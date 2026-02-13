The Bachelor couple Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney have shared their secret to a long-lasting relationship post-show. Jason and Molly, who met on The Bachelor's 13th season, will be celebrating 16 years of marriage on February 27. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) Since few The Bachelor couples have had successful marriages in the show's 29-season history, Jason and Molly opened up about how they beat the odds in an interview with People. "This is an easy answer: We left the Hollywood life," explained the couple, who currently works in real estate in the Seattle area. "We went straight back to our regular jobs and lived a normal life. We truly weren't in it for fame or fortune, and those are the things that ultimately get in between these Bachelor couples." They added, "We get it -- it's an enticing world, but it wasn't for us!" Jason starred on Season 13 of The Bachelor and ended up proposing marriage to Melissa Rycroft. On the After the Final Rose special in 2009, Jason called off his engagement and revealed he made a mistake by not choosing his runner-up, Molly, instead. Jason and Molly tied the knot in February 2010 in California, and their wedding aired on national television one month later. They have a child together, Riley Anne, and Jason also has a son Ty from his previous marriage. Although they're not interested in the glitz and glamour of being reality TV stars, they admitted they loved the experience of dating on The Bachelor. "The best is the start of our relationship was full of incredible adventures! More than you'd ever get in 'real life,'" the pair told the magazine. "We traveled, went bungee jumping -- it was all full of fun!" RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) But with the good comes the bad. "The worst is you don't really get to know each other that well," they confessed. "This is because you don't spend a lot of time together. When you do, you're forced to have specific conversations versus learning the basics." The lovebirds continued, "So we like to say that we really didn't start dating until after the show and cameras were away!" Since Jason's The Bachelor season was emotional and a bit messy, he and Molly joked about how they have no desire to relive it. "We do not go back and watch our season! No, thank you!" the couple insisted. "We have rewatched our wedding once before, but that was years ago. We're so far removed from that time in our life, we honestly don't ever think about it anymore!" Ty, however, apparently watched The Bachelor 13 "a few years back" with a group of his friends. "He just thought it was funny!" Jason and Molly recalled of their 21-year-old son. "Riley obviously knows we met on TV too. We still have people ask for photos and she'll be with us when that happens and she cringes, ha!" RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) Molly and Jason explained how Riley, who turns 13 in March 2026, is "at that age where her parents aren't that cool to her." "I don't know if she'll ever watch our season... and we hope she doesn't, but it's up to her!" they concluded. Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!