The Bachelor couple Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have teased that they're moving from New York City to Los Angeles, CA.

Matt and Rachael have been dating -- and hitting up local restaurants -- for years in New York, but Matt recently took to his Instagram Stories and hinted that he and his girlfriend may be moving across the country.

"Moving day in NYC," Matt wrote on a photo of Rachael and himself riding a tandem bicycle late last week, according to BachelorNation.com.

"Wheels up to Los Angeles, CA," he added.

Matt previously shared that he'll be traveling to San Francisco for the first time to run the San Francisco Marathon, so it's possible he'll be staying there temporarily with Rachael this summer.

But the post at least reiterated Matt and Rachael's relationship is going strong after they just debunked breakup rumors earlier this month.

Matt and Rachael fell in love on The Bachelor's 25th season in 2021, but fans began speculating in early June that they had split since neither person was posting pictures or videos of the other on Instagram.

Rachael had also traveled to Saint John and Greece without Matt in May.

But the pair reunited at an Italian restaurant for a nice meal on June 6, and Rachael playfully called it their "pawsta pawty!"

Matt has selected Rachael, a model from Cumming, GA, as his winner on The Bachelor in early 2021, but they briefly split in February 2021 during Rachael's memorable racism controversy, which resulted in former The Bachelor host Chris Harrison and ABC agreeing to part ways.

But Rachael was extremely apologetic, and so she and Matt reconciled in April 2021 and have seemingly been inseparable ever since.

Matt and Rachael began traveling the world together and promoting new restaurants, but they have yet to get engaged.
Rachael told Us Weekly in June 2022, "The only timeline I give him is I was like, 'I gotta have kids before, you know, I can't have kids.' So keep that in mind."

Rachael said she and Matt weren't concerned with others' expectations for their relationship and future together.

"I feel like it's pretty crucial to just have fun with one another no matter where we're at or what we're doing," Rachael shared. "We got to make the most of everything."

And Matt told the Los Angeles Times that same month, "We're one of the only couples from that franchise still going strong. The reason is we're going at things at our own pace. We're not playing games that a lot of people play just to stay in that circle."

Matt said on a May 2022 episode of Watch What Happens Live that he had a feeling Rachael was The One for him when they met on the very first night of filming The Bachelor in late 2020.

"When I met everybody that first night, [our] interaction was the most genuine," Matt said, according to People. "I was looking for that genuine connection and just realness and she exuded it. And there it is."

Matt also reportedly wrote in his book, First Impressions: Off Screen Conversations with a Bachelor on Race, Family, and Forgiveness, that he wanted to spend all of his time with Rachael while taping the show.

"In the beginning, she cut through the polished front I'd honed and into my nerdy side," Matt wrote of Rachael.

"We debated who was the bigger fan of How to Train Your Dragon and Marvel movies. I observed her empathy from afar, noticed how her kindness extended beyond our time alone and to everyone else she encountered."

Due to Rachael and Matt's tight bond, Rachael and Matt's best friend, The Bachelorette 15 alum Tyler Cameron, have confessed to having a love-hate relationship.

Tyler and Rachael explained the cause of their feud on Tyler's "Everybody But Me" radio show back in January.

