While The Bachelorette has a better success rate when it comes to lasting relationships, several The Bachelor stars have ended up in serious engagements or healthy marriages to bachelorettes who appeared on their seasons.
In a few cases, Bachelors are still together with the woman they had selected at the end of their journey on TV.
Former The Bachelor star Sean Lowe, for example, found his happily ever after on Season 17 with Catherine Giudici, whom he proposed to during the finale. The reality TV stars are currently married with three children.
However the majority of The Bachelor stars found love elsewhere after the show, typically outside of Bachelor Nation, as did the women who walked away with a final rose.