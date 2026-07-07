'The Bachelor' bombshell: Former producer Julie LaPlaca claims she had sex with Peter Weber while his season was airing
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/07/2026
Former The Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca has alleged that she and Peter Weber had sex multiple times after he filmed the ABC reality series' 24th season.
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Before Peter'sThe Bachelor season premiered in January 2020, spoilers were circulating about how his season ended, including a theory that he was secretly dating his producer, who ended up being Julie.
Julie's comments led fans to speculate for months that maybe she and Peter hooked up or had a secret romance.
Now that The Love Producer has finally hit shelves, Julie's truth has been revealed.
According to Julie, she and Peter began a sexual relationship while his season of The Bachelor was still airing on ABC, Us Weeklyreported.
Julie, 41, writes in her book that she and Peter "immediately clicked on a personal level" and she "instantly felt at home" with his family.
Julie recalls how Peter's "pure heart" struck her and she was drawn to his "innocence" and "optimism." She apparently believed that he truly wanted to find love and start a family.
"During our time filming, I didn't look at Peter romantically. I took my job seriously and focused on delivering the best possible season," Julie writes, according to Us.
"I would tell him he looked hot before a date, but it was more in an older-sister-hyping-up-her-younger-brother way."
One of Julie's bosses, however, allegedly noticed that there was potential between the producer and Peter.
"'You know,' he began. 'One of our biggest fears before starting the season was that Peter would fall in love with you,'" she writes.
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Although Julie claimed she kept things strictly professional with Peter, she apparently found herself attracted to the pilot when they were filming in Costa Rica, where Peter memorably cut his face in a golf cart incident.
The Bachelor production later traveled to Chile, where Peter encouraged the team to all go out and have a good time.
"There was a moment that night where I fully surrendered my producer hat, lost myself to the music, and was just a girl dancing with a boy I had spent the past month getting to know," Julie writes.
"The Bachelor glow-up was real, as I was no longer looking at Peter like a young brother but as a hottie. Or maybe it was the bandage across his forehead, giving him a bit more edge like I'm normally drawn to."
Julie wondered if she was really starting to have feelings for Peter or if she was falling for her own tricks.
"Was I sucked into the fantasy of the world I created for your viewing pleasure, or was I resisting something that was actually quite real?" Julie writes.
Once Julie discovered that she had to listen to her heart, she said she desperately wanted Peter to pick her.
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"Pick me, choose me, love me... Like Meredith Grey expressed to McDreamy in Grey's Anatomy, I had so desperately wanted to say those words to [Peter] in the weeks leading up to his finale of The Bachelor, yet fear and denial got in the way," Julie writes.
But Julie and Peter eventually had their shot once the season's initial filming had ended with Peter getting engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss.
Julie recalls having several hookups with Peter, the first of which happened when they resumed working together again to film The Bachelor: The Women Tell All special as the last few episodes of Peter's The Bachelorseason were still airing on ABC.
At that time, Peter was shown juggling romantic feelings for several of his The Bachelor bachelorettes, but fans had yet to discover how his season ended.
"Shame crept in... How horrible of a producer could I be? I literally went and f***ed the first male contestant I produced," she alleges. "That is wrong on so many levels."
The Bachelor viewers watched Peter get engaged to Hannah Ann during his season finale, but the pair ended their relationship before the live The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special aired in March 2020.
During After the Final Rose, Peter tried to reconcile with his runner-up, Madison Prewett, but their romance never really got off the ground post-show.
Julie then claimed she and Peter hooked up multiple times when production halted on Clare Crawley's The Bachelorette season in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I knew he wasn't mentally in a place to jump into a relationship. Not after everything with Madison," she admits. "But I couldn't help but think about the possibility of whatever was happening."
Julie's heart was shattered, however, when Peter's reunion with Kelley Flanagan -- who finished his The Bachelor season in fifth place -- made headlines. The pair was spotted out in Chicago together, sparking rumors they were reconciling.
"I was crushed. Humiliated, embarrassed and heartbroken," Julie recalls.
"How could I have been played by someone I knew better than arguably anybody else? The biggest hurt of all was that he didn't tell me."
Although Peter had clearly moved on, Julie said she was left feeling "paranoid" and "in a constant state of fear that someone would find out about me and Peter."
Julie also said the idea her colleagues might have known about her fling with Peter and were "gossiping" behind her back played a role in her decision to eventually quit The Bachelor after Matt James' season aired in 2021.
While Peter was in a serious relationship with Kelley, Julie admitted she was dreaming "up ways of how I'd express my love to Peter."
Julie wrote that she bumped into Peter -- her "Prince Charming" -- at Stagecoach Festival in 2023.
"It was the 'what ifs' between me and Peter that lingered in my mind," she writes.
"What if I had told him how I really felt? What if I had told my bosses what really happened between us? What if we had given us a shot? What if, in the words of Kane Brown, Peter was made for me, and I was made for him?"
Meanwhile, Peter and Kelley's relationship was a rocky one. They broke up and got back together several times until they officially split -- once and for all -- in early 2023.
But Julie chose to remain tight-lipped about her feelings until rumors swirled Peter was dating fellow The Traitors star Ekin-Su.
"The rumors brought up old wounds from the headlines with Kelley," she recalls.
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Julie therefore texted Peter in March 2024, which was about four years after they last hooked up.
The pair spoke on the phone, according to Julie, and she finally allowed herself to be totally vulnerable and candid.
"Ultimately, I admitted that I loved him, and feared if I didn't tell him, I would always wonder 'what if.' He seemed shocked by the revelation," she writes.
Julie said the pair agreed their "timing" was never quite right but she felt "so much lighter" to finally reveal the truth.
"Honestly, I don't know that I was even hoping for Peter to confess his love and for us to be together," she admits.
"I think I knew deep down we were on different paths in our lives, and that the call was for my own release and healing."
Ahead of Julie's book release on July 7, Season 21 The Bachelor star Nick Viall vented in an Instagram clip of his "The Viall Files" podcast that Julie's decision to write personal details about her complicated relationship with Peter was "gross."
Peter, 34, commented on the Instagram post, "I've moved on from this period of my life and I'm ultimately responsible for my choices."
He continued, "What I'll say is this; I asked Julie on multiple occasions to please keep private, intimate details, private. This wasn't about a tv show anymore."
"Curious though if she mentions in the book about my last one on one with Hannah Ann, and how in the middle of our dinner conversation during one on one producer interviews, Julie tells me 'you will look like the biggest idiot in the world to America if you give her your rose,'" Peter alleged.
"I find it wrong to mess with a person's headspace like that and then go on to write a book about them."