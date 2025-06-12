Kaity wrote in an Instagram post, "THE KIDS ARE MARRIED," tagging Zach.
Alongside a carousel of wedding photos, Kaity also quipped in a separate post, "Who said Bachelor couples never work out?"
Zach also gushed via Instagram Stories, "We did it!"
And Bachelor Nation's official Instagram page uploaded the couple's beautiful wedding video with the following caption: "Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Shallcross!!"
Kaity and Zach obtained their marriage license on May 2 in Travis County, TX, according to court records obtained byUs Weekly, and the couple's wedding actually took place on May 23.
In Kaity and Zach's 10-minute wedding video, Zach appeared to cry as Kaity walked down the aisle, and the pair said "I do" during an intimate ceremony in front of their immediate family.
Kaity wore an ivory strapless ballgown with a floor-length veil for the wedding ceremony, and she later changed into a minidress covered in pearls for the reception. She had her hair pulled back into a bun with two big, loose curls framing her face.
Zach, for his part, looked dapper in a black tuxedo with a black bow tie.
The footage also included Kaity and Zach exchanging personal vows and the couple posing in a beautiful vintage car.
Zach and Kaity both mentioned their time onThe Bachelor's 27th season in their wedding vows.
Zach's season ended with The Bachelor star proposing marriage to Kaity over runner-up Gabi Elnicki. The season filmed in late 2022 but aired in early 2023.
"From the moment you stepped out of the limo and I looked into your eyes, those beautiful and unforgettable eyes, I knew something was different. There was a spark, a calming sense that my life was about to change -- and it did," Zach told his bride.
"Since the moment I met you, you've made everything more special, more meaningful, more exciting. But what means the most to me, is you love me for exactly who I am, and because of that, I've never felt more seen, more secure, and more sure of anything in my life."
And Kaity told her groom that she admires him and has found a safe place within his heart.
"Zach, today I don't just stand here as your wife. I stand here as your lifelong teammate, your biggest fan and your best friend. Our love story has been anything but ordinary; it's been beautifully unexpected and perfectly imperfect and uniquely ours," Kaity said.
"You have hands down been my most cherished and greatest adventure, and I can't wait to see where life takes us, because if our beginning is any indication, we're in for one incredible ride."
Earlier this week, Kaity teased a wedding announcement would be coming soon during a Q&A session via Instagram Stories.
"I would keep the eyes peeled this month," Kaity teased when asked about her wedding date, although she had already secretly wed Zach by that point.
Kaity previously confirmed that only seven guests were invited to the wedding and no one from Bachelor Nation would be attending.
Another person asked for details on Kaity and Zach's honeymoon, and Kaity revealed, "Mini-moon in Cabo and then the big moon in Italy! We need help planning the Italy trip and don't even know where to start so if you guys have recs send them our way!"
Kaity said she believes she was engaged to Zach for the "perfect amount of time" before tying the knot.
Kaity also revealed earlier this week that she and The Bachelor 27 star had begun house hunting in Austin, TX. The pair previously said they'd like to buy a home before the end of 2025.
"Tried on the most stunning gowns with @pronovias at their Austin location and... I can finally say I've said YES TO THE DRESS!" Kaity captioned her post at the time, along with bride and stars emojis.
"I can't wait for you to see the exact one I chose!! Let the countdown begin."
Zach wrote in the comments, "Soon," along with the eyes emoji and a heart emoji.
"We are still eloping. Literally there is seven people [invited]. It's very intimate, very personal, and that just fits our personality so well," Kaity shared.
"We picked the date back in January. We thought, 'Hey this makes sense,' and then we were like, 'You know what? Let's do it!' It just kind of fell into place."
The couple planned for an hour-long ceremony -- if that -- in an "elevated chapel setting" followed by a dinner, and Kaity said she and Zach wouldn't be in a rush to post about their wedding on social media.
"We're not telling anybody the date because we just want to soak it in ourselves," Kaity admitted at the time.
"I don't want anybody to know," she continued, "until we're ready to let people know. Then, we can share it."
Kaity and Zach previously had a wedding contract drawn up with a beautiful wedding venue all picked out.
"All of it was big, and I think we were quoted $80k for the wedding, and we had the contract in our hands," Kaity said.
"And it was like, 'This doesn't feel right. This doesn't feel like us.' So we just kind of looked at each other and said, 'Let's not sign this and take a step back.' And we ended up deciding on eloping."
Zach said their decision "took a lot of pressure" off the couple, and Kaity added how she was grateful to Zach for wanting to make her dreams come true.
Kaity gushed about how Zach was "so amazing" and let her choose whatever type of wedding she wanted -- big, small, abroad, etc.
"At the end of the day, the eloping was just perfect for us, and it's our vibe. We're so chill," Kaity explained.
"We don't need the limelight or anything like that. We don't need a big wedding, we don't need the attention. We've had it. And this, honestly, is just perfect for us."
Zach said he and Kaity wanted to "focus on each other" and not get caught up in the "extra" stuff.
"At the end of the day, Kaity is all that matters and our relationship is all that matters," Zach insisted. "And that kind of transpired into how we view getting married -- just keep it simple and about our love and about our family."
Following their stint on The Bachelor, Zach proposed marriage to Kaity for the second time -- and with a brand new ring -- in November 2024.
Zach popped the question for the second time to Kaity on their second anniversary while the pair was sailing on a romantic yacht in Lisbon, Portugal.
Kaity announced the big news via Instagram in November 2023, writing, "How lucky am I to get to say 'yes' to you twice!"
In a November 2024 video, Kaity initially broke the news that she and her fiance would be postponing their wedding planning for a bit.
The Bachelor 27 winner pointed out how she and Zach were thinking ahead -- and that included figuring out how they're going to pay for their children's schooling and "setting them up for a successful life."
"At this point, Zach and I are just going to re-evaluate things, take a step back," Kaity noted at the time.
"Obviously we want to marry each other. We just want the best venue for the right price tag, as we all do. We also have the rest of our lives together, so it's like, 'Why are we rushing into anything?'"
Kaity explained that the couple intended to take things "day by day," as they were "loving being with each other" and building their relationship.