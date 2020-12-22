The Bachelor couple Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. have announced they are expecting -- not just one baby, but two!

Lauren, 29, first revealed on Saturday that she is pregnant with her second child after going through a heartbreaking miscarriage earlier this year.

Lauren shared her big pregnancy news by posting a video on Instagram that featured Arie and their 19-month-old daughter Alessi playing in a field of grass.

Not only was Alessi wearing a "Big Sister" T-shirt, but Lauren also showed off her baby bump.

"It's hard to know what to say right now," Lauren captioned the video.

"I've been crying on and off for the past 3 months... right now is no different. So so grateful."

Arie, 39, also gushed about the new baby on his own Instagram account.

Arie posted two photos of his immediate family in which Alessi was holding up a sign that read, "Big Sister. July 2021."

"And then 2020 completely redeemed itself!" wrote Arie, who was diagnosed with coronavirus in the middle of November and had to self-isolate from his beloved family.

Lauren and Arie appear to be overjoyed about extending their family since they revealed in May that Lauren had suffered a miscarriage with Baby No. 2.

But Arie and Lauren are going to become parents to more than two children!

One day after announcing Lauren's pregnancy, the couple revealed on Instagram they are expecting twins!

"We maaaay have left out one small detail @luyendyktwins," Lauren captioned three sonogram images of the two babies in her tummy.

Arie replied, "I love you so much," to Lauren's post, and then Lauren wrote back, "I love you too. Can't wait!"

Meanwhile, Arie shared on his own Instagram account that he is excited about the couple's "2 little miracles."

"Love them with all my heart already @luyendyktwins," Arie wrote alongside the same images from Lauren's December 14 ultrasound.

Lauren revealed to her Instagram followers back in September she and Arie had "been trying for a couple of months" to get pregnant again, according to Us Weekly.

"I know it's not been long yet, but since our miscarriage we've wanted another baby so bad," Lauren shared.

"I've been sad & discouraged the last couple of months bcuz of it, but trying to stay positive! It will happen when itâ€™s our time."

Lauren told Us in an August video interview she was afraid she wouldn't be able to get pregnant again after losing a child.

"I think that's kind of a valid fear if you've gone through something like that or just a fear of having to go through it again," Lauren admitted at the time.

"So that's scary, but you can't really think about the scary things -- you just have to move on."

Arie proposed marriage to Lauren in March 2018 on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose after Season 22 aired on ABC. The couple then moved into their first home together in Phoenix, AZ, in April of that year.

The pair announced they were expecting their first child together in November 2018 and revealed two months later they had a baby girl on the way.

Arie and Lauren tied the knot at Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii in January 2019 and then welcomed Alessi on May 29, 2019.

Lauren finished Arie's season of The Bachelor in second place. Arie actually chose Becca Kufrin as his winner and popped the question to her during the Final Rose Ceremony, which aired in March 2018.

But weeks after getting engaged, Arie decided to dump Becca because he claimed he was still in love with Lauren, and so he begged Lauren for a second chance.

After Lauren decided to take Arie back, the couple got engaged live on television and started their life together.

