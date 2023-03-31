Kaity and Zach expressed how they were madly in love with each other and couldn't wait to start a life together in the real world, and on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose -- which aired live on Monday night, several months after the finale taped -- the couple confirmed they're still together and happy.
But Zach, 26, said he and Kaity are in "no rush" to get married, according to People.
The couple have talked about tying the knot in 2025, and Zach shared with the magazine, "Right now, the main emphasis is living together in Austin [this summer], getting to know each other more and more, and just see how things go."
And Kaity, 28, added, "We have the rest of our lives together, so why does everything need to be a rush? It doesn't."
But that doesn't mean the couple hasn't thought about their future together.
Zach and Kaity said they can picture themselves being married with children within five years.
"[We hope to be] married with some little ones running around -- maybe one, maybe two," Zach said.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
The pair also see themselves traveling and enjoying new experiences together.
"We're going to start living in Austin, but after a year in Austin, figure out if we want to try something else and explore and travel the world," Zach shared.
Kaity said she'd love to vacation in Portugal first.
"[But] there's tons of places that I want to go, and I know Zach does too. We're both very adventurous," Kaity acknowledged.
In the meantime, the newly-engaged couple hope to live a "normal life" off-camera.
"We've seen each other quite a few times and we [got] these 'Happy Couple weekends.' I've never gotten sick of him, so it's been great," Kaity gushed of her fiance.
"All I want is more time with him. When he gets to Austin, we're just going to try and live this normal life that we've been wanting to for so long. We're super excited."
Kaity said that no matter what comes the couple's way, they're going to be "a team."
ADVERTISEMENT
"We do communicate so well together. We are going to make amazing life partners, and I just can't wait for the rest of our lives," she concluded.
Kaity and Zach had to overcome a major hurdle in their relationship before getting engaged. Zach had slept with Gabi in the Fantasy Suites, and Kaity had to get past worrying about Zach's strong connection with another woman.
When asked how Fantasy Suite Week impacted their relationship on After the Final Rose, Kaity -- who had been given the last of Zach's three overnight dates in Thailand -- admitted it was "definitely a tough episode to watch back."
"I'm not going to sugarcoat that by any means. Am I ever going to watch that episode again? Nope! Definitely not," Kaity quipped.
During that controversial episode, Zach admitted to Gabi that he was "falling in love" with her.