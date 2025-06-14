"This is one of the harder things I've had to write, but I want to share it honestly," Grant wrote. "Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship."
According to the posting, Grant and Juliana simply determined they weren't "the right fit" for each other.
"We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we've come to the understanding that we're simply not the right fit long term."
"What we had was meaningful," The Bachelor star continued. "The connection we built on the show was real, and so was the effort we made to continue once the cameras stopped rolling.
The Bachelorcouple's split was amicable, according to Grant.
"There's no negativity here. No resentment," he wrote. "Just two people who care about each other and want the best for one another moving forward. I'll always be grateful for what we shared and for the growth that came with it."
"Thank you to everyone who supported us and believed in our journey. This chapter is closing, but we're both walking away with love and respect in our hearts."
Juliana's breakup announcement also expressed similar sentiments as Grant's posting.
"It's a gift to find someone who sees the world in a way that resonates with you, while encouraging you to grow," she began her announcement. "I've been grateful to share that experience with Grant.
"We shared something meaningful, navigating a unique journey side by side, learning, growing and showing up for each other the best we knew how," she continued. "While this isnâ€™t the ending we once imagined, itâ€™s one filled with mutual respect, care and hope for whatâ€™s ahead."
"We're still cheering each other on, just from different places now."
"I'm beyond thankful for all the love and support you all have given us," Juliana wrote as she closed her statement. "Please be kind."
Speculation that Grant and Juliana's relationship was on the rocks had swirled for weeks, fueled in part by The Bachelorcouple's rare social media postings showing them spending time together.
Late last month, Juliana shared why she doesn't post much of Grant on Instagram and TikTok since their engagement had aired on ABC's broadcast of The Bachelor 29 finale in late March.
"I don't think I'll ever be the type to over share my relationship," Juliana shared in a Q&A session via Instagram Stories.
"I feel bad that people think they have a right to know everything just because I was on a show, [and] I want to let you all in, but I'm also just getting used to sharing anything about my life with all of you!"
Juliana had therefore asked for "some grace" from fans.
Juliana also said she and Grant found rumors about their relationship and supposed breakup funny.
"We stay laughing," Juliana noted. "The people who truly know me (friends/fam) know what's going on in my life & in my heart at all times."
During a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast with Grant, Juliana had also told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt that she felt like The Bachelor finale was thousands of years ago.
Grant agreed with Juliana and shared, "We just got off the show, so we're kind of being private with what we're doing and give people bits and pieces, but I've just been hanging out with her family!"
"Jules has really let me into her life and the circle of friends she has around her... Her friends have really accepted me and brought me in," he elaborated.