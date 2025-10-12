Kaity and Zach appear to be loving life with their dog Honey, but she confirmed in September that the pair would like to have a baby soon.
"We are hoping to start cooking one up next year," Kaity told her Instagram followers at the time.
"We still want to be selfish with our time and enjoy our new home & married life!! And for those asking, we are thinking of having two lol."
Kaity, who married Zach in May, also boasted about how "married life" is "honestly the best," even though it's "not perfect" all the time.
"No relationship is, but it's pretty amazing waking up every day knowing I get to do life with my favorite person. Also, no one prepared me for the feeling of seeing your man with his wedding band on," she said last month.
Following their stint on The Bachelor, Zach proposed marriage to Kaity for the second time -- and with a brand new ring -- in November 2024.
Zach popped the question for the second time to Kaity on their second anniversary while the pair was sailing on a romantic yacht in Lisbon, Portugal.
In a November 2024 video, Kaity initially broke the news that she and her fiance would be postponing their wedding planning for a bit.
The Bachelor 27 winner pointed out how she and Zach were thinking ahead -- and that included figuring out how they're going to pay for their children's schooling and "setting them up for a successful life."