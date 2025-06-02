"I don't think I'll ever be the type to over share my relationship," Juliana shared in a Q&A session via Instagram Stories.
"I feel bad that people think they have a right to know everything just because I was on a show, [and] I want to let you all in, but I'm also just getting used to sharing anything about my life with all of you!"
Juliana therefore asked for "some grace" from fans.
Juliana also said she and Grant found rumors about their relationship and supposed breakup funny.
"We stay laughing," Juliana noted. "The people who truly know me (friends/fam) know what's going on in my life & in my heart at all times."
But Juliana and Grant will probably continue to face online critics and negative comments on social media.
In response to all the noise, Juliana shared, "You really have to pay attention to what's going on in your real life. I think, you know, people online are so mean. They're keyboard warriors, they're faceless and they will say whatever they want to try and hurt you."
"And I think it's really important to just remember that they don't know you and their opinions do not matter," she added.
Juliana advised people going through a similar situation to "pay attention to the people that love you and know you" rather than strangers and trolls.
"Because those are the opinions in your life that matter," she concluded.
During a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast with Grant, Juliana told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt that she felt like The Bachelor finale was thousands of years ago.
Grant agreed with Juliana and shared, "We just got off the show, so we're kind of being private with what we're doing and give people bits and pieces, but I've just been hanging out with her family!"
"Jules has really let me into her life and the circle of friends she has around her... Her friends have really accepted me and brought me in," he elaborated.
Litia claimed onThe Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March that Grant had confirmed they were getting engaged the night before the Final Rose Ceremony.
Grant previously asked Bachelor Nation to "stay classy" as fans were hating on his relationship with Juliana in March.
And Juliana wrote in the comments, "We stay in our own lane bby. Beyond proud of you AND your father."
Juliana said on "The Viall Files" podcast earlier this year, "My stance right now is, 'If you're pro or for me, you are for Grant. You can't be for me and not support him.' We are two for one at this point, and I draw the line right there... I'm just honest!"