The Bachelor couple Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar appear to be stronger than ever, as they just packed on the PDA at a Fourth of July party.

Over Fourth of July weekend, Zach took to Instagram and posted some cute kissing photos with Kaity.

Alongside the photos of the pair on a boat in their bathing suits, the Season 27 The Bachelor star wrote, "4th of July with my Canadian!"

Kaity, who looked stunning in a black one-piece and matching sarong, commented, "We love America!"

The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer also wrote to the lovebirds, "And we love you Zach [and Kaity]."

Kaity, meanwhile, posted a beautiful selfie in a blue bikini, seemingly documenting a different day of holiday festivities.

"It's a party in the USA," Kaity captioned the image.

Kaity also uploaded a June recap to her TikTok page in which she was giving her fiance a kiss on the cheek and the two were swimming in a pool together.

The Bachelor couple currently lives in Austin, TX, where Kaity has been working as a nurse and Zach returned to his career in software sales in some capacity after The Bachelor.

Kaity won Zach's heart on The Bachelor earlier this year and the couple got engaged during the March finale. Zach rejected Gabi Elnicki in second place.

"We're with each other a lot," Zach said in a joint interview with Kaity on the May 19 episode of "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."

Kaity noted, "Like 24/7," to which Zach added, "So we're basically a fully-married couple. We just haven't officially moved in yet."
Kaity explained at the time, "We're not living together yet [because] I'm waiting for my lease to come up, and same with Zach, and then we're going to move in together in July. So that's going to be different for us."

But Kaity laughed about how she had spent probably only three nights at her house since she and Zach returned to Texas after The Bachelor.

Kaity said her relationship with Zach -- an "amazing man" -- was stronger than ever and she had fallen even "more in love with him."

Kaity and Zach even said on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March how they could see themselves tying the knot in 2025.

"We've talked about where we want to get married, and we've already started looking at venues," Kaity said.

"But also, at AFR, we said 2025 -- and I think that's just realistic. I think that's smart. I don't think we need to put pedal to the metal, like, we have our whole lives together so why rush into things?"

Kaity explained how she and Zach "just want to make sure it's right" in terms of how the wedding will turn out, and the former The Bachelor star agreed.

"If I wasn't sure, then... I know I wouldn't have [proposed]... And when I [picked] Kaity, there was not a single doubt in my mind. I was like, 'I am going to marry that woman. I can't imagine not,'" Zach gushed.

"And [I feel] even stronger now because I've gotten to know her more and we're still learning a lot about each other."

While Kaity and Zach's relationship is still fairly new, Kaity insisted, "We are right for each other," without any hesitation.

"[Our wedding] could end up being the end of 2024!" Zach disclosed. "We kind of picked an arbitrary date because..."

"I need to also work," Kaity interjected. "I've worked 11 weeks since September. I have to hustle!"

And Zach acknowledged how "planning a wedding takes a long time."

But the pair has their issues like any other couple.

The Bachelor star admitted he and Kaity fight and bicker but, at the end of the day, "the love is there" and he doesn't think that love is going anywhere.

"I didn't think it was fully possible... through a TV show, but it kind of just feels like a blessing, and we're just really lucky," Zach noted.

In terms of what they're looking forward to the most in their relationship, both Kaity and Zach said "starting a family."

Kaity, in fact, revealed, "We're definitely having kids, 100 percent."

Zach starred on The Bachelor after having his own heart broken by Rachel Recchia on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season last year. She ousted him in third place after Fantasy Suites.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

