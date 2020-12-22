Lauren told Us in an August video interview she was afraid she wouldn't be able to get pregnant again after losing a child.
"I think that's kind of a valid fear if you've gone through something like that or just a fear of having to go through it again," Lauren admitted at the time.
"So that's scary, but you can't really think about the scary things -- you just have to move on."
Arie proposed marriage to Lauren in March 2018 onThe Bachelor: After the Final Rose after Season 22 aired on ABC. The couple then moved into their first home together in Phoenix, AZ, in April of that year.
The pair announced they were expecting their first child together in November 2018 and revealed two months later they had a baby girl on the way.
Arie and Lauren tied the knot at Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii in January 2019 and then welcomed Alessi on May 29, 2019.
Lauren finished Arie's season of The Bachelor in second place. Arie actually chose Becca Kufrin as his winner and popped the question to her during the Final Rose Ceremony, which aired in March 2018.
But weeks after getting engaged, Arie decided to dump Becca because he claimed he was still in love with Lauren, and so he begged Lauren for a second chance.
After Lauren decided to take Arie back, the couple got engaged live on television and started their life together.