12/10/2021



's 26th season starring Clayton Echard will premiere on ABC next month, which means 25 love journeys have unfolded on television over the years.While ette has a better success rate when it comes to lasting relationships, several stars have ended up in serious engagements or marriages to bachelorettes who appeared on their seasons.In a few cases, Bachelors are still together with the woman they had selected at the end of their journey on TV.Former star Sean Lowe , for example, found his happily ever after on Season 17 with Catherine Giudici , whom he proposed to during the finale. The reality TV stars are currently married with three children.However the majority of stars found love elsewhere after the show, typically outside of Bachelor Nation, as did the women who walked away with a final rose. Matt Grant from : London Calling, for example, got married in 2018. The bachelorette he chose on the show, Shayne Lamas , also ultimately married someone else.The same applies to Season 18 star Juan Pablo Galavis and Nikki Ferrell , the woman he gave his final rose -- but not his love, memorably -- to, and Season 20 star Ben Higgins , who got engaged to Lauren Bushnell at the end of his season.However, not all those marriages have lasted.Curious to see how couples ended up and whom they are engaged or married to now?! And also who has since divorced? How about early-season stars like Aaron Buerge Andrew Firestone , Bob Guiney, Byron Velvick , and Travis Stork ? Where are they now?Click ourlink below to browse through some photos of today's happy couples who sought love on and learn where they are now -- starting with early-season stars like Amanda Marsh, Aaron Buerge , Helene Eksterowicz, Andrew Firestone Jen Schefft , Bob Guiney, Jessica Bowlin, Byron Velvick Travis Stork , and Sarah Stone and continuing through all 25 seasons!

