For the last several months, Juliana and Grant had to hide their relationship from the public and make a long-distance relationship work all the while dealing with online scrutiny from The Bachelor fans.
But now that Grant and Juliana have gone public with their romance, the world wants to know when wedding bells will be ringing.
"We are two people who are very much in tune, and we haven't talked a hard timeline yet, but we know what we want ultimately, and that's the end goal," Grant told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt during a joint interview with Juliana on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
But the couple has already thrown out some ideas for their future wedding.
"Italy!" Juliana quickly stated.
"Italy," Grant agreed. "Somewhere in Italy."
Juliana elaborated, "Definitely. I think that would be fun. I mean, we have so many people between the two of our families and friends, but I think something maybe a little bit more intimate, especially because our relationship was so broadcasted."
Juliana noted how exchanging vows "in a safe space" with just their "people" -- who supported them while The Bachelor was airing -- would be lovely.
"And a good party!" Juliana added. "I definitely want someone to come in there with a saxophone, and yeah!"
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Grant said they'll have to decide whether they want to have a big or small wedding down the road.
"But if she wants a small wedding, a big wedding -- I'm okay," Grant said.
"I think that a more intimate [one] with people we really know and trust and care about and love [would be nice] because you could feel that in the atmosphere. I think that's what we'd want at our wedding. I think that's what we're going to do."
Juliana agreed and said she pictures being "surrounded by love" on her big day with a lot of "excitement" in the air.
"The more the merrier, but also, they have to be close to our heart," Juliana said, adding how they'll "definitely" have an engagement party first.
Before Juliana walks down the aisle, she and Grant -- a New Jersey native who currently lives in Houston, TX -- want their families to meet and connect.
"I'm going to come out there to Boston and be out there for maybe, like, a year, and then we'll see where things are at that point," Grant shared.
Juliana added, "I feel like that makes sense for the both of us. [We want to] hang out with family and friends, travel, get mad at each other, get sad, and all those things we have to go through."
ADVERTISEMENT
Juliana explained how jumping into wedding planning when we're "still trying to digest life together" in the real world "doesn't seem fair to either of us."
In a separate interview withPeople, Grant and Juliana reiterated how they are in "no rush" to get married because they're still "taking it all in" after a whirlwind televised romance.
"I think that we are taking it one day at a time," Grant told the magazine with Juliana by his side.
"Right now, we are learning each other and we're falling more in love with each other every day."