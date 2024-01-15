The Bachelor couple Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar have taken the next step in their relationship.

Zach and Kaity are moving into a new home in Austin, TX, that is bigger than the last place they called home.

"Officially our new home," Kaity, 29, shared via Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 11.

Alongside her post, Kaity shared photos of a white two-story home with a black roof and black detailing.

Zach and Kaity just celebrated the one-year anniversary of their The Bachelor engagement in late November 2023, and they recently shared if wedding bells will be ringing in the near future.

"We've thought about it and talked about it," Zach told BachelorNation.com late last year.

"That's not our priority right now. Getting a house, starting our future, and still building our relationship are our priorities. This is our first time to just take things at the pace we want to instead of having a deadline."

Zach and Kaity, whose engagement aired on The Bachelor's 27th season back in March, initially pictured themselves tying the knot in 2025.

While Zach didn't confirm with BachelorNation.com whether he and Kaity are still eyeing 2025 for their wedding date, he noted how their nuptials "will be later down the road."

"We're not rushed," he explained. "When the time is right, the time is right."

Kaity backed Zach's sentiment and said, "Yeah, we're just doing things at our own pace and doing what we want to do. We are just living our normal lives and having a very normal relationship!"

The Bachelor 27 couple began living and renting an Austin apartment together in July 2023.
"We're looking to get into a new apartment next year for a year, but during that time, we're saving up and will hopefully buy a house by the end of next year," Zach said last summer.

Kaity added how she and her fiance were "trying to set up financial goals" that would ultimately allow them to buy a house.

"That will be our next chapter together. We want to be in the Austin area. We're open to some outskirts, but not too far in the outskirts," Kaity shared.

Zach gushed about how he and Kaity have "so many options of things to do" in Austin and they "love" the city, where they both happened to live before filming The Bachelor in late 2022.

"It's so fun. For the next five years at least, we'll be there. That's where we see ourselves planting roots. Our foundation home will be there," Zach confirmed.

Both Zach and Kaity returned to their normal careers after falling in love on the ABC reality dating show.

Zach is currently working in software sales for a mental health platform, a fully-remote job he began in July. And Kaity, whose speciality is emergency nursing, got a new job on a medicine oncology floor.

"It definitely has its own challenges to it as opposed to emergency nursing, but I'm happy," Kaity explained of her new gig.

"My end goal is cosmetic nursing, so that's the specialty I'm hoping to get into. It's only a matter of time! I have some exciting opportunities coming up with a cool company called Clinic Concierge."

In October 2023, Kaity told BachelorNation.com that she and Zach were tossing around the idea of a destination wedding.

"We're totally open to exploring new ideas and new environments like maybe Canada, who knows," Kaity shared at the time.

Kaity said her relationship with Zach was only growing stronger since they had moved in together.

On The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March 2023, Zach and Kaity first announced how they had "already started looking at venues" for their wedding.

"But also, at AFR, we said 2025 -- and I think that's just realistic. I think that's smart. I don't think we need to put pedal to the metal, like, we have our whole lives together so why rush into things?" Zach said.

Kaity explained how she and Zach "just want to make sure it's right" in terms of how the wedding will turn out, and the former The Bachelor star agreed.

"If I wasn't sure, then... I know I wouldn't have [proposed]... And when I [picked] Kaity, there was not a single doubt in my mind. I was like, 'I am going to marry that woman. I can't imagine not,'" Zach gushed.

"And [I feel] even stronger now because I've gotten to know her more and we're still learning a lot about each other."

While The Bachelor couple's relationship was still fairly new at that point, Kaity insisted, "We are right for each other," without any hesitation.

Zach also acknowledged how "planning a wedding takes a long time."

But the pair has faced issues in their relationship just like any other couple.

The Bachelor 27 star admitted he and Kaity fight and bicker but, at the end of the day, "the love is there" and he doesn't think that love is going anywhere.

"I didn't think it was fully possible... through a TV show, but it kind of just feels like a blessing, and we're just really lucky," Zach noted.

In terms of what they're looking forward to the most in their relationship, both Kaity and Zach said last year that it would be "starting a family."

Kaity, in fact, revealed, "We're definitely having kids, 100 percent."

Zach starred on The Bachelor after having his own heart broken by Rachel Recchia on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season last year. He decided to leave in third place after Fantasy Suites, but it appeared Rachel was going to eliminate him anyway.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

