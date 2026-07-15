The Bachelor couple Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson have shared a big wedding update with fans.

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Kelsey took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 14 and posted a video with Joey talking about their Spring 2027 wedding.

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Kelsey captioned the video, in part, "Exciting wedding news. Our wedding save the dates... are here!"

In the video, Kelsey shared, "We are sending out our Save the Dates!"

"Since we're sending out our Save the Dates," Joey chimed in, "that means we have picked a venue."

Joey went on to reveal, "We are getting married in Louisiana!"

Kelsey and Joey toasted champagne glasses before Joey explained how they had checked out "a lot of wedding venues" before settling on the perfect one.

"We ultimately decided on Louisiana because it felt the most right to us, and we incorporated that in our Save the Date," Joey said.

Joey and Kelsey apparently picked out green Save the Dates, which feature a photo from their engagement photo shoot in New Orleans.

"It fit the theme!" Joey noted.

The fact the couple is getting married in Louisiana is not a surprise since Kelsey it's Kelsey's native state and her immediate family still lives there.

The couple -- who got engaged on The Bachelor's Season 28 finale, which aired in early 2024 -- has been in the process of picking a photographer, tasting food and selecting a band, according to People.
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Joey and Kelsey have also been working with a wedding planner to help them organize some of the more significant details.

"We've been incredibly fortunate to have a wedding planner who has made the entire process feel so much more manageable," the pair told People.

"The biggest challenge so far has been deciding on a location since we have moved, and our family and friends are spread out all over the country. The easiest decision was probably our color palette."

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However, Joey and Kelsey said they're "both pretty easygoing" and so most decisions "have come together naturally."

"Overall, we've been lucky to have a planning process that's been much less stressful than we expected," they said.

Joey re-proposed marriage to Kelsey with a new engagement ring in late May during a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

When Joey popped the question for the second time in May, he gushed on Instagram, "SHE SAID YES (again). Proposing again meant taking something that was already extraordinary and making it fully our own."

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He added, "It means the world to be able to reaffirm our promise and love to one another just the two of us. Forever isn't enough with you. I cannot wait to make you my wife."

Joey threw the couple a surprise party to celebrate their second engagement in Los Angeles, CA, in June.

"As if that wasn't thoughtful enough, he also coordinated with one of my friends to set up a dress appointment at LOHO Bride so my sister and closest friends could be there for the experience," Kelsey gushed to People.

"Being able to share that moment with some of my favorite people meant so much to me, and I'd say it's up there on the list for one of the most thoughtful things Joey has done for me. It made an already unforgettable time in our lives even more special."

Kelsey boasted in January on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast how Joey was being so helpful through each planning stage.

"Joey has booked all of our tours! He has been coordinating with our wedding planner because I've been so stressed out," The Bachelor 28 winner admitted.

"It's overwhelming and so I completely shut down! I think it's an ADHD trait. So Joey has been helping so much with planning all that. I know once we get the wedding-planning venue locked in... [then] we can worry about the little details."

When asked if she's going to have a wedding party with bridesmaids, Kelsey replied, "Yes, but I don't know if they're going to stand up [at the altar] with us. I feel like if we have 50 bridesmaids and groomsmen, it's just going to look crazy when we're standing up there!"

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In terms of their wedding vows, Kelsey said she and Joey will write their own personal vows and recite them in front of their guests.

And as far as her "non-negotiables" for the wedding go, Kelsey shared, "I definitely want to have an oyster bar and a sushi bar. I think we both want that really bad."

But Kelsey continued, "I just want it to really incorporate each other and be sentimental. I am such a sentimental person. So I just want it to feel like Joey and I... It's a celebration of our love."

Kelsey said she's going to be a "chill" bride when her big day comes, totally unaffected by things potentially going wrong.

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Joey and his pro partner Jenna Johnson won Dancing with the Stars' 33rd season in late 2024, not long after his engagement aired on The Bachelor's Season 28 finale in March 2024 on ABC.

Jenna therefore said she'll be choregraphing Joey and Jenna's first dance as husband and wife.

Joey shared at the time that he wants his wedding to make all of Kelsey's dreams come true.

In September 2025, Joey and Kelsey confirmed to People that they won't be televising their wedding, although Joey clarified that they have "nothing against" the Bachelor Nation couples who have.

Joey noted how he and his fiancee would like their wedding to be an "intimate" affair.

Kelsey elaborated at the time, "This will be for us. We'll show little glimpses for sure through social media and everything, so people [will feel] like they're a part of it, but I think that we just want it to be for us."

Kelsey also told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in May 2025 that she wants her wedding to be "timeless."

ABC announced in April The Bachelor's 30th season and Bachelor in Paradise's eleventh season will both return in 2027.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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