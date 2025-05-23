"There's been so much happening and we've been doing so much that [the finale] truly feels like it was 5,000 years ago," Juliana told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt in a joint interview with Grant during a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
Grant elaborated, "We just got off the show, so we're kind of being private with what we're doing and give people bits and pieces, but I've just been hanging out with her family!"
"Jules has really let me into her life and the circle of friends she has around her... Her friends have really accepted me and brought me in," he added.
The Bachelor star, who currently resides in Houston, TX, confirmed that he's still planning to move to Boston, MA, where Juliana and her big Italian family live.
"Boston is still the plan. Actually, we're going out there after I hit up Spain and I hit up Aruba. We're going to look for some places. We've been contacting some people and figuring some things out," Grant shared.
"So I'm looking to go out there soon, after these hectic travels are done, and get life started."
Grant said he and Juliana have plans to search for a place during Father's Day weekend in June. (That weekend, Juliana and Grant's families will also be getting together).
"We're going to try a six-month or year lease and then, you know, depending on how things go, we're going to look for whatever is next, which would possibly be a home," Grant explained.
"But we're just taking things one step at a time and enjoying life."
Juliana said she'd like to live "in the city" because she works in the Back Bay area.
"I would love to live in the North End, but I just think it's going to be too small," Juliana shared of a neighborhood that boasts authentic Italian restaurants and pizza shops.
"I don't think we'd be able to find anywhere that has enough space for the both of us. And I am also totally fine with being in a suburb outside of the city, just like where I am now, like Waltham or Newton -- and my sister is in Framingham."
Litia claimed on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March that Grant had confirmed they were getting engaged the night before the Final Rose Ceremony.
Grant recently asked Bachelor Nation to "stay classy" as fans were continuing to hate on his relationship with Juliana.
"When Bach nation is everyone tryna get clout by taking shots and you just a Guy who's happy he found love and happy his dad is sober," Grant wrote over a TikTok video on March 31.
Grant captioned the post, "Stay classy bachelor nation."
And Juliana wrote in the comments, "We stay in our own lane bby. Beyond proud of you AND your father."
Grant and Juliana opened up about all the outside noise during the April 1 episode of "The Viall Files" podcast.
"It's very easy to pick sides and make judgements... because people only see a fraction of you," Grant acknowledged when speaking with former The Bachelor star Nick Viall.
He went on to share, "One thing about Jules and I, people take low shots, and we don't really feed into that. How are we going to kill them? We're just going to win in life!"
Grant insisted that phase of their lives was going to pass, and he added, "If you've got a problem with me or Jules, say it to our face."
Nick advised Grant and Juliana to let the haters hate because people are going to continue picking them apart no matter what they do.
"I don't listen to people. We take things one step at a time, and our relationship is No. 1, so that's the message I want to get across," Grant noted, adding how his goal is to make Juliana happy.
And Juliana apparently feels the same way about Grant.
Juliana explained how she won't accept support from anyone who doesn't also genuinely support Grant.
"My stance right now is, 'If you're pro or for me, you are for Grant. You can't be for me and not support him.' We are two for one at this point, and I draw the line right there... I'm just honest!" Juliana told Nick.