Matt and Rachael have been dating -- and hitting up local restaurants -- for years in New York, but Matt recently took to his Instagram Stories and hinted that he and his girlfriend may be moving across the country.
"Moving day in NYC," Matt wrote on a photo of Rachael and himself riding a tandem bicycle late last week, according to BachelorNation.com.
"Wheels up to Los Angeles, CA," he added.
Matt previously shared that he'll be traveling to San Francisco for the first time to run the San Francisco Marathon, so it's possible he'll be staying there temporarily with Rachael this summer.
But the post at least reiterated Matt and Rachael's relationship is going strong after they just debunked breakup rumors earlier this month.
Matt and Rachael fell in love onThe Bachelor's 25th season in 2021, but fans began speculating in early June that they had split since neither person was posting pictures or videos of the other on Instagram.
Rachael had also traveled to Saint John and Greece without Matt in May.
But the pair reunited at an Italian restaurant for a nice meal on June 6, and Rachael playfully called it their "pawsta pawty!"
Rachael told Us Weekly in June 2022, "The only timeline I give him is I was like, 'I gotta have kids before, you know, I can't have kids.' So keep that in mind."
Rachael said she and Matt weren't concerned with others' expectations for their relationship and future together.
"I feel like it's pretty crucial to just have fun with one another no matter where we're at or what we're doing," Rachael shared. "We got to make the most of everything."
And Matt told the Los Angeles Times that same month, "We're one of the only couples from that franchise still going strong. The reason is we're going at things at our own pace. We're not playing games that a lot of people play just to stay in that circle."
Matt said on a May 2022 episode of Watch What Happens Live that he had a feeling Rachael was The One for him when they met on the very first night of filming The Bachelor in late 2020.
"When I met everybody that first night, [our] interaction was the most genuine," Matt said, according to People. "I was looking for that genuine connection and just realness and she exuded it. And there it is."
Matt also reportedly wrote in his book, First Impressions: Off Screen Conversations with a Bachelor on Race, Family, and Forgiveness, that he wanted to spend all of his time with Rachael while taping the show.
"In the beginning, she cut through the polished front I'd honed and into my nerdy side," Matt wrote of Rachael.
"We debated who was the bigger fan of How to Train Your Dragon and Marvel movies. I observed her empathy from afar, noticed how her kindness extended beyond our time alone and to everyone else she encountered."