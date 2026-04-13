"We have looked at four different venues in the past couple of weeks, so that's been really exciting," Kelsey told co-hosts Charity Lawson and Rachel Recchia on the January 22 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
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"We're like, 'We like this, we don't like this.' It's a process, but we're hoping to have a venue locked in next month. I'm stressing!"
"I found out recently -- I was talking to one of my friends that just got married, she was like, 'Yeah, girl, eight months out is short notice for wedding dresses.' I was like, 'Oh my gosh!'" Kelsey shared.
"When we initially got our wedding planner and started this whole process, I felt like I had so much time! And within these past couple of months, it's actually like, 'No, we have no time.'"
Kelsey playfully complained about how it takes so much time to plan and execute a nice wedding but her fans would probably be mad if the couple got married in a Las Vegas chapel with Elvis officiating.
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Kelsey also boasted about how Joey has been so helpful through each planning stage.
"Joey has booked all of our tours! He has been coordinating with our wedding planner because I've been so stressed out," The Bachelor 28 winner admitted.
"It's overwhelming and so I completely shut down! I think it's an ADHD trait. So Joey has been helping so much with planning all that. I know once we get the wedding-planning venue locked in... [then] we can worry about the little details."
Kelsey noted that she was going to be "way more hands on" with the smaller stuff.
"But with all the flights and the hotels and all of that, [Joey] has been great," Kelsey gushed.
"He's very chill, but with the wedding, he knows there's a timeline of when we need things planned, so he's been more on it."
When asked if she's going to have a wedding party with bridesmaids, Kelsey replied, "Yes, but I don't know if they're going to stand up [at the altar] with us."
"I feel like if we have 50 bridesmaids and groomsmen, it's just going to look crazy when we're standing up there!" Kelsey explained.
"It's going to look like a lot if you have, like, 10 people on each side... Just starting off, I have two sisters and Joey has two sisters. I have two brothers, so there's already a lot of family members right off the bat."
In September 2025, Joey and Kelsey confirmed to People that they won't be televising their wedding, although Joey clarified that they have "nothing against" the Bachelor Nation couples who have.
Joey just noted how he and his fiancee would like their wedding to be an "intimate" affair that they can "shape" however they please.
Kelsey elaborated how it will feel "good" to have the ceremony be about just the two of them.
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"This will be for us. We'll show little glimpses for sure through social media and everything, so people [will feel] like they're a part of it, but I think that we just want it to be for us," Kelsey said.
Kelsey had told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in May 2025 that she and Joey were aiming to tie the knot in Spring 2027.
"I definitely want our wedding to be pretty timeless," Kelsey said at the time. "I want it to be able, in 30 or 40 years, to look like it could be done then."