The Bachelor couple Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan celebrated Peter's birthday in both Chicago and Los Angeles this week.

Peter turned 29 years old on Tuesday, August 4 and celebrated the big day with Kelley, his mother Barbara Weber, his father Peter Weber Sr., his brother Jack, and Jack's girlfriend Kristine in L.A.

"This has been the wildest year of my life... 28 I will never forget you. Here's to making 29 even better with my people!" Peter captioned a photo in which the guys posed on their knees and the ladies stood behind them smiling big.

The photo also included three adorable dogs, one of which Peter was holding in his arm.

"Amazing!" Kelley commented on the post. "Love celebrating you."

And Peter replied to Kelley's post with a red heart.

Peter also shared an Instagram video in which he read one of his birthday cards out loud and hung out with Kelley poolside.

Next to the pool, Peter's family apparently decorated a big wall of light blue and white balloons with a sign that read, "Happy Birthday."

"Best present ever, right here," Peter said of Kelley, who apparently printed out special photos of the couple by his wall of balloons.

But Kelley also apparently got some alone time with Peter on Monday, one day before the pilot's actual birthday. She documented a few cute moments on Instagram.

"Happy early birthday to the kindest soul on this planet! Love you!" Kelley captioned multiple photos of the couple when they were in her hometown of Chicago, IL.
Kelley apparently surprised Peter with giant "29" balloons surrounded by smaller light blue, silver and white balloons. She also gave Peter what appeared to be a mini ice cream cake.

The couple smiled for one of the two photos Kelley posted, and in a second photo, Kelley and Peter gazed lovingly into each other's eyes.

In addition, Kelley posted a sweet video montage of her man on Instagram Stories, and she also asked Peter in a video she shared, "How does it feel to be 29?!"

"Blessed," Peter replied, while he was about bust into dance. "Blessed."

Peter sent Kelley packing in fifth place on The Bachelor's 24th season, which aired earlier this year, right before his Final 4 ladies took him to their hometowns to meet their families.

Peter, however, couldn't make it work with either of his Final 2 The Bachelor bachelorettes, Madison Prewett and former fiancee Hannah Ann Sluss, and so after a couple of chance-encounters with Kelley, the pair reunited to quarantine with each other as "friends" in Chicago about four months ago.

But it didn't take long for romance to develop since the pair had strong feelings for each other on the show and Peter believed fate had brought them together to begin with.

(Peter and Kelley randomly met in the lobby of a Malibu hotel when they were attending different events before The Bachelor started filming in 2019.)

Following weeks of dating rumors, Peter and Kelley went Instagram official in May 2 when the California native posted a photo of the couple embracing in the cockpit of a small plane.

Peter and Kelley began documenting their relationship on Instagram afterwards, and they gushed about being in love with each other in a July interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"We are in Kelley's apartment right now [in Chicago], but we do want to move in with each other, hopefully New York City in early fall -- maybe like September, late summer," Peter said.

"We'd love to live in New York City and this [relationship] is very serious... It's perfect and it's unreal... [so] we're just jumping right into it!"

But Peter and Kelley had agreed they're in no rush to get engaged, tie the knot, or have children.

"We're not on a reality show anymore, we can take our time," Kelley explained.

"We don't need to rush anything. We want to make sure each other is in the right headspace, and there's nothing wrong with that. We're happy and we're living life."

Kelley added that she and Peter motivate each other to be better and they've become best friends. She also apparently doesn't hold Peter's past and dating history against him.

"We've just done a good job of reassuring each other and just explaining why I did things, and owning up to my faults and just being a better person moving forward," Peter noted.

He later added in the ET interview, "Everything I put Kelley through... I'm still working to make it up to her for not picking her, and I'm never going to stop... I truly believe she is the perfect person for me."

During The Bachelor's live Season 24 finale on March 10, Kelley, who was sitting in the audience, watched an indecisive Peter break off an engagement to Hannah Ann and then reconcile with his supposed true love, Madison, whom he officially split from on March 12, just two short days after the finale aired.

However, Peter insisted during his ET interview that he and Madison never officially got back together after the finale and they just spent a couple of days talking.

Peter and Kelley were first spotted together hanging out in Chicago in late March.

Peter and Kelley first teased their plans to move to New York City on the June 8 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! on ABC.

