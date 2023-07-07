Kaity explained at the time, "We're not living together yet [because] I'm waiting for my lease to come up, and same with Zach, and then we're going to move in together in July. So that's going to be different for us."
But Kaity laughed about how she had spent probably only three nights at her house since she and Zach returned to Texas after The Bachelor.
Kaity said her relationship with Zach -- an "amazing man" -- was stronger than ever and she had fallen even "more in love with him."
"We've talked about where we want to get married, and we've already started looking at venues," Kaity said.
"But also, at AFR, we said 2025 -- and I think that's just realistic. I think that's smart. I don't think we need to put pedal to the metal, like, we have our whole lives together so why rush into things?"
Kaity explained how she and Zach "just want to make sure it's right" in terms of how the wedding will turn out, and the former The Bachelor star agreed.
"If I wasn't sure, then... I know I wouldn't have [proposed]... And when I [picked] Kaity, there was not a single doubt in my mind. I was like, 'I am going to marry that woman. I can't imagine not,'" Zach gushed.
"And [I feel] even stronger now because I've gotten to know her more and we're still learning a lot about each other."