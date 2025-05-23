The Bachelor couple Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa have revealed a moving update amid rumors there's trouble in paradise.

ADVERTISEMENT
Many The Bachelor viewers, including Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti, have been speculating that Grant and Juliana's relationship is on the rocks after their engagement aired on The Bachelor's Season 29 finale in March on ABC.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

But according to the couple, their relationship is still full steam ahead.

"There's been so much happening and we've been doing so much that [the finale] truly feels like it was 5,000 years ago," Juliana told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt in a joint interview with Grant during a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

Grant elaborated, "We just got off the show, so we're kind of being private with what we're doing and give people bits and pieces, but I've just been hanging out with her family!"

"Jules has really let me into her life and the circle of friends she has around her... Her friends have really accepted me and brought me in," he added.

The Bachelor star, who currently resides in Houston, TX, confirmed that he's still planning to move to Boston, MA, where Juliana and her big Italian family live.

"Boston is still the plan. Actually, we're going out there after I hit up Spain and I hit up Aruba. We're going to look for some places. We've been contacting some people and figuring some things out," Grant shared.

"So I'm looking to go out there soon, after these hectic travels are done, and get life started."

Grant said he and Juliana have plans to search for a place during Father's Day weekend in June. (That weekend, Juliana and Grant's families will also be getting together).

"We're going to try a six-month or year lease and then, you know, depending on how things go, we're going to look for whatever is next, which would possibly be a home," Grant explained.

"But we're just taking things one step at a time and enjoying life."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Juliana said she'd like to live "in the city" because she works in the Back Bay area.

"I would love to live in the North End, but I just think it's going to be too small," Juliana shared of a neighborhood that boasts authentic Italian restaurants and pizza shops.

"I don't think we'd be able to find anywhere that has enough space for the both of us. And I am also totally fine with being in a suburb outside of the city, just like where I am now, like Waltham or Newton -- and my sister is in Framingham."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Juliana noted how she and Grant don't have too many restrictions or demands.

"I want to find something comfortable and whatever makes the most sense," Juliana said. "I just want to be still close to my fam, obviously."

Juliana and Grant revealed how, ideally, their place will have three bedrooms and a nice closet.

Following their apartment hunt, Juliana and Grant will be traveling to Italy during the first week of July.

ADVERTISEMENT
Juliana shared how she and Grant may check out some wedding venues abroad since they'd love to get married in Italy one day.

But the pair agreed they're in no rush to wed.

"We're just taking life one moment and one day at a time," Juliana said. "We're focused on the move and just kind of getting life situated."

Juliana and Grant got engaged in the Dominican Republic at the Final Rose Ceremony of The Bachelor's 29th season, which filmed in late 2024.

But what appeared to be only minutes before the Final Rose Ceremony, Grant was still undecided between Juliana and his other Final 2 bachelorette, Litia Garr.

Grant was in love with both women, and he had repeatedly told Litia that he was in love with her.

But Grant chose to dump Litia in second place, leaving her feeling blindsided and devastated.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Shortly after The Bachelor's Season 29 finale aired, Grant faced backlash for allegedly leading Litia on.

Litia claimed on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March that Grant had confirmed they were getting engaged the night before the Final Rose Ceremony.

Grant recently asked Bachelor Nation to "stay classy" as fans were continuing to hate on his relationship with Juliana.

"When Bach nation is everyone tryna get clout by taking shots and you just a Guy who's happy he found love and happy his dad is sober," Grant wrote over a TikTok video on March 31.

Grant captioned the post, "Stay classy bachelor nation."

ADVERTISEMENT
And Juliana wrote in the comments, "We stay in our own lane bby. Beyond proud of you AND your father."

Grant and Juliana opened up about all the outside noise during the April 1 episode of "The Viall Files" podcast.

"It's very easy to pick sides and make judgements... because people only see a fraction of you," Grant acknowledged when speaking with former The Bachelor star Nick Viall.

He went on to share, "One thing about Jules and I, people take low shots, and we don't really feed into that. How are we going to kill them? We're just going to win in life!"

Grant insisted that phase of their lives was going to pass, and he added, "If you've got a problem with me or Jules, say it to our face."

Nick advised Grant and Juliana to let the haters hate because people are going to continue picking them apart no matter what they do.

"I don't listen to people. We take things one step at a time, and our relationship is No. 1, so that's the message I want to get across," Grant noted, adding how his goal is to make Juliana happy.

And Juliana apparently feels the same way about Grant.

Juliana explained how she won't accept support from anyone who doesn't also genuinely support Grant.

"My stance right now is, 'If you're pro or for me, you are for Grant. You can't be for me and not support him.' We are two for one at this point, and I draw the line right there... I'm just honest!" Juliana told Nick.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!

ADVERTISEMENT

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 29
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 29 NEWS