The Bachelor couple Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar have taken a big step in their life together.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kaity recently took to Instagram and posted a video of the couple designing their first home together in Austin, TX.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

"Well...it's official! Zach and I just bought our first home together. The place we'll raise our kids one day (no, I'm not pregnant) but I can't wait for that chapter," Kaity captioned her post.

"We found the perfect area for us -- so many trails, parks, and families around. Zach and I are just beyond excited for this next season of our life!!"

She added, "Also, I can't wait to show you guys what we picked out at the design center!! Lastly, for those in Austin area if you know of any good custom closet companies, send them my way pls."

In the video, Kaity and Zach were shown signing paperwork and picking out lighting fixtures.

Kaity gushed, "This is the land we bought!... It's going to be ready in May or June [of next year], and it's really nice. It's not on a busy street. There's a little small cul-de-sac area."

Kaity added how the area is "super cute" and they are "so excited" to begin building.

"We just finished up at the design center and picked out our flooring, our cabinets, our countertops, and all that good stuff. So it's going to be interesting to see it all put together," Kaity said.

"We'll see if the selections actually work together, but it's going to be what it is! Anyways, I'm pumped!"

The nurse set her upload to "More Than My Hometown" by Morgan Wallen.

Members of Bachelor Nation rushed to the comments to congratulate the happy couple on their big investment.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Jess Girod wrote, "YAYYY."

Charity Lawson gushed, "YAY!!!!!!"

Serena Pitt commented, "Ahhh congrats!!"

Tyler Cameron wrote, "Congrats yall!"

And Ariel Frankel noted, "Will be visiting."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Kaity and Zach appear to be loving life with their dog Honey, but she confirmed in September that the pair would like to have a baby soon.

"We are hoping to start cooking one up next year," Kaity told her Instagram followers at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT
"We still want to be selfish with our time and enjoy our new home & married life!! And for those asking, we are thinking of having two lol."

Kaity, who married Zach in May, also boasted about how "married life" is "honestly the best," even though it's "not perfect" all the time.

"No relationship is, but it's pretty amazing waking up every day knowing I get to do life with my favorite person. Also, no one prepared me for the feeling of seeing your man with his wedding band on," she said last month.

Shortly after Zach and Kaity exchanged vows, the couple began planning a March 2026 honeymoon in Italy.

Kaity shared on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast in June how she's thinking about trying for a baby during the honeymoon.

Zach noted at the time that he and Kaity are "99 percent sure" that they're "going to have twins."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

"Oh yeah!" Kaity agreed at the time. "Maybe triplets?"

"Yeah, yeah. They are on my side," Zach revealed. "On both sides, there are several different sets of twins, so we're pretty much due for [it]."

Zach's The Bachelor season ended with Zach proposing marriage to Kaity over his runner-up Gabi Elnicki. The season filmed in late 2022 and aired in early 2023.

Following their stint on The Bachelor, Zach proposed marriage to Kaity for the second time -- and with a brand new ring -- in November 2024.

Zach popped the question for the second time to Kaity on their second anniversary while the pair was sailing on a romantic yacht in Lisbon, Portugal.

In a November 2024 video, Kaity initially broke the news that she and her fiance would be postponing their wedding planning for a bit.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Bachelor 27 winner pointed out how she and Zach were thinking ahead -- and that included figuring out how they're going to pay for their children's schooling and "setting them up for a successful life."

Kaity therefore confirmed she and Zach, who had initially been eyeing a big Fall 2025 wedding, were going to "take a step back" from planning and "re-evaluate things."

Kaity and Zach ultimately decided to elope and have a very intimate wedding ceremony in front of their immediate family in order to save money and keep planning to a minimum.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 27
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 27 NEWS