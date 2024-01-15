"We've thought about it and talked about it," Zach told BachelorNation.com late last year.
"That's not our priority right now. Getting a house, starting our future, and still building our relationship are our priorities. This is our first time to just take things at the pace we want to instead of having a deadline."
Zach gushed about how he and Kaity have "so many options of things to do" in Austin and they "love" the city, where they both happened to live before filming The Bachelor in late 2022.
"It's so fun. For the next five years at least, we'll be there. That's where we see ourselves planting roots. Our foundation home will be there," Zach confirmed.
Both Zach and Kaity returned to their normal careers after falling in love on the ABC reality dating show.
Zach is currently working in software sales for a mental health platform, a fully-remote job he began in July. And Kaity, whose speciality is emergency nursing, got a new job on a medicine oncology floor.
"It definitely has its own challenges to it as opposed to emergency nursing, but I'm happy," Kaity explained of her new gig.
"My end goal is cosmetic nursing, so that's the specialty I'm hoping to get into. It's only a matter of time! I have some exciting opportunities coming up with a cool company called Clinic Concierge."
On The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March 2023, Zach and Kaity first announced how they had "already started looking at venues" for their wedding.
"But also, at AFR, we said 2025 -- and I think that's just realistic. I think that's smart. I don't think we need to put pedal to the metal, like, we have our whole lives together so why rush into things?" Zach said.
Kaity explained how she and Zach "just want to make sure it's right" in terms of how the wedding will turn out, and the former The Bachelor star agreed.
"If I wasn't sure, then... I know I wouldn't have [proposed]... And when I [picked] Kaity, there was not a single doubt in my mind. I was like, 'I am going to marry that woman. I can't imagine not,'" Zach gushed.
"And [I feel] even stronger now because I've gotten to know her more and we're still learning a lot about each other."
While The Bachelor couple's relationship was still fairly new at that point, Kaity insisted, "We are right for each other," without any hesitation.
Zach also acknowledged how "planning a wedding takes a long time."
But the pair has faced issues in their relationship just like any other couple.
The Bachelor 27 star admitted he and Kaity fight and bicker but, at the end of the day, "the love is there" and he doesn't think that love is going anywhere.
"I didn't think it was fully possible... through a TV show, but it kind of just feels like a blessing, and we're just really lucky," Zach noted.
In terms of what they're looking forward to the most in their relationship, both Kaity and Zach said last year that it would be "starting a family."
Kaity, in fact, revealed, "We're definitely having kids, 100 percent."
Zach starred on The Bachelor after having his own heart broken by Rachel Recchia on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season last year. He decided to leave in third place after Fantasy Suites, but it appeared Rachel was going to eliminate him anyway.