent season -- the show's 25th edition, starring Matt James -- aired on ABC earlier this year and ended with Matt picking, but not engaged to, Rachael Kirkconnell.
While other recent seasons like Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin's journeys to find love are still fresh on Bachelor Nation's mind, what about all of the others?
And Bachelor in Paradise debuted in 2014. After seven exciting seasons of drama, love and heartbreak, where does a couple like Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour currently stand after falling in love in Mexico?
With each passing season of the franchise and its many spinoffs, a lot of couples have failed to make it work in the real world, but some lovebirds have gone all the way to tie the knot.
Get ready to take a trip down memory lane and revisit all of the successful Bachelor couples over the last nineteen years.
And just wait until you see the 12th slide of our gallery, which features a married couple even DIE-HARD Bachelor fans probably don't remember!!
Click the BEGIN GALLERY link below to view photos of the happy couples that are still dating, engaged or married!