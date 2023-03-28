Kaity and Zach expressed how they were madly in love with each other and couldn't wait to start a life together in the real world, and onThe Bachelor: After the Final Rose -- which aired live, several months after the finale taped -- the couple confirmed they're still together and happy.
"Shortly right after this [finale], we're spending some time in New York together," Zach revealed to Jesse with a big smile on his face, referring to how he and Kaity were scheduled to appear Tuesday morning on Good Morning America.
"But right after, [in just one week], I'm packing up all my stuff and heading out to Austin -- and we're moving in together for the summer. I can't wait."
While both Kaity and Zach currently reside in Austin, TX, a lot of Zach's belongings are still in California considering he began filming The Bachelor there.
As far as wedding planning goes, Zach and Kaity suggested it's a little premature to dive into details.
"We did talk about it, but this whole process was very accelerated, very quick," Zach shared on After the Final Rose. "And right now, we're really excited to just be together... and [do] the little things."
But Zach reiterated how he and Kaity "have talked about" getting married.
"And we're thinking about in 2025 having a wedding, and we'll see what happens after that with little ones!" Zach teased.
Kaity, wearing her big diamond engagement ring on her left hand, announced how it felt "so good" to finally be out in public with Zach.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"We were counting down the days until we were able to sit on this stage and announce it," Kaity said.
"Yeah, and even to just go to a coffee shop or a restaurant together. I mean, the littlest things we can't wait for!" Zach said.
Going into the Final Rose Ceremony, Kaity recalled feeling "excited but also nervous" because she didn't know which way Zach was going to go. Zach had admittedly been "so torn" in his final days of The Bachelor process.
"But I had this confidence in us, and I just knew Zach was going to follow his heart. I hoped it was going to be me in the end, and thankfully, it was. But it was very nerve-wracking for sure," Kaity said.
Kaity and Zach had to overcome a major hurdle in their relationship before getting engaged. Zach had slept with Gabi in the Fantasy Suites, and Kaity had to get past worrying about Zach's strong connection with another woman.
When asked how Fantasy Suite Week impacted their relationship, Kaity -- who had been given the last of Zach's three overnight dates in Thailand -- admitted it was "definitely a tough episode to watch back."
"I'm not going to sugarcoat that by any means. Am I ever going to watch that episode again? Nope! Definitely not," Kaity quipped.
During that controversial episode, Zach admitted to Gabi that he was "falling in love" with her. Gabi also felt blindsided and betrayed by Zach considering he told Kaity about his private sexual encounter with the Vermont native.
"But you know what? Zach and I have amazing communication, and we pride ourselves on that," Kaity boasted.
"We just have phenomenal communication and loyalty to each other, and we came out stronger. And that's all I ever could have wanted in that situation."
Kaity also shared how her family was "so happy" and "so supportive" to learn of her engagement to Zach.
"Now we can have everyone all together," Zach gushed.
When looking back on her The Bachelor journey as a whole, Kaity said her relationship with Zach is "100 percent" worth "all the tears" and ups and downs she had endured.