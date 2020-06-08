The Bachelor's 24rd season with Peter Weber wrapped up on ABC earlier this year, which means 24 The Bachelor love journeys have unfolded on television.

While The Bachelorette has a better success rate when it comes to relationships, several The Bachelor stars and their winning bachelorettes ended up in serious engagements or healthy marriages.

In a few cases, Bachelors are still together with the women they had selected at the end of their journey on TV.

Former The Bachelor star Sean Lowe, for example, found his happily ever after on Season 17 with Catherine Giudici, whom he proposed to during the finale. The reality TV stars are currently married with three children.

However the majority of The Bachelor stars found love elsewhere after the show, typically outside of Bachelor Nation, as did the women who walked away with a final rose.

Matt Grant from The Bachelor: London Calling, for example, got married in early 2018. The bachelorette he chose on the show, Shayne Lamas, also married.

The same applies to The Bachelor Season 18 star Juan Pablo Galavis and Nikki Ferrell, the woman he gave his final rose -- but not his love, memorably -- to.

Curious to see how The Bachelor couples ended up and whom they are engaged or married to now?! How about early-season The Bachelor stars like Aaron Buerge, Andrew Firestone, Bob Guiney, Byron Velvick, and Travis Stork? Where are they now?

Click our BEGIN GALLERY link below to browse through some adorable photos of today's happy couples who sought love on The Bachelor -- starting with early-season stars like Amanda Marsh, Aaron Buerge, Helene Eksterowicz, Andrew Firestone, Jen Schefft, Bob Guiney, Jessica Bowlin, Byron Velvick, Mary Delgado, Sarah Brice, Travis Stork, and Sarah Stone and continuing through all 24 seasons!

