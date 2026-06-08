The Bachelor couple Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar have officially closed on the house they've been building since last year. Kaity took to Instagram Stories recently and posted a series of photos in which she and her husband were signing papers and holding their keys. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) "Officially closed on the house!!! [house and key emojis]," Kaity captioned the carousel. "Now it's time to decorate!! This is my Super Bowl guys!!" Kaity and Zach have been updating fans on the progress of their home in Austin, TX -- including many of their design choices -- for months now. Although the couple will be moving in soon, it will take some time for them to get completely settled. Kaity revealed, for instance, they need to install Internet in the house, and a pest control technician apparently found a black widow spider outside. "Thankfully Honey is not with us!!" Kaity said of the couple's beloved dog. Now that Zach and Kaity are starting this next chapter of their lives, they may be closer to having kids. Kaity revealed her ideal timeline for starting a family with Zach in December, telling Us Weekly she's "so excited" about the idea of becoming a mom. "I think we're focusing right now on the house. We're building a home, so it's going to be ready in June or July [2026], and then probably around then, we're going to start cooking one up." Kaity and Zach got engaged on The Bachelor's 27th season, which aired in early 2023, and they got married during an intimate Texas ceremony in May 2025. Zach told the magazine that Kaity is going to be a "great mom" when they welcome their first baby. "Because she does have such attention and care for people that she loves," Zach explained. "She's always thinking of others. She thinks of others before herself, and I know that she'll do that with our future kids." RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) Kaity also praised her husband for having a "big heart" and a "generous" attitude. "I could go on and on about all the qualities that would make you a phenomenal dad," Kaity noted. "He's just sweet. He's patient. You're understanding. You're amazing." During a November episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, Kaity confirmed that her new house definitely has enough space for kids since it boasts five bedrooms. "Our plan is to start pulling the goalie in, like, Fall 2026," Kaity shared, adding that she'd like to get settled in the new house first. "I don't want to be nauseated when I'm decorating because I'm so excited for this. I don't want to be throwing up." Kaity also gushed about how she and Zach are "so in love with each other" and he's "such an incredible man" overall. "He's the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful, selfless -- everything you want in a husband, that's what Zach is," Kaity gushed. "And yeah, we are just growing more every day with each other. It's so fun waking up next to your best friend. He's so fun to hang out with all the time, and we always do fun things." Zach noted during a June 2025 appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast with Kaity that they're "99 percent sure" Kaity is going to get pregnant with twins. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) "Oh yeah!" Kaity agreed at the time. "Maybe triplets?" "Yeah, yeah. They are on my side," Zach revealed. "On both sides, there are several different sets of twins, so we're pretty much due for [it]." Zach's The Bachelor season ended with Zach proposing marriage to Kaity over his runner-up Gabi Elnicki. The season filmed in late 2022. Following their stint on The Bachelor, Zach proposed marriage to Kaity for the second time -- and with a brand new ring -- in November 2024. Zach popped the question to Kaity again on their second anniversary while the pair was sailing on a romantic yacht in Lisbon, Portugal. Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!