"We are in Kelley's apartment right now [in Chicago], but we do want to move in with each other, hopefully New York City in early fall -- maybe like September, late summer," Peter toldEntertainment Tonight in a nearly 30-minute long video interview on Tuesday.
"We'd love to live in New York City and this [relationship] is very serious... It's perfect and it's unreal... [so] we're just jumping right into it!"
In terms of how a move may affect their careers, Kelley explained Peter the pilot is "always going to fly" and "will never quit that" while she is still working as an attorney despite business being super slow because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kelley discovered, however, working remotely from Chicago is actually easier and she "doesn't need to be in the office" to do her job.
"I'm super excited to take this next step with Kell and move to New York and to see what adventures await," Peter said. "We have so many dreams together to just travel. Travel is one of our biggest passions."
Peter and Kelley have also started filming vlogs of their travel adventures together, but Kelley admitted she's not interested in starring in another reality show because she doesn't "like when there's so much attention on me."
When ET asked if they're in love, Peter said "100 percent" and Kelley gushed "of course!"
"We've truly spent probably every single day together, and I think that's what's shown us this is working. It's just natural and organic, and we have not gotten sick of each other, which is a huge and awesome sign," Peter said. "And I've never had that."
"It's fun because we just get along," Kelley shared.
"We're on the same page with everything. He motivates me to do a lot; I motivate him to do a lot. And it's like we're best friends pushing each other forward to better each other."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Peter chose to share when and how he told Kelley that he was in love with her for the first time.
"Neil Lane wasn't there -- I know -- but I got her this little gumball-machine ring. We were having a pool day, and I [sat her on the couch]... I told her I wanted her to remember this day from this gumball-machine ring is the day that I told you that I loved you," Peter recalled.
"Isn't he sweet?" Kelley gushed. "How can you not love him?"
"It wasn't [a ring on] the finger I thought it was going to be, but yeah, I did, so we'll see what's in store down the road," Peter noted.
Kelley told ET there was always something about Peter that she knew she was "madly in love with."
"I just knew we'd get along... He has such a pure heart," Kelley said, adding that she saw a lot of compatibility between them, even before she appeared on The Bachelor, in terms of their family values and interests.
But it didn't take long for romance to develop since the pair had strong feelings for each other on the show and Peter believed fate had brought them together to begin with. (Peter and Kelley randomly met at a Malibu hotel when they were attending different events before The Bachelor started filming in 2019).
"We've just done a good job of reassuring each other and just explaining why I did things, and owning up to my faults and just being a better person moving forward," Peter explained.
"Trust is a huge thing, but if you just hear each other out, it's a lot easier," Kelley elaborated. "We've sat down and talked everything through, and it makes a lot more sense if you're on our end than the public's [perspective]."
Peter admitted of his mistakes on The Bachelor, "Everything I put Kelley through... I'm still working to make it up to her for not picking her, and I'm never going to stop."
"With Kelley, it literally sounds so cliche -- I can just be myself. She truly gets me," Peter gushed.
"She's my biggest fan and she supports me and she's always there for me. I know I have my partner in crime forever. I've never had this confidence from a relationship."
"I've grown a lot but I'm not saying it's all on me either. It's her. It's truly Kelley, and I truly believe she is the perfect person for me. And I feel so blessed to have this have worked out," he added.
Peter and Kelley expressed how they definitely discuss their future together and always picture their romance lasting long-term, with marriage and kids coming down the road.
However, Kelley assured ET she and Peter are taking their time.
ADVERTISEMENT
"We're not on a reality show anymore, we can take our time," Kelley said.
"We don't need to rush anything. We want to make sure each other is in the right headspace, and there's nothing wrong with that. We're happy and we're living life."
During The Bachelor's live finale on March 10, Kelley, who was sitting in the audience, watched an indecisive Peter break off an engagement to Hannah Ann and then reconcile with his supposed true love, Madison, whom he officially split from on March 12, just two short days after the finale aired.
Peter and Kelley were first spotted together hanging out in Chicago in late March.