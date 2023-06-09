The Bachelor couple Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have shot down breakup rumors with a fun date night video on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT
Matt and Rachael have apparently been going strong ever since falling in love on The Bachelor's 25th season in 2021, but fans began speculating last week they had split since neither person was posting pictures or videos of the other on Instagram.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Matt's last post with Rachael -- who recently traveled to Saint John and Greece without Matt -- was on May 17, and Rachael's last post with Matt on her account was on April 24.

But Matt took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a video of himself and Rachael eating pasta together at Fiaschetteria "Pistoia" restaurant in New York City.

Rachael was chowing down on bolognese pasta, and Matt munched on duck pasta with a secret sauce.

Alongside the video, the former The Bachelor star wrote, "On today's episode of New York City pasta recommendations..." before sharing a long list of everything he and his girlfriend had ordered.

"'Pappardelle al ragu' $24 (slow cooked beef ragu bolognese style). 'Pappardelle al duck' $24 (slow cooked duck)," he wrote.

"Pici freschi cacio e pepe $26 (hand-roll spaghetti, pecorino, black pepper). Tagliatella al tartufo $34 (homemade egg pasta with truffle). Iinsalata 'rafanelli' $16 (baby spinach, balsamic, walnut, gorgonzola). Burrata e pomodorini $18 (buppalo burrata with grape tomato)."

Rachael commented on Matt's post, writing, "Pawsta pawty!"

Many fans were happy to see that Matt and Rachael are still enjoying date nights and foodie outings together.

"I'm so happy to see you guys eating together again for a minute I got a bit worried. Enjoy," wrote a fan.

"So happy to see you 2 together eating again!!!" commented another person.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Matt selected Rachael, a model from Cumming, GA, as his winner on The Bachelor's 25th season in early 2021.

Matt and Rachael briefly split in February 2021 during Rachael's memorable racism controversy -- which resulted in former The Bachelor host Chris Harrison and ABC agreeing to part ways -- but Rachael was extremely apologetic and so she and Matt reconciled in April 2021 and have been inseparable ever since.

Matt and Rachael began traveling the world together and trying new restaurants to promote, but they have yet to get engaged.

Rachael told Us Weekly in June 2022, "The only timeline I give him is I was like, 'I gotta have kids before, you know, I can't have kids.' So keep that in mind."

Rachael said she and Matt weren't concerned with others' expectations for their relationship and future together.

"I feel like it's pretty crucial to just have fun with one another no matter where we're at or what we're doing," Rachael shared. "We got to make the most of everything."

And Matt told the Los Angeles Times that same month, "We're one of the only couples from that franchise still going strong. The reason is we're going at things at our own pace. We're not playing games that a lot of people play just to stay in that circle."

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Matt said on a May 2022 episode of Watch What Happens Live that he had a feeling Rachael was The One for him when they met on the very first night of filming The Bachelor in late 2020.

"When I met everybody that first night, [our] interaction was the most genuine," Matt said, according to People. "I was looking for that genuine connection and just realness and she exuded it. And there it is."

Matt also reportedly wrote in his book, First Impressions: Off Screen Conversations with a Bachelor on Race, Family, and Forgiveness, that he wanted to spend all of his time with Rachael while taping the show.

"In the beginning, she cut through the polished front I'd honed and into my nerdy side," Matt wrote of Rachael.

"We debated who was the bigger fan of How to Train Your Dragon and Marvel movies. I observed her empathy from afar, noticed how her kindness extended beyond our time alone and to everyone else she encountered."

Due to Rachael and Matt's tight bond, Rachael and Matt's best friend, The Bachelorette 15 alum Tyler Cameron, have confessed to having a love-hate relationship.

Tyler and Rachael explained the cause of their feud on Tyler's "Everybody But Me" radio show back in January.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group.




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 25
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 25 NEWS