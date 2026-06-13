The bride and groom-to-be celebrated their renewed engagement with family and friends at The Spare Room in Los Angeles, CA.
Joey and Kelsey -- who first got engaged on The Bachelor's Season 28 finale, which aired in early 2024 -- documented the special evening via Instagram on Monday, June 8.
"I truly feel like the luckiest girl in the world because of my friends, family, and fiance. My heart is so full after celebrating with so many of the people we love most," Kelsey wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of photos from the party.
"Thank you for making this season so special. I love you all so much. [Heart emoji]."
Joey commented on Kelsey's post, "Love you forever."
Joey, for his part, uploaded over a dozen photos on his own account and wrote, "We have a lot of fun [engagement ring emoji]."
Kelsey wore an ivory satin, knee-length dress with a corset waist to the glamorous party, and Joey rocked a taupe suit.
Kelsey's father and The Golden Bachelorette alum Mark Anderson commented on the pictures, "Such a beautiful day, full of beautiful people, celebrating Beautiful Love."
Mark showed up to the party with his girlfriend, One Tree Hill star Barbara Alyn Woods, as well as Kelsey's siblings: Taylor Anderson, Jordan Anderson, Pascal Anderson and Matthew Anderson.
The bash included cocktails, bowling, music and an impressive white cake topped with raspberries.
According to People, Kelsey's new engagement ring features her birthstone, a diamond, as well as Joey's birthstone, an emerald, on each side of the center stone.
When Joey had popped the question for the second time in May, he gushed on Instagram, "SHE SAID YES (again). Proposing again meant taking something that was already extraordinary and making it fully our own."
He added, "It means the world to be able to reaffirm our promise and love to one another just the two of us. Forever isn't enough with you. I cannot wait to make you my wife."
"Joey has booked all of our tours! He has been coordinating with our wedding planner because I've been so stressed out," The Bachelor 28 winner admitted.
"It's overwhelming and so I completely shut down! I think it's an ADHD trait. So Joey has been helping so much with planning all that. I know once we get the wedding-planning venue locked in... [then] we can worry about the little details."
When asked if she's going to have a wedding party with bridesmaids, Kelsey replied, "Yes, but I don't know if they're going to stand up [at the altar] with us. I feel like if we have 50 bridesmaids and groomsmen, it's just going to look crazy when we're standing up there!"
In terms of their wedding vows, Kelsey said she and Joey will write their own personal vows and recite them in front of their guests.
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And as far as her "non-negotiables" for the wedding go, Kelsey shared, "I definitely want to have an oyster bar and a sushi bar. I think we both want that really bad."
But Kelsey continued, "I just want it to really incorporate each other and be sentimental. I am such a sentimental person."
"So I just want it to feel like Joey and I. I feel like whenever the day comes, I'm going to be so chill, like, 'If everything goes wrong, everything goes wrong,'" she shared.
"I'm not going to be the person who's like, 'The linens are not correct!'... It's a celebration of our love, and that's exactly what I want it to be."
Joey and Jenna won Dancing with the Stars' 33rd season in late 2024, not long after his engagement aired on The Bachelor's Season 28 finale in March 2024 on ABC.
Joey also shared at the time that he wants his wedding to make all of Kelsey's dreams come true.
In September 2025, Joey and Kelsey confirmed to People that they won't be televising their wedding, although Joey clarified that they have "nothing against" the Bachelor Nation couples who have.
Joey just noted how he and his fiancee would like their wedding to be an "intimate" affair, and Kelsey noted how it will feel "good" to have the ceremony be about just the two of them.
"This will be for us. We'll show little glimpses for sure through social media and everything, so people [will feel] like they're a part of it, but I think that we just want it to be for us," Kelsey said.
Kelsey had told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in May 2025 that she wants her wedding to be "timeless."