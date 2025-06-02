The Bachelor couple Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa continue to shutdown breakup speculation with a special trip to Aruba.

Juliana and Grant, who got engaged on The Bachelor's Season 29 finale, just enjoyed a vacation to Aruba with a few members of Juliana's family.

Juliana took to Instagram late last week and posted a carousel of photos from the trip -- including one picture of Grant and his fiancee embracing.

In the photo of Grant and Juliana, Grant was smiling big as he clutched Juliana's waist at what appeared to be a bar or restaurant.

"Love from Aruba," Juliana captioned her post.

Juliana also posed for sunset photos and seemed to have a great time with her sister and nephew on the beach.

Grant commented on Juliana's post, "Nana would be proud."

Many fans were glad to see a photo of Juliana and Grant together since the couple rarely posts about their relationship on social media, allowing people to speculate their romance is on the rocks.

Bachelor Nation also reacted to The Bachelor couple's rare PDA.

Rebekah Garrett commented, "Angel from aruba," and Parisa Shifteh wrote, "In our glowing era."

Alli Jo Hinkes gushed, "Auntie J!" to which Juliana replied, "That's me!!!!!!!!"

Grant subsequently uploaded a photo of Juliana at the airport at the end of their getaway via Instagram Stories and wrote, "Miss you already @julianapasquarosa."
Late last month, Juliana shared why she doesn't post much of Grant on Instagram and TikTok since their engagement had aired on The Bachelor 29 finale in March.

"I don't think I'll ever be the type to over share my relationship," Juliana shared in a Q&A session via Instagram Stories.

"I feel bad that people think they have a right to know everything just because I was on a show, [and] I want to let you all in, but I'm also just getting used to sharing anything about my life with all of you!"

Juliana therefore asked for "some grace" from fans.

Juliana also said she and Grant found rumors about their relationship and supposed breakup funny.

"We stay laughing," Juliana noted. "The people who truly know me (friends/fam) know what's going on in my life & in my heart at all times."

But Juliana and Grant will probably continue to face online critics and negative comments on social media.

In response to all the noise, Juliana shared, "You really have to pay attention to what's going on in your real life. I think, you know, people online are so mean. They're keyboard warriors, they're faceless and they will say whatever they want to try and hurt you."

"And I think it's really important to just remember that they don't know you and their opinions do not matter," she added.

Juliana advised people going through a similar situation to "pay attention to the people that love you and know you" rather than strangers and trolls.

"Because those are the opinions in your life that matter," she concluded.

During a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast with Grant, Juliana told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt that she felt like The Bachelor finale was thousands of years ago.

Grant agreed with Juliana and shared, "We just got off the show, so we're kind of being private with what we're doing and give people bits and pieces, but I've just been hanging out with her family!"

"Jules has really let me into her life and the circle of friends she has around her... Her friends have really accepted me and brought me in," he elaborated.

The Bachelor star, who currently resides in Houston, TX, also confirmed that he's still planning to move to Boston, MA, where Juliana and her big Italian family live.

After Grant and Juliana go apartment hunting in June, they'll be taking a trip to Italy in early July.

Juliana said she and Grant will check out wedding venues in Italy when they go but they're in no rush to tie the knot.

"We're just taking life one moment and one day at a time," Juliana said. "We're focused on the move and just kind of getting life situated."

Juliana and Grant got engaged in the Dominican Republic at the Final Rose Ceremony of The Bachelor's 29th season, which filmed in late 2024.

But what appeared to be only minutes before the Final Rose Ceremony, Grant was still undecided between Juliana and his other Final 2 bachelorette, Litia Garr.

Grant was in love with both women, and he had repeatedly told Litia that he was in love with her.

But Grant chose to dump Litia in second place, leaving her feeling blindsided and devastated.

Shortly after The Bachelor's Season 29 finale aired, Grant faced backlash for allegedly leading Litia on.

Litia claimed on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March that Grant had confirmed they were getting engaged the night before the Final Rose Ceremony.

Grant previously asked Bachelor Nation to "stay classy" as fans were hating on his relationship with Juliana in March.

And Juliana wrote in the comments, "We stay in our own lane bby. Beyond proud of you AND your father."

Juliana said on "The Viall Files" podcast earlier this year, "My stance right now is, 'If you're pro or for me, you are for Grant. You can't be for me and not support him.' We are two for one at this point, and I draw the line right there... I'm just honest!"

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

