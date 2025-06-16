The lovebirds are currently house hunting in Austin, TX, while taking their time to plan their honeymoon for March 2026 in Italy.
And Kaity revealed she'd like to get pregnant in early 2026 during the June 11 episode of Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"I'm thinking during our honeymoon," Kaity, 30, gushed.
Zach, 28, chimed in how that would be "great" and he's "down" to welcome a child soon.
When Joe pointed out how they'd have a December baby if Kaity conceives in March 2026, Kaity said that would be "awesome."
The Bachelor 27 couple went on to share how many kids they'd like to have.
"I think obviously, at the end of the day, I have to listen to my body first and foremost," Kaity explained.
"For sure two and then we're going to see how hard it is for us. Maybe we'll pop a third one, I don't know."
But Kaity joked about how having a third child would be tricky because if they go to an amusement park as a family, the third child would have to ride alone.
"Oh, I didn't think of that!" Zach said.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
But Zach noted that he and Kaity are "99 percent sure" that they're "going to have twins."
"Oh yeah!" Kaity agreed. "Maybe triplets?"
"Yeah, yeah. They are on my side," Zach revealed. "On both sides, there are several different sets of twins, so we're pretty much due for [it]."
Bachelor Nation released Zach and Kaity's 10-minute wedding video, and it featured the couple exchanging personal vows in front of immediate family and celebrating at the reception as well as footage from their time together on The Bachelor's 27th season.
Zach's season ended with The Bachelor star proposing marriage to Kaity over runner-up Gabi Elnicki. The season filmed in late 2022 but aired in early 2023.
"From the moment you stepped out of the limo and I looked into your eyes, those beautiful and unforgettable eyes, I knew something was different. There was a spark, a calming sense that my life was about to change -- and it did," Zach told his bride in his vows.
"Since the moment I met you, you've made everything more special, more meaningful, more exciting. But what means the most to me, is you love me for exactly who I am, and because of that, I've never felt more seen, more secure, and more sure of anything in my life."
ADVERTISEMENT
And Kaity told her groom that she admires him and has found a safe place within his heart.
"Zach, today I don't just stand here as your wife. I stand here as your lifelong teammate, your biggest fan and your best friend. Our love story has been anything but ordinary; it's been beautifully unexpected and perfectly imperfect and uniquely ours," Kaity said.
"You have hands down been my most cherished and greatest adventure, and I can't wait to see where life takes us, because if our beginning is any indication, we're in for one incredible ride."
"Tried on the most stunning gowns with @pronovias at their Austin location and... I can finally say I've said YES TO THE DRESS!" Kaity captioned her post at the time, along with bride and stars emojis.
"I can't wait for you to see the exact one I chose!! Let the countdown begin."
Zach wrote in the comments, "Soon," along with the eyes emoji and a heart emoji.
Kaity and Zach previously had a wedding contract drawn up with a beautiful wedding venue all picked out.
"All of it was big, and I think we were quoted $80k for the wedding, and we had the contract in our hands," Kaity said.
"And it was like, 'This doesn't feel right. This doesn't feel like us.' So we just kind of looked at each other and said, 'Let's not sign this and take a step back.' And we ended up deciding on eloping."
Zach said their decision "took a lot of pressure" off the couple, and Kaity liked the idea of having a "chill" vibe for her wedding day.
"We don't need the limelight or anything like that. We don't need a big wedding, we don't need the attention. We've had it. And this, honestly, is just perfect for us," Kaity explained at the time.
Zach added how he and Kaity wanted to "focus on each other" and not get caught up in the "extra" stuff.
"At the end of the day, Kaity is all that matters and our relationship is all that matters," Zach insisted. "And that kind of transpired into how we view getting married -- just keep it simple and about our love and about our family."
Zach popped the question for the second time to Kaity on their second anniversary while the pair was sailing on a romantic yacht in Lisbon, Portugal.
Kaity announced the big news via Instagram in November 2023, writing, "How lucky am I to get to say 'yes' to you twice!"
In a November 2024 video, Kaity initially broke the news that she and her fiance would be postponing their wedding planning for a bit.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Bachelor 27 winner pointed out how she and Zach were thinking ahead -- and that included figuring out how they're going to pay for their children's schooling and "setting them up for a successful life."
Kaity therefore confirmed she and Zach, who had been eyeing a big Fall 2025 wedding, were going to "take a step back" from planning and "re-evaluate things."
Kaity reasoned, "Obviously we want to marry each other. We just want the best venue for the right price tag, as we all do. We also have the rest of our lives together, so it's like, 'Why are we rushing into anything?'"