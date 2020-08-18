During a May 28 doctor appointment -- the day before their daughter Alessi's first birthday -- Lauren learned she had suffered a missed miscarriage, the most common miscarriage in which an embryo dies but is not physically miscarried.
Lauren and the 38-year-old former racecar driver, who fell in love on The Bachelor's 22nd season, announced their sad news two days later in a YouTube video.
Nearly three months later, Lauren is apparently ready to get pregnant again.
"This will be our second month [of trying]," Lauren shared with Us.
"I was always afraid that it wouldn't work. I think that's kind of a valid fear if you've gone through something like that or just a fear of having to go through it again. So that's scary, but you can't really think about the scary things -- you just have to move on."
Lauren explained she has come a long way and healed since suffering the devastating miscarriage with Arie.
"I think now I'm in a place of peace with it. I feel positive about the future," Lauren explained, adding that she decided to be open about her loss to help others going through a similar struggle.
"When we put our video up about the miscarriage, I did see a huge response from people that were like, 'I share a story very similar to that, you helped me so much so thank you for sharing.' And I don't think it's something that should be taboo and people should be afraid to talk about. So I always try and make an effort to talk about the uncomfortable thing."
Arie proposed marriage to Lauren in March 2018 on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose after Season 22 aired on ABC. The couple then moved into their first home together in Phoenix, AZ, in April of that year.
The pair announced they were expecting their first child together in November 2018 and revealed two months later they had a baby girl on the way.
Arie and Lauren tied the knot at Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii in January 2019 and then welcomed Alessi on May 29, 2019.
While Lauren admitted she is "honestly scared" about the challenges and responsibilities of raising two young children at once, she's apparently looking forward to expanding her family with Arie.
"Sometimes I'm like, 'Okay, yes, we can do this. It's going to be great. Alessi needs a playmate.' And then other times, I'm sitting there, like, 'Oh my gosh, how am I ever going to manage doing everything I'm doing now with another baby?'" Lauren said.
"So I think I just have to jump in head first and see how it goes!"
Not only is Lauren hoping to have another child, but she has also been promoting her new fashion line, Shades of Rose, which launches on Tuesday, August 18.
"I'm very emotional about it. It's just been such a long time in the making and it's finally happening. So it was just kind of surreal," Lauren said, adding that the inspiration behind the collection is female empowerment.
"The name, Shades of Rose, lends to that. I don't want people to think it has anything to do with The Bachelor, because it doesn't. It's not a flower rose, it's the color rose. For me, that symbolizes femininity and the shades part of that is just, like, embracing every different shade of who you are."
"I want people to see the brand as inspiration to embrace themselves, whether they are a different race, different sexuality or have different beliefs. I want it to be all-encompassing," she said.
Lauren finished Arie's season of The Bachelor in second place. Arie actually chose Becca Kufrin as his winner and proposed marriage to her during the Final Rose Ceremony, which aired in March 2018.
But weeks after getting engaged, Arie decided to dump Becca because he claimed he was still in love with Lauren, and so he begged Lauren for a second chance.
After Lauren decided to take Arie back, the couple got engaged live on television and started their life together.