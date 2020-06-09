The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! premiered Monday night with a three-hour episode reliving the most memorable moments from Season 17 of The Bachelorstarring Sean Lowe, which ended with Sean proposing marriage to his now-wife Catherine Giudici.
As part of that segment, Harrison checked in with Peter and asked the Season 24 The Bachelor star to provide an update on his current relationship status.
Peter -- who couldn't make it work with either of his Final 2 The Bachelor bachelorettes, Madison Prewett and former fiancee Hannah Ann Sluss -- revealed, "Post-show, honestly, I'm doing really good. I'm extremely happy. It feels so good to be able to say that, and I'm just very hopeful for the future."
"Well let's get right to it! You have a new love," Harrison noted. "Well, I don't know if it's a new love. You have a love."
"Yeah, I guess you could say it was the first one, right?" Peter replied, referencing how he had met and developed a crush on Kelley before his The Bachelor season even began filming last year when the pair met at a Malibu hotel during a wedding Peter had attended.
Kelley then joined Peter on the couch and the videochat, and Peter loudly announced, "This is my girl," whom he's nicknamed "Chop Chop."
Harrison asked Kelley whether she ever wonders why Peter eliminated her so early in The Bachelor process. (Kelley finished in fifth place before the women's round of hometown dates).
"Chris, you saw me on the show. Sometimes I would get a little bit awkward and I struggled to open up and was moving a little bit slower. And I could see [Peter] was frustrated with me in a lot of ways, and he had every right to be," Kelley explained.
"Right before I got sent home, I was telling him how upset I was because my white sneakers got dirty, and now we laugh about it, because he's like, 'Kelley, you're supposed to be telling me how you feel about me and all you're saying is how you're upset that your sneakers are dirty!'"
Peter noted that's all "water under the bridge" now, and Harrison said it seems serendipitous that he and Kelley are back together.
"I know, it's crazy, but I am very, very happy with this one," Peter said as he hugged his girlfriend.
Peter and Kelley were asked what's next for them now that they're an official couple, and Peter joked, "Well, Kelley is moving into my parents' house. No, I'm just kidding. I'm kidding."
"No," Peter continued, "we are just, you know, really excited for the future. When this whole thing finally ends, we've talked, and we both have dreams. We'd both love living in New York City for a little bit to get that experience."
"So, hopefully -- fingers crossed -- that's in our future, and we're just [enjoying] each other and it's been great," he added.
Harrison asked Peter what his mother Barbara Weber thinks of his new relationship, and then Peter and Kelley welcomed Barbara into their videochat conversation.
"Give me a 'K,' give me an 'E,' give me an 'L, L, E, Y!'" Barbara cheered, clearly showing her support. "What do you get?! Kelley!"
"I think we just got our answer," Harrison responded with a big smile.
Barbara called Peter's relationship with Kelley "a dream come true," adding, "I love her so much. We get along so great, and it's like the daughter I've always wanted."
Barbara joked she's giving Kelley a key to her home as Peter sat in the middle of the two women in his life and had his arms around both of them.
"I remember going in [to taping The Bachelor] and I just wanted that love story more than anything, and I can honestly say that it worked for me in the end," Peter gushed.
"So thank you, and thank you Bachelor Nation for sticking by me and all my craziness, but it all worked out!"
Harrison said he's going to count Peter and Kelley's romance as a "win" for The Bachelor franchise, even though the pair didn't get together until the quarantine when Peter spent time at Kelley's home in Chicago, IL.
On Tuesday, May 12, Kelley posted two photos on Instagram in which she and Peter were both dressed in camouflage in the middle of the woods.
One photo showed Peter carrying Kelley in his arms, while the second picture featured Kelley sitting on Peter's shoulders.
"I know I'm a handful.. good thing you have two hands," Kelley captioned the images.
Peter and Kelley began self-quarantining with each other over two months ago in Chicago amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Peter denied onThe Viall Files podcast in early April he and Kelley were dating; however, he expressed at the time their relationship status could change and he could definitely envision being Kelley's partner in the future.
"I'd be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened... I think the world of her," Peter told Nick Viall.
DuringThe Bachelor's live finale on March 10, Kelley, who was sitting in the audience, watched an indecisive Peter break off an engagement to Hannah Ann and then reconcile with his supposed true love, Madison, whom he officially split from on March 12, just two short days after the finale aired.
Barbara apparently viewed Kelley as her top The Bachelor pick all season long.
Shortly after the finale aired, Kelley recalled to Us Weekly, "[Barbara] waved to me in the stands [at the finale] and then she tried to pull me down and she asked one of the producers, 'Hey! Can you go get her? I want to meet her!'"
"So one of the producers came and grabbed me and she just started hugging me profusely... She was like, 'You were my favorite since Day 1! I love you! You're beautiful!'" Kelley said.
After filming The Bachelor's 24th season in Fall 2019, Peter told Nick on his podcast in April that he continued to run into Kelley in a series of chance-meetings, including at the Super Bowl and one night when he was hanging out with Dylan Barbour, Devin Harris and Kristian Haggerty.
"[My] jaw drops. I was like, "This is insane! What are the odds of this?!' Peter shared on The Viall Files at the time.
"So we chat, we end up hanging out and that's when I got her number. We started to communicate and just stay in touch."
Madison claimed on Kaitlyn Bristowe's podcast on the April 21 episode neither Peter or Kelley -- her supposed best friend onThe Bachelor's 24th season -- warned her they'd be spending time together.
Madison said she was "definitely hurt and thrown off" by Peter and Kelley's reunion in Chicago, especially since Peter had allegedly begged for them to get back together just two days before he was spotted in Kelley's hometown in late March.
(Peter claimed there's more to Madison's story that she left out).