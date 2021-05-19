The Bachelor couple Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have been spotted getting close to each other in Miami, Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT
Matt and his Season 25 The Bachelor winner were photographed at a beach in Miami after apparently taking a swim in the ocean together on Monday, The New York Post's Page Six reported.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Matt showed off his fit physique in neon green swim trunks while Rachael sported a cheetah-print bikini top with black shorts and sandals.

After drying off with their matching blue and white towels -- which probably came from the hotel they were staying at -- Matt put on a black hat with a bright red zip-up shirt.

Matt was also caught sweetly embracing Rachael at one point while she was scrolling through her phone.

Matt and Rachael fell in love on The Bachelor's 2021 season, which filmed in late 2020.

But then Matt revealed on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose he had broken up with Rachael in February -- shortly after Rachael apologized for her racially-ignorant and insensitive actions in the last several years -- to allow the Georgia native some time to educate herself on racism in society and become a better person with more awareness.

But according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, Matt began FaceTiming with Rachael every day following their ATFR appearance, saying he still loved her and wanted her back.

The pair therefore reunited in early April in New York City and have hung out about a handful of times since then.

"They are back together, but Matt is hesitant to publicly and outrightly confirm it right now because it's still fresh and they still have issues to work through... He's feeling pressure to set a good example for other Black men," a source recently told Page Six.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Matt confirmed to People late last month he's "not pursuing any relationships right now outside" of his with Rachael, who has defended Matt against harassment and called him the love of her life.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I [am] going to focus on my relationship with her," Matt noted.

When People asked Matt whether Rachael has done the work she promised, Matt replied, "That's something you could talk to her about."

And Matt told WSJ Magazine earlier this month he and Rachael are "trying to make it work" and are having "critical conversations" about what it means to be in a biracial relationship and what Matt needs in a partner, "especially if that woman isn't Black," to understand his perspective.

"It's on people who care about being allies to do the work to be truly antiracist," Matt said. "And I think it's unfair to leave people without the ability to unlearn and be better."

Matt and Rachael's apparent April reconciliation came about a week after Us Weekly reported the pair were "on non-speaking terms" due to The Bachelor star's alleged attempt to two-time Rachael.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Matt was accused of "trying to hook up" with a woman named Grace in Florida on April 4 and treating her like "a booty call" before reuniting with Rachael in New York only two days later, according to Carbone.

A source told Us last month that Rachael thought she and Matt were on the track to getting back together but once she found out about Grace, she felt "manipulated," "played" and "devastated" by her then ex-boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT
However, Matt clearly asked for forgiveness at some point and Rachael decided to give him another chance.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group.
About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 25
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 25 NEWS