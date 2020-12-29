The Bachelor's 25th season starring Matt James will premiere on ABC next week, which means 24 The Bachelor love journeys have previously unfolded on television.

While The Bachelorette has a better success rate when it comes to lasting relationships, several The Bachelor stars have ended up in serious engagements or healthy marriages to bachelorettes who appeared on their seasons.

In a few cases, Bachelors are still together with the woman they had selected at the end of their journey on TV.

Former The Bachelor star Sean Lowe, for example, found his happily ever after on Season 17 with Catherine Giudici, whom he proposed to during the finale. The reality TV stars are currently married with three children.

However the majority of The Bachelor stars found love elsewhere after the show, typically outside of Bachelor Nation, as did the women who walked away with a final rose.

Matt Grant from The Bachelor: London Calling, for example, got married in 2018. The bachelorette he chose on the show, Shayne Lamas, also married.

The same applies to The Bachelor Season 18 star Juan Pablo Galavis and Nikki Ferrell, the woman he gave his final rose -- but not his love, memorably -- to.

However, not all those marriages have lasted.

Curious to see how The Bachelor couples ended up and whom they are engaged or married to now?! And also who has since divorced? How about early-season The Bachelor stars like Aaron Buerge, Andrew Firestone, Bob Guiney, Byron Velvick, and Travis Stork? Where are they now?

Click our BEGIN GALLERY link below to browse through some photos of today's happy couples who sought love on The Bachelor and learn where they are now -- starting with early-season stars like Amanda Marsh, Aaron Buerge, Helene Eksterowicz, Andrew Firestone, Jen Schefft, Bob Guiney, Jessica Bowlin, Byron Velvick, Mary Delgado, Sarah Brice, Travis Stork, and Sarah Stone and continuing through all 24 seasons!

