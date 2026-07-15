When Joey popped the question for the second time in May, he gushed on Instagram, "SHE SAID YES (again). Proposing again meant taking something that was already extraordinary and making it fully our own."
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He added, "It means the world to be able to reaffirm our promise and love to one another just the two of us. Forever isn't enough with you. I cannot wait to make you my wife."
"As if that wasn't thoughtful enough, he also coordinated with one of my friends to set up a dress appointment at LOHO Bride so my sister and closest friends could be there for the experience," Kelsey gushed to People.
"Being able to share that moment with some of my favorite people meant so much to me, and I'd say it's up there on the list for one of the most thoughtful things Joey has done for me. It made an already unforgettable time in our lives even more special."
Kelsey boasted in January on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast how Joey was being so helpful through each planning stage.
"Joey has booked all of our tours! He has been coordinating with our wedding planner because I've been so stressed out," The Bachelor 28 winner admitted.
"It's overwhelming and so I completely shut down! I think it's an ADHD trait. So Joey has been helping so much with planning all that. I know once we get the wedding-planning venue locked in... [then] we can worry about the little details."
When asked if she's going to have a wedding party with bridesmaids, Kelsey replied, "Yes, but I don't know if they're going to stand up [at the altar] with us. I feel like if we have 50 bridesmaids and groomsmen, it's just going to look crazy when we're standing up there!"
Joey shared at the time that he wants his wedding to make all of Kelsey's dreams come true.
In September 2025, Joey and Kelsey confirmed to People that they won't be televising their wedding, although Joey clarified that they have "nothing against" the Bachelor Nation couples who have.
Joey noted how he and his fiancee would like their wedding to be an "intimate" affair.
Kelsey elaborated at the time, "This will be for us. We'll show little glimpses for sure through social media and everything, so people [will feel] like they're a part of it, but I think that we just want it to be for us."
Kelsey also told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in May 2025 that she wants her wedding to be "timeless."